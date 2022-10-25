By Lex Greene

October 25, 2022

Despite billion dollar partisan campaigns designed to divide the electorate over a laundry list of carefully crafted crises formulated into voting bloc issues, the 2022 mid-terms have become a single issue election cycle.

To be, or not to be, a Free Sovereign Constitutional Republic

More than any election in the past hundred years, this one will determine if the USA remains an independent nation of free people, or nose dives into the hellish pits of some maniacal One World Global Commune under Nazi Klaus Schwab and his evil band of international criminals.

Before I go any further, stop everything you are doing and invest 2-hours in knowing why I’m saying what I’m saying today. WATCH THIS FACTUAL DOCUMENTARY RIGHT NOW and take notes. (Posted in Spanish, English, or French) Also available on Rumble.



Thanks to our government controlled dangerous news and social media, the USA is currently the most ill-informed society on earth. I suspect that less than 1% of Americans know that this documentary exists, much less most of the critical truths presented in it.

Return to this piece here after you view the documentary…

Now, hopefully you have seen two hours of the most highly credentialled facts ever presented to the world population in one documentary, and you’re now ready to discuss the 2022 Single Issue Election you are about to vote upon in just a couple weeks.

I can connect the dots presented in this documentary to a laundry list of other carefully crafted crises, like FAKE Climate Change, self-imposed record inflation, our crashing economy and supply chain shortages, and the current War on Russia, but I won’t right now. Just know that these many crises are created and deployed by the same group of people, with the common purpose of ending national sovereignty and security for every nation on earth and bringing the entire world under a One World government, religion, ideology, legal system and more, in the WEF COVID19 Great Reset.

Nazi Klaus Schwab is not working alone. He runs the most globally connected cabal of evil maniacs with literally trillions in funding…with many WEF leaders installed in powerful places.

LIST OF GLOBAL WEF CORPORATIONS

LIST OF WEF GLOBAL LEADERS IN THE USA

If you are doing business with or buying products and services from the companies partnered with Schwab’s WEF, and very likely, we all are, then we are funding the takeover of our beloved country in their Great Reset! If you trust anyone even remotely associated with the WEF, especially any political figures, you’re on a suicide mission.

Literally every election issue you can think of today, was carefully planned and created to manipulate American voters into committing national and global suicide via our own voting patterns. All of it is a “divide and conquer” operation, designed to keep Americans so busy fighting amongst themselves, that they don’t even realize that a much greater enemy is afoot, and that enemy is against all of us.

If you have not already watched the documentary linked HERE and above, then you can’t possibly grasp what I’m telling you today and why. If you don’t know the truth, it’s impossible for you to detect the many lies we have been living under. To know what is false, you have to first know what is true!

Have you ever heard of The Great Barrington Declaration?

You have certainly never heard of it through any news media or social media source in the USA, despite the declaration being signed by almost a million people worldwide, dating back to October 2020.

This worldwide declaration is signed by 47,197 Doctors, 15,938 Medical Health Scientists and more than 869,718 deeply concerned citizens from all over the world, all of them desperately trying to stop Dr. Fauci and his group of international bioweapons manufacturers from killing millions via their insane COVID mandates.

The Great Barrington Declaration – “As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.”

Originally Drafted by;

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety evaluations.

Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist with expertise in immunology, vaccine development, and mathematical modeling of infectious diseases.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert focusing on infectious diseases and vulnerable populations.

Have you heard about highly damning Global Vaccine Reports in the U.S. news? Did you catch any “BREAKING NEWS” regarding Germany’s official Vaccine Findings Report?

No, you haven’t, because our totally controlled dangerous news media hasn’t been reporting any truth about anything for a very long time in the USA. Did you know that even Newsweek published an op-ed back in November of 2021, titled How Fauci Fooled America… ???

No, you didn’t, because most American’s don’t read anymore and their electronic media sources buried all similar reports, or “discredited” them using their left-wing “fact-checkers” to eliminate all truths from social media presence.

THIS is the Single Issue of the 2022 Elections

No matter what you think your partisan political views are, every American has been constantly lied to and manipulated for years now. Only “the truth can set us free.”

The single issue of the 2022 election cycle couldn’t possibly be more stark in contrast…

Either the USA will remove ALL criminal politicians involved in this GREAT RESET SCAM from power, or the USA will exist no more! It’s truly just this simple and just this dire. If you don’t believe me, watch that documentary again and take notes this time!

Americans have but one peaceful chance on November 8th, to reverse the current course of history and hold every evildoer fully accountable after the election. We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted by all of the crises thrust upon us by our own government, or by playing any 3rd party fantasy games this time.

The lesser evil (politics in general) must prevail over the Greatest Evil we have ever faced as a nation, the Global Reset! And then, we must remain engaged to hold all newly elected politicians accountable for their actions, every minute of every day after!

In 2022, there are only two types of politicians seeking political office… Those who believe in a Global Commune run by Nazis, or those who believe in AMERICA FIRST, forever! Those who believe we live and work for them, or those who know they work for us. Those who hate everything about the USA, or those who love the founding principles and values of the USA. Those we can’t control, or even hold accountable, or those we can!

That is the choice every American will make in the 2022 elections and literally, nothing else matters at all.

If we get this one wrong, we will get to witness the end of the USA and hell on earth very fast.

Like science itself, some conspiracies are mere theory, while others are quite real, threatening and on the move. Evidence is all that separates the two, in both cases. Follow the evidence, not the theories…

WARNING:

In very rare cases, voters may be able to cast a ballot “for” a particular candidate and feel good about it. But in 100% of the cases in 2022, we will all have to VOTE AGAINST people who are in one way or another, involved in the utter destruction of our country, freedom, and liberty all over the world. A vote against the so-called “lesser evil” (including no vote at all) is a vote for the greatest evil we have ever faced in this country! It doesn’t matter WHO you like. It only matters WHAT you stand for. Every vote for someone who has no viable means of winning, is a vote for the greatest evil of all!

Every American will cast a vote either FOR or AGAINST the USA in this election, period!

If you still have not stopped everything to WATCH THIS DOCUMENTARY, do it now.

May God Bless the USA once more!

© 2022 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com