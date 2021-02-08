By Frosty Wooldridge

This past weekend, my wife Sandi and I watched a documentary of WWII in color. It covered Hitler’s rise, Mussolini, and the Emperor of Japan. Hirohito. It covered incredible atrocities from the Auschwitz death camps, 12 of them in Germany and Poland, that killed six million Jewish people by gas, machine gun slaughter and plowing them under.

The documentary covered Japan’s death marches of U.S. soldiers, Guadalcanal, and all the way to the A-bomb being dropped. The whole series made us pretty sick, disheartened and disgusted at the rise of Hitler and his cohorts. Those were a bunch of psychopaths, sociopaths…and really sick men.

The names of history popped up in that war: Eisenhower, MacArthur, Halsey, Churchill, Patton, Rommel, Goering, Goebbels, Stalin, Mussolini, Hirohito, Roosevelt, Truman, Midway, Battle of the Buldge, Pearl Harbor and probably the ugliest, psychopath, sociopath and most insane man in history—Hitler. Bombings, missiles rained down on London. B-29’s dropping endless bombs on Germany. The Luftwaffe, RAF and paratroopers, etc. Over 40 million civilians died and 20 million military.

Good God in heaven—why do we humans do this thing called ‘war’ to ourselves?

At the same time, from 1965 to 1975, the USA voted to kill 58,220 young U.S. soldiers in Vietnam for 10 years and 2.3 million Vietnamese civilians. Lyndon Baines Johnson based that war on the bogus “Gulf of Tonkin Incident.” Over 150,000 kids got shot up and tens of thousands suffered suicides, drugs and PTSD. The insanity ended in 1975 at a huge loss of men, women and lives.

But then, 9/11/01 hit us. Bush sent American troops over to Afghanistan to find bin Laden, and shortly thereafter, he sent more troops over to Iraq with his lie of “weapons of mass destruction.” Since that fateful decision, 114,000 American kids in uniform or veterans have committed suicide from their military experience. Another 7,100 died from combat. (Source: www.stopsoldiersuicide.org)

The Iraq Health Survey shows that 1.033 million Iraqis have suffered death from the 20-year conflict instigated by G.W. Bush and Congress. That includes soldiers and civilians.

Additionally, 20 percent of military service members who have returned from Iraq and Afghanistan — 300,000 in all — report symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder or major depression, yet only slightly more than half have sought treatment, according to a new RAND Corporation study.

According to www.stopsoldiersuicide.org, an average of 22 U.S. soldiers kill themselves daily. That count has reached as many 40 suicides in one 24-hour period.

With all those deaths by suicide as well as combat deaths, along with $6 trillion in spending debt, what actually have we accomplished in Iraq and Afghanistan? We killed bin Laden in 2011. But we continue over there with soldiers, bases, guns and planes. For what?

I remember in the summer of 1968 when I crawled through Boot Camp at Fort Benning, Georgia. I’ll never forget the concertino wire, low crawl, live bullets screaming over my head during night training sessions, forced 15-mile marches, learning how to kill another human being, machine gun training, grenade throwing and firing a Law. Also, operating a monster tank and firing it. I was scared sh*tless 24/7.

I called my mother, “Mom, I’ve made it through four weeks of combat training…I can see that I’m going to get killed in Vietnam.” I learned to be a platoon leader, squad leader and how to peel potatoes on KP duty.

All these years later, after reading the Pentagon Papers, McNamara’s apology book: The Fog of War, and hundreds of accounts, it was all a lie. David Halberstam’s book exposed the Vietnam War: The Best and The Brightest. Those power brokers in Washington DC perpetrated the war for bankers, stockholders and the Military Industrial Complex corporate heads. Their bank accounts were more important than soldiers’ lives.

We young men were collateral damage. Some of us lived and 58,220 of us died. The one thing I learned about war: you can be strong, fast, tall, short, smart or stupid. If a bullet has your name on it, you’re gone. There are no heroes in war—just lucky dudes to make it out in one piece.

Because it’s an “all-volunteer” Army, notice the American public has NO idea that 114,000 kids felt so depressed, so miserable, so lost and so completely insane—they killed themselves. Their families suffered incredible pain. Their wives or girlfriends…totally destroyed.

And yet, those 535 Congressional Critters keep funding those wars and our kids keep dying. Many of them make money on insider trading for defense contracts they passed. I wonder how many more suicides it’s going to take to finally bring those two wars to an end?

Have you ever wondered why our country continues on this war-path? Why do we fund 700 bases around the world? Why do we spend $750 billion annually on wars? Where has it gotten us? Were those 114,000 kids’ lives worth losing? Where’s our common sense, morality and ethics? Doesn’t the whole thing make you sick?

