I don’t know about you, but for me, this has been a tough year. It’s been even harder than last year, mentally and emotionally. It’s hard to not become depressed when you see what’s happening to our country and our world, when you see how the demonic realm seems to have total control now, of the entire planet. Of course, the demons that influence and inhabit the Luciferian globalists only have as much power as God Almighty allows them to have, but clearly, at least for now, it seems they’ve been given authority to do as they please.

In spite of the fact that I’ve been sounding the warning for more than two decades in ministry — and others far longer than I have — it seems the Church in America has paid no attention at all. We have church-goers with faith a mile wide but only an inch deep. Biblical illiteracy is truly pandemic and the people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. They go to church simply to “feel good.” They will tolerate everything carnal and worldly but will not tolerate sound biblical doctrine.

How quickly we have fallen! God, in His great mercy, gave us chance after chance after chance to repent. His patience with us was well beyond anything we deserved. From Heaven, the Holy Spirit continued to loudly blast the warning as well: “Repent!” Yet we refused to hear and heed every warning, preferring instead to remain in our comfort, affluence and apathy toward spiritual matters. 1 Thessalonians 5 reminds us, “Do not quench the Spirit. Do not despise prophecies. Test all things; hold fast what is good. Abstain from every form of evil.” In one ear and out the other for most, if they ever heard that to begin with.

The LORD warned His people through the prophet Isaiah in chapter 30 of his book, “Now go, write it before them on a tablet, and note it on a scroll, that it may be for time to come, forever and ever: That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children who will not hear the law of the Lord; Who say to the seers, ‘Do not see,’ and to the prophets, ‘Do not prophesy to us right things; speak to us smooth things, prophesy deceits. Get out of the way, turn aside from the path. Cause the Holy One of Israel to cease from before us.’ Therefore thus says the Holy One of Israel: ‘Because you despise this word, and trust in oppression and perversity, and rely on them, therefore this iniquity shall be to you like a breach ready to fall, a bulge in a high wall, whose breaking comes suddenly, in an instant.’” In one ear and out the other.

Today we find ourselves in a socialist nation, ruled by lawless tyrants. Where once the Word of God was our Foundation, our Rock, the conviction of every heart, the Textbook in every school, that sacred Book on which our leaders took their oaths of office and to which they pledged their vows of integrity and honor, we now live in a country that’s forgotten God, and has even come to despise Him. So here we are.

This year is harder for me than last year because last year, I still held out a shred of hope that our Creator might yet show us His great mercy and spare us what has now come. I prayed for repentance in the land — a land laboring under the tremendous burden of blood guilt and every sort of wickedness and perversion. I prayed for a great revival and awakening of God’s people. Perhaps that prayer has been answered. Many, most definitely, have had a great personal revival of their faith and Christian conviction, and many have awoken from their apathy and slumber. But this remnant is small, and we seem to have no voice among the cacophony of God-haters.

But then, God’s Word said it would be this way. Jesus said we would be hated of all men. In Mark 13, Jesus warned, “But watch out for yourselves, for they will deliver you up to councils, and you will be beaten in the synagogues. You will be brought before rulers and kings for My sake, for a testimony to them…brother will betray brother to death, and a father his child; and children will rise up against parents and cause them to be put to death. And you will be hated by all for My name’s sake. But he who endures to the end shall be saved.”

Are you ready for that, friends? The time is upon us now. Faithful Christ-followers are, right now, being delivered up to “councils.” Those who dare try to warn and speak truth in our modern American churches may not be being physically ‘beaten’ — yet. But they’re certainly not welcome. The faithful of Christ are, right now, being brought before rulers and kings and county health officials and judges and they ARE giving testimony as the Holy Spirit speaks through them. Yet the persecution continues. And it’s clear that family members will soon be made to betray one another, as their lives are threatened by the “New World Order” Luciferians.

I stated earlier that we’re now living in a socialist nation, ruled by lawless tyrants. I didn’t say “socialism is coming.” It’s already here, friends. The wheels were set in motion long ago and now we have arrived. We have not learned from history. Not from biblical history nor from secular world history. Our downfall was inevitable once we tossed the Word of God out of our schools and ceased teaching God’s truths to our children. But like all third-world countries that have fallen to Socialism and Communism, it began with a political coup. A corrupt election in which an illegitimate leader was placed into power. We’ve seen it time and again in recent history.

How many countries have had coups such as this, and then the world denounces the election as a fraud, and refuses to acknowledge the new leadership as legitimate? The people of these countries then proceed to suffer under great tyranny. By the way, our country is also guilty of instigating coups such as this around the world. Now other countries have helped to accomplish it here.

November 3rd was a coup, make no mistake. But we still held out hope that because it was such an obvious coup, justice would prevail. That was not to be, when those who were supposed to be on the side of “good” refused to bring justice on January 6th. Just as we’ve seen in third-world countries when a coup takes place, our US Capitol was surrounded by a high fence topped with razor wire, to protect the illegitimate regime. Our Constitution, which, for all practical purposes, was done away with years ago, did not save us either.

And just as we’ve seen in other places where such coups have taken place, the tyranny immediately began. Dissidents and protestors were illegally arrested and jailed. We still have at least 600 political prisoners being held without bail or legal recourse. Let us not forget about them.

