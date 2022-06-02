By Frosty Wooldridge

June 2, 2022

Most teens exit high school without a clue as to what path they might follow on their life journey. Most grab a job. Many get married with over half divorcing within ten years. Others rocket into college with their parents’ wallets by their sides.

(Maggie Doyne with children from her orphanage in Nepal.)

Ironically, most students read, write and perform simple math, but none received any training on how to live their lives, or better yet, how to discover what to do with their lives.

Maggie Doyne, one such high school graduate, finished school in Mendham, New Jersey. She proved herself an ambitious student: editor of her school yearbook, a varsity athlete, and the class treasurer. She felt burned out. Doyne decided to travel the world funded by her babysitting money before she jumped into college. Her earnings exceeded $7,000.00 from years of saving. She wanted to try her life out first before making any firm commitments. Once she figured it all out, she expected to return to earn a college degree in something that interested her.

“I took what’s called a gap year,” Doyne said. “I was about to make this investment in my life, but I didn’t have a strong direction. I wanted to figure that out.”

A month later, she landed in Asia. She witnessed horrendous poverty, human misery and neglect not mentioned in the textbooks of her high school days. She befriended a Nepalese girl nearly her age who fled Nepal because of civil war. Once Doyne arrived, the poverty and displacement of children appalled her.

Doyne created a Nepali board of directors and established an orphanage: Kopila Valley Children’s Project. She formed an NGO by using her last $5,000.00 to buy a boarding house. This mind you, at the tender age of 22 years old.

Orphans moved into her house as fast as they could find directions. She realized her dream by engineering it into existence with the force of her intentions.

“I could see exactly what I wanted,” she said. “I had visited orphanages. I could create a model that works based on how I grew up. I want these kids to raise animals, to take care of each other.”

A few years later, she created the Kopila Valley Primary School in Surkhet where she enrolled 230 students and 14 full-time teachers. Her children eat nutritious meals and sleep in clean beds.

Having traveled extensively in Nepal, I attest to 50 percent of children suffer malnutrition and it causes 70 percent of deaths among children under five.

Asked why she gave up her life in the United States, she said, “I get a bursting heart. They share their love. I love their laughing and playing. I love their energies for life. I am truly happy helping these children.”

How did she discover her calling?

Maggie Doyne (look her up on Google). Women in the World featured her heroic efforts. She gained a $100,000.00 grant to further her work. Forbes Magazine celebrated her as well as the Huffington Post crowned her “Person of the Day.” Check her out on Facebook: Maggie Doyne.

Doyne engaged dynamic infusion of intentions. Great people self-select great issues to make great changes in the world. Doyne personifies that high consciousness of creative thought and action.

She believed in herself. She accepted her challenges. She manifested her ideas by empowering her intentions. She refused to question any difficulty of the mountain she climbed.

How can you forge your life into such greatness?

Believe in yourself without question.

Accept and infuse into your being your power to make a difference.

Take courage in your choosing great projects to change the world.

Care in a way that people say, “She’s/he’s outrageous!”

When you discover what Maggie Doyne found in her life, when people ask why you pursue your outrageous dreams, you can say, “Because my heart is bursting with happiness.”

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com