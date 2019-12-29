Roger Anghis

We have been hearing a lot from the Democrats about the dire straights we are in concerning climate change. They call it climate change because global warming hasn’t occurred in about 18 years. The scare that Al “I invented the internet’ Gore tried to put into everybody declaring that by 2014 the artic and ant-artic ice caps will be melted and we would be well on the way to being fried by massively rising global temperatures, never happened. Just to prove that God has a sense of humor, we had record ice in the artic in 2014. In 2014 there was record sea ice in Antarctica in fact a global warming expedition got stuck in it. Arctic sea ice has also made a nice comeback in 2014. The Great lakes had record ice Lake Superior only had 3 ice free months in 2014. You’d think that in the hottest year ever that ice would be melting like Al Gore said.[1]

The idiocy that man is producing so much CO 2 that we are all going to die is a farce at best. Remember hearing the climate change alarmists say that the majority of scientist agree that man is causing climate change. That’s BS. Sorry, but researched out you’ll find that only the scientists that are being paid to declare man is the cause are saying that. Real scientists refute that idea. You’ve probably heard over and over that 99% of scientist believe in global warming well the opposite is true. That talking point came from a study where only 75 scientists said they believe in global warming on the other hand over 31,000 scientists have signed a petitionsaying they don’t believe in Catastrophic Man-Made Global Warming.[2]

Looking over the information on some sites that one would think would have accurate numbers of the greenhouse gases, like the EPA site, but it leaves out the number one greenhouse gas, H 2 O. Doesn’t even mention it! Surprise, surprise. On another site that shows how much of the Earth’s polution caused by each country China is #1, America is #2 and India is #3.[3] But another site, Numbeo, tells a totally different story. It says that India is over twice the polluter that the United State is.[4] That same study shows the United States with air quality over twice that of India. One study even states that air pollution in America will never reach the toxic levels that are in India: The toxic smog looming over India, more specifically over the nation’s capital, New Delhi, poses numerous health and environmental threats. The dangerous conditions have sparked political unrest among citizens, who hope to find a solution.

In New Delhi, air quality has peaked well off the charts for several days at a time, even for over a week, at an Air Quality Index (AQI) significantly over 500. The highest category is listed as “hazardous” at 301-500.

In the United States, the worst AQI is “very unhealthy,” which ranges from 201-300. This poor air quality is typically isolated in northwestern valleys, for short periods of time. It occurs during extreme wildfire smoke events, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts.[5]

What we are seeing is certain entities are trying to make America look bad. Remember that our places of higher indoctrination have been declaring for several decades that ALL of the world’s problems are because of America’s capitalism. Dictators, despots and rogue regimes, I guess, have nothing to do with a country prospering of failing. When you look at what these leftist fools are trying to do you’ll see they are pushing as hard as they can to place themselves in a position of controlling everything you do. Where you live. What you drive. What you eat. Research the UN’s Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. You’ll see that single-family homes will be eliminated; suburbs will be eliminated. They want us to live in high-rise apartments that have stores, restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses so you don’t need an automobile. The only travel you have to do is to go to work and there will be public transportation for that.

The big scare about CO 2 is just that, a scare. It is a false threat. There are many sites that are maintained by real scientist that refute the rising amounts of CO 2 , which by the way the Earth produces more CO 2 than man does by about ten times. There has only been about 0.05 degree rise in temperature in the last twenty years.[6] There are many studies that can no longer be found on the internet because they dispel the myth of global warming. They can be found here,[7] here,[8] here,[9] and here[10] just to point out a few. All of the ‘computer models’ that prove CO 2 is the cause of global warming are flawed and show that the elites are attempting to pull the wool over the eyes of the fools that believe everything they say. “The effect of CO2 on global temperature, if it exists, is so small that no one has been able to demonstrate or measure it. The touted effect exists solely in computer models whose forecasts to date have all failed. Therefore, there is ZERO proven benefit for mankind in trying to capture harmless CO2 in order to bury it in carbon cemeteries. Worse, it is removing valuable plant food from the biosphere – a step towards global food suicide. Moreover, for every tonne of carbon buried, we bury 2.7 tonnes of the gas of life – oxygen. “The quantities of gas to be handled just from power stations are enormous. For every tonne of coal burnt, about 11 tonnes of gases are exhausted – 7.5 tonnes of nitrogen, 2.5 tonnes of CO2 and one tonne of water vapour. These are all harmless and valuable natural recycled atmospheric gases. Life on earth would be impossible without them.[11]

Am I a scientist? No. But I do know how to research and even more important I have a little common sense. I refuse to believe that we only have 12 years to solve the climate change threat that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is spewing everywhere. If we were that far along, we would not be able to turn it around in twelve years. It is another one of the leftist scares they are using to get them back in power. Understand this, once the left is back in power we will never see a conservative in office again and they will begin to take control of everything they can just like they did with Obamacare. They will say that the $52 TRILLION package to fight the non-existent climate change is for our good and all the sacrifices we will have to make, no cows, no cars, no airplanes will be worth it and just like Obamacare, it won’t be worth it.