Let us also remember Venezuela. Once the wealthiest nation in Latin America, Venezuela has fallen to Socialism. Their Constitution was replaced with a new Socialist Constitution in 1999. The new version declared employment, healthcare and housing as basic rights that must be provided by the State. The government also took control of agriculture and manufacturing, marking the end of the free market there. Then redistribution of land and wealth, uncontrolled government spending on social welfare programs, such as subsidized food, education and healthcare. When the money ran out, they simply printed more, thereby devaluing the currency, which led to hyperinflation.

This made it nearly impossible for the majority of citizens to purchase food, medicine and other necessities. Inflation there is now at 1 million percent. Children and adults alike are dying of hunger, innocent people are being killed by the Venezuelan security forces and millions of citizens are deprived of basic freedom.

According to Human Rights Watch, the illegitimate government of Nicolas Maduro is responsible for “extrajudicial executions” and forced “disappearances.” They have jailed political opponents, prosecuted civilians in military courts, tortured detainees and punished all dissenters. Venezuelans fleeing repression and shortages of food, medicine and basic healthcare represents the largest migration crisis in recent Latin American history. There are persistent concerns over brutal policing practices, impunity for human rights violations, lack of judical independence and harassment of human rights defenders and independent media.

Nearly 6 million have fled their country since 2014, but finding no refuge in other countries, it’s estimated that 150,000 or more have been forced to return — to face torture and death.

I could go on about the situation in Venezuela, but this is what Socialism brings. And Socialism is merely a stepping-stone to Communism, the ultimate goal of the New World Order Luciferian tyrants. Look also at the living conditions in other countries that have suffered the same fate: Angola, Bangladesh, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Laos, Nepal, Nicaragua, North Korea. …Look at CANADA.

Following the November 3rd coup here in America, we are now under an illegitimate tyrannical regime. We have a Constitution in name only. It hasn’t been followed in decades. Our justice system is corrupt. Indeed, it seems their main goal is to protect criminals, while persecuting all who object. Hillary Clinton’s crimes; Obama’s crimes, Hunter Biden’s crimes, Joe Biden’s crimes; Anthony Fauci’s crimes — all completely ignored by the FBI, the DOJ, the House, the Senate, the Supreme Court and everyone else, while Constitutional Patriots and Christians are now declared “the most dangerous threat to our nation.”

Now the Tyrant-in-Chief has ruled jab mandates must be enforced. With no power to do so, he has coerced private businesses to carry out his edicts. Mandatory injections for all military and government employees. Mandatory injections of all employees of companies with 100 or more workers — or employers face a $14,000 fine for each “violation.” We no longer have autonomy over our own bodies. And in this post-truth world we’re living in today, real science is forbidden. We KNOW what’s in the “kill shots” — thousands of reputable doctors and researchers have been able to tell us the truth, at the risk of losing everything, including their lives. More people have died from these injections in six months than have died from all other REAL vaccines in history. So make no mistake: the COVID jab is not a “vaccine.” It’s a deliberate “kill shot” and they intend to force it into as many human beings as possible.

The increase in COVID cases and deaths that we’ve seen in recent months has nothing to do with any “variant” or virus mutation. It’s the JAB that’s killing people. Whistle-blower doctors and nurses have clearly stated that those who are dying now are the “vaccinated.” Not the “unvaccinated.” But still, the Tyrant requires more blood, more death.

Because this is beyond just him. This is beyond just the United States. Friends, it’s now world-wide. The Luciferians have made their “Great Reset” plan known. Their “Utopian” New World Order doesn’t include us, because most of us will be dead. THAT is the plan. Those who manage to survive will simply be their slaves. THAT is the goal. Yet so many have been brainwashed and coerced into compliance. They don’t want to lose their lives of luxury and ease. They want to be able to travel. They want to keep their stuff. Understand, the days of luxury and ease are over. You can’t keep your “stuff” and very likely, you won’t be able to keep your life either.

And the brainwashing continues. It’s in the atmosphere. Just the other day, I had a conversation with a Christian friend who stated it would be better to just go to the FEMA camp “green zones” they’re setting up for us than to be outcasts from society, fugitives, “outlaws.” “At least we’ll be with other people, at least we’ll have friends there,” they said. Make no mistake, they call them “Green Zones” because calling them “concentration camps” would not be expedient to their cause. The only thing “green” there will be the mold on your daily crust of bread, after you’ve been beaten and tortured and if you’ve behaved properly during your daily “re-education” classes.

Friends, understand, the country we grew up in has been overthrown. There is no longer any “political” solution. Our only hope is in Jesus. Even as we descend now, into abject slavery here in the US, we can still cry out to God for His mercy and grace upon US, as individuals. Our nation has been judged and judgment was long overdue. But today is the day of salvation. You can no longer ignore the call. Today is our opportunity for individual repentance. Turn to God. And remember we overcome the enemy ONLY by the word of our testimony, by the blood of the Lamb, and loving not our own lives, even unto death. And please — don’t cower in fear. We have nothing to fear. If we are His children, He will never leave us or forsake us, even in the darkest of days.

