Although the news media – as per their allegiance to the Deep State and the Democratic Party – is hesitant to report to Americans that yet another in a long string of serial-killings were committed by an illegal alien identified as a Kenyan National named Billy Chemirmir

The 47-year-old suspect is facing allegations of smothering older women to death before robbing jewelry and other items throughout the metropolitan Dallas-Forth Worth are.

Originally, on December 3, 2017, Diane Delahunt was discovered dead in her apartment located at the Preston Place Senior Living Home in Plano, Texas. Three highly-valued rings were missing from her fingers, but the police detectives told the dead woman’s family that she died of natural causes.

However – thanks in part to President Donald Trump’s changes in immigration enforcement — Delahunt’s cause of death changed in July 2019 from “natural causes” to “undetermined.” Also, her daughter Lori Delahunt claims police recently confided to her that they were inclined to believe the serial murder suspect Billy Chemirmir was responsible for the killing.

Delahunt’s death is the 20th murder linked to Chemirmir. Two elderly women managed to survive Chemirmir’s attacks in two Texas cities: Frisco and Plano.

The illegal immigrant was indicted on 12 counts of capital murder (execution in Dallas and Collin counties) and two counts of attempted capital murder. In addition to Delahunt, eight more North Texas families have stated that police suspect Chemirmir killed their loved ones.

Chemirmir continues to deny his guilt and is currently in the Dallas County Jail with a $16.2 million bail. In one Dallas County case, he faces the death penalty.

Lori Delahunty stated she found her mother lying dead on the floor of her apartment two years ago. She noticed a large knot on her mother’s head, but Lori Delahunt did not suspect foul play at the time. Originally, police told her the death was allegedly due to natural causes — a heart attack or stroke. Lori Delahunt originally thought that maybe her mother hit her head before falling.

After the attack, Lori Delahunt searched for her mother’s the three rings — an engagement ring, a wedding ring and a 50th anniversary gold band — and then filed an insurance claim after failing to find them.

A few months later, she learned from other residents of the Preston Place senior citizens home that police detectives were investigating deaths and thefts there. Lori subsequently learned that another elderly woman survived an attack by a man using the same modus operandi who tried to suffocate her to death and stole her jewelry.

Lori Delahunty called Plano police in March 2018 and they informed her that her mother was “on the list”, which surprised her. At that time, she learned about Chemirmir and the list of people he had been accused of murdering between May 2016 and March 2018.

Chemirmir was arrested back in March 2018 after another woman at Preston Place survived an attack. She provided a description of the assailant to police, who identified Chemirmir and proceeded to wait for him at his Far North Dallas apartment the next day.

Chemirmir was apprehended, police across North Texas started investigating into reported deaths and looked for more potential victims.

