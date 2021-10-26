By: Amil Imani

The insidious similarity between the 2020 rigged US presidential election and the 2009 Islamic Republic of Iran sham election, is striking and quite mindboggling. How could America, the beacon of freedom, the leader and the envy of the free world have an election resembling the most repressive country in the world? Allow me to explain.

The Islamic Republic President Ahmadinejad, a veteran of the Islamic Republic’s repressive Revolutionary Guard, took office on August 3, 2005, after an unexpected win in a sham presidential election — there are no democratic elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran. All candidates are prescreened by the Guardian Council before they can run for office. In practice, a president of Iran is already chosen through a farce process of giving the voters a chance to elect one of the men hand-picked from the regime’s functionaries, as was the case with President Ahmadinejad.

During the previous “election,” only a small percentage of the voters bothered to vote, since voting under the pre-screening and undemocratic system of the mullahs is more like selection than election. The result of staying away from the polls materialized in the person of the fascist Ahmadinejad. The votes, more than anything else, are protest ballots cast against the entire system, rather than indications of support for the so-called conservative-moderate coalition. It took less than 4 years for Iranians to realize that boycotting the so-called elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran can only bring to power an even worse bunch of Islamofascists.

On June 12, 2009, the Iranian people went to the polls, challenging not only the incumbent president Ahmadinejad, but the entire establishment of the Islamic regime. Iran’s elections are considered extremely unfair and the Islamist government does not allow international monitors to be present. The ruling clerics put their stamp on the elections from the very beginning by deciding who can run. It is really a joke.

More than 470 people sought to join the presidential race, but only Ahmadinejad and three rivals were cleared. However, the turnout was massive, a near record high 85 percent of Iran’s 49.2 million eligible voters. Based on the information from Mousavi’s website, a group of Interior Ministry employees have leaked out the following results which seem to be closer to reality than the one released by the establishment: Total eligible: 49.2 million participated in the election. Mir Hussein Mousavi was the front runner and received 45% of the votes. Mehdi Karoobi, 33%, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad 13%, Mohsen Rezai 9%. Cancelled votes: 3%. It was clear that Mr. Mir Hussein Mousavi won the election by a large margin. Ahmadinejad came out third. But on Friday June 12, 2009, in the Islamic election (selection) something happened. Something beyond what anyone could have ever imagined. A daylight coup d’état by the elements of the establishment, particularly, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

An Iranian journalist said, “The important event that took place in Iran is that it wasn’t an election; it was a coup d’état. [They] stole 24 million votes of the nation and took them away for themselves.”

The political chief of the powerful Revolutionary Guard warned it would crush revolution against the Islamic system by Mousavi’s “green movement” — the signature color of his campaign.

Briefly, the 25 million votes for Mir Hussein Mousavi was removed and placed in Ahmadinejad’s ballot box. Just like that.

History is full of ironies. What we witnessed in the Islamic Republic was repeated in the United States. On November 3rd, 2020, over seventy-four million (perhaps a great many more) Americans cast their votes to re-elect President Trump for his second term.

The Democrats, under the pretense of Chinese virus hysteria, implemented a national, orchestrated drive to relax accountability in the voting process, and allowed massive mail-in ballots to pour in, which they evidently exploited with massive voter fraud that enabled them to flip a lopsided presidential election.

“The Navarro Report, assesses the fairness and integrity of the 2020 Presidential Election by examining six dimensions of alleged election irregularities across six key battleground states. Evidence used to conduct this assessment includes more than 50 lawsuits and judicial rulings, thousands of affidavits and declarations, testimony in a variety of state venues, published analyses by think tanks and legal centers, videos and photos, public comments, and extensive press coverage. “

“The matrix below indicates that significant irregularities occurred across all six battleground states and across all six dimensions of election irregularities. This finding lends credence to the claim that the election may well have been stolen from President Donald J. Trump.”

The release of a forensic audit of Dominion Voting Systems Software in Antrim County, Michigan has shown that the voting machines are “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.” There is also an undeniable mathematical evidence the election was stolen.

In his recent rally in Georgia, President Trump said: “The people that are questioning the votes aren’t interested in the people that committed the voter fraud, they’re only interested in me and others because I bring voter fraud to the forefront in order to save our nation from corrupt elections and to make sure that this never, ever happens again.”

The 2020 election was stolen by longtime planning and a concerted effort by the previous administration, high tech companies, corrupt media, the “Deep State” and other actors. They exploited the coronavirus pandemic to purge laws that were put in place over the course of decades to preserve the integrity of the ballot box. The reason Obama never left Washington D.C. as all former presidents do, is because Biden for him is his third term. He worked hard behind the scenes with his friends in the CIA, FBI and other agencies to undermine President Trump first term and to enable this enormous election fraud.

This was a déjà vu for me, a reminiscent of a rigged election in Iran. President Trump won the election in a landslide. No question about it. The legislatures and courts ignored the evidence of fraud and the judiciary refused to even hear it. Like the Islamic Republic election, this one was also an orchestrated coup attempt to remove President Trump from office. Each of us will need to come to terms with the fact that 2020 presidential election was rigged in a massive scale. None of us can hide any longer from this fact and each of us will need to consider the ramifications to our children of the immorality of this action.

