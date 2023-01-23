By Frosty Wooldridge

January 23, 2023

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Border Patrol reported that it processed 250,400 illegal alien border jumpers last month, December of 2022. All of them were placed on airplanes, busses and trains to be distributed all over America. All of them were invited by Joe Biden, but all of them are being housed, fed and medically cared-for, by you, the American taxpayer. Costs? Into the hundreds of billions of dollars. When asked about the prospects for 2023, the border patrol agent said, “We’re looking at several million more crossings.”

That December 2022 report did not include the suspected 10,000 to 20,000 “got a-ways” normally discovered through night-cameras that are set up along the border at known drug carrying routes. They didn’t get processed, but simply brought their drugs, guns and child trafficking into our country without notice.

None of those 250,400 refugees were checked for identity, medical problems, drug addiction, criminal behavior or records, diseases or origins. None were checked for terrorist intentions, child trafficking, and drug smuggling.

In other words, President Joe Biden, and/or his handlers continue inviting and facilitating the biggest invasion of illegal aliens EVER in the history of the United States of America. Worse than that, 535 Congressional reps help him, aid him, don’t stop him, and/or don’t try to slow him down. In fact, most democrats applaud Joe Biden.

My own Denver, Colorado Mayor Hancock and Governor Polis, both open borders advocates, are begging for federal dollars to contend with thousands of homeless illegal aliens trashing downtown Denver. But both of my U.S. Senators are open borders advocates…Hickenlooper and Bennet. Please note: there’s already a problem: we have 10,000 homeless Americans in Denver who live on the streets. One trip along California Avenue and 14th Street in Denver would make you sick to your stomach.

Where are those Federal dollars coming from to pay for more homeless refugees? Answer: your pocket. Right now, according to Federation for Immigration Reform, www.fairus.org, you and I are paying out $338 billion annually for all forms of immigration into America.

You’re paying in many other ways. You’re paying for 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, and another 100,000 drug overdose deaths in 2022. They haven’t tallied up the final numbers yet, but experts predict it’s well over 100,000 American deaths. Why? Because Joe Biden invited all those cartels to pour their deadly drugs into our communities and into our children.

You’re paying for burials of the dead. You’re paying for the ambulance rides. You’re paying for mortuaries. You’re paying for hospital visits. You’re paying for $94.1 billion in shoplifting. You’re paying your hard-earned money for schooling their children…into the billions. You’re paying for each kid’s E.S.L. courses, which they won’t pass. (English as a Second Language.) You’re paying to feed their children breakfasts and lunches. You’re paying billions for our U.S. Border Patrol to become the largest travel agency in the world. You’re paying for their travels across the USA. You’re paying for the enormous crime wave in our cities. You’re paying for illegals to be put up in hotels in NYC, Detroit, Chicago, LA, San Francisco, and dozens more. You’re paying for their cell phones given to them by Joe Biden.

You’re paying for all our working poor who are cheated out of jobs by illegal aliens. You’re paying for the unemployment benefits to all our unemployed because legal and illegal immigrants displaced our people from jobs. You’re paying for home burglaries from illegal aliens. You’re paying for rapes of our children. You’re paying for drunken illegal alien drivers with no insurance in crashes. You’re paying higher insurance premiums because of higher theft, burglaries, arson and lawlessness.

What will be the final costs to our country?

Have you traveled to Chicago, LA, NYC, Miami, St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis and most of our big cities? They’ve become human killing zones. Just this past weekend, some crazed killer shot 10 people to death in a dance hall in Monterey Park, California. He hated Asians and Hispanics in that once peaceful city.

Those millions of illegal refugees come from over 140 third world countries. Does anyone understand the ramifications of adding THAT many poverty-stricken, uneducated, incompatible cultures, languages and world views into our first world country?

If you think we have exploding “crime” in 2023, you haven’t seen anything, yet! It is already snowballing beyond solving. Once our entire country loses its moral, ethical and principled foundation—all hell will break lose.

Just last week, the Muslims of Michigan passed a law for animal sacrifice in our first world country. Just slash a goat’s or sheep’s throat and let it bleed to death while onlookers cheer. They’ve legally plunged us back into the 6th century. And, and we can’t do anything about it. What happens when they legalize honor killings and degrade women’s rights? Are you ready for your daughter to suffer female genital mutilation? You know it’s coming. The following article is normal in Muslim countries as reported by Robert Spencer:

“Islamic Republic of Iran: Man gets eight years prison for beheading his teen wife” by Robert Spencer www.jihadwatch.com

Jan 22, 2023

“No, Islamic law does not permit a man to murder his wife. The Qur’an does, however, say “When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks…” (47:4) Sajjad Heidarnava may have considered his wife Mona Heidari to have become an unbeliever by rejecting something he considered Islamic.”

“Diversity within a nation destroys unity and leads to civil wars,” said social scientist Garret Hardin. “Immigration, a benefit during the youth of a nation, can act as a disease in its mature state. Too much internal diversity in large nations has led to violence and disintegration. We are now in the process of destabilizing our own country. The magic words of destabilizers are ‘diversity’ and ‘multiculturalism’.”

And the topic that NO ONE will address or even whisper: these refugees, if continued, are projected to add 100,000,000 (million) people, net gain, to the USA within 27 years by 2050. Are you ready for that? Do you have ANY IDEA of what we face if those numbers manifest?

Well, I DO…I’ve spent time in every overpopulated country in the world. Once the numbers manifest, everyone is screwed. Water, energy, food, air, resources: all exhausted beyond carrying capacity. One look at China, India, Indochina, Mexico, Rio de Janeiero, Tokyo, Hong Kong, et al., and I guarantee you, they simply wait until they collapse into mayhem.

If this invasion continues, do you, as an American, understand the cultural fragmentation we face? Do you understand the racial conflicts that cannot be solved? Do you understand the linguistic chaos we face? Do you appreciate the religious insanity of Sharia Law in America we face? Do you understand the sheer overpopulation load we face that is unsustainable? Do you understand that we will lose our viability as a civilization, country and culture? Do you realize we are committing national suicide of our own country?

