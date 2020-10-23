by Ed Berry, PhD, Physics

Political campaigns are like V8 engines. There are about 8 key issues in every election. The 8th cylinder is climate.

The Democrat’s V8 is running on all 8 cylinders. Not well but running. Their argument on climate is bad, stupid, and fraudulent, but it is getting votes because it is based on fear.

The Dems have captured 5 to 10 percent of the Republicans who voted for Trump in 2016.

Why? Because these Republicans think they must vote for the Dems to “save the planet.”

The Republican’s V8 is running on only 7 cylinders. They have no good argument to support their position on climate.

Some say the Dems will have a carbon tax. Trump says it’s going to get colder. But those answers don’t buy any votes because they do not remove the fear of climate change that makes people vote for the Dems.

It’s like, what do you prefer, higher taxes or death?

However, my new book Climate Miracle shows Republicans how to get their 8th cylinder running.That will bring back those Republican votes and add 5 points to the Republican vote count.

If President Trump gets the Climate Miracle message soon enough, he and other Republicans will win their elections.

Climate Miracle show very clearly and simply why the Dem’s climate story is a fraud. It shows nature controls the climate and human emissions are irrelevant.

Climate Miracle shows you how to remove the fear of climate change from enough otherwise conservative voters to turn the election into a solid Republican victory.

Climate Miracle is a 30-minute easy read. It uses many stories to teachesreaders about how to think.

The Forward is by Gerald R. Molen, Academy Award winning Producer of Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, Hook, Rain Man, Minority Report, and many others.

Rather than tell you more about Climate Miracle, I will let Chapter 1 speak for itself.

Chapter 1 – A Critical Climate Debate

Let’s drop in on a climate debate that never happened.

The fictitious debate is between Globalist Gore and Wisdom Will. It illustrates a climate debate without going deep into the science.

The key reference in this book is the United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The Moderator asks Globalist Gore about climate change.

There are two kinds of climate scientists.

Globalist Gore

More than 16,000 scientists from 184 countries published a letter in 2017, warning that “human beings and the natural world are on a collision course.”

More than 11,000 researchers from around the world have issued a grim warning of the “untold suffering” that will be caused by climate change if humanity doesn’t change its ways. These scientists say they have the “moral obligation to tell it like it is.”

They say posterity will remember them badly if they dismiss climate change as a serious threat to our civilization.

Wisdom Will

There are two kinds of climate scientists: “cause” scientists and “effects” scientists.

All the scientists you reference are “effects” scientists. They focus on the effects of climate change. They tell you climate change causes bad stuff to happen. Then they scare you into believing humans caused the bad stuff.

Their science error is they assume, incorrectly, that human CO2 causes all the CO2 increase. They have no idea their core assumption is wrong.

“Cause” scientists focus on the cause of climate change. They are the physicists. And they have proved human CO2 has little effect on atmospheric CO2. (Section 2.4)

The idea that 97 percent of scientists support Globalist Gore is false, and even if it were true it would be irrelevant to science.

According to the scientific method, one proof that a theory is wrong outvotes all scientists who claim the theory is true. (Section 5.2)

There is no climate crisis. Nature controls climate.

Ice core data under represent actual CO2.

Globalist Gore

Ice core data prove natural CO2 stayed at 280 ppm. Therefore, human CO2 caused the increase in atmospheric CO2 above 280 ppm.

Wisdom Will

First, according to the scientific method, it is impossible to prove a theory is correct, but it is possible to prove a theory is wrong.

Second, ice core data under represent the true CO2 level. Leaf stomata data and more than 90,000 direct chemical measurements show the CO2 level in the past 1200 years was well above your assumed 280 ppm. (Sections 3.4 and 3.5)

Effects do not prove their cause.

Globalist Gore

On October 4, 2020, “60 Minutes” covered the California fires and concluded human CO2 was responsible for the dry weather and dead trees that helped the fires to spread so fast.

These wildfires prove our CO2 is causing dangerous climate change. Floods, droughts, hurricanes and rising oceans are worse than ever.

We must make drastic cuts in our CO2 emissions. We must add taxes on carbon fuels that will make them more expensive than alternatives. If we don’t stop climate change, we will all perish.

The planet is warming. We caused it. We must fix it.

Wisdom Will

The “60 Minutes” show was junk science. It showed examples of weather effects.

Their expert witnesses were “effects” scientists, not “cause” scientists.

One witness claimed California’s current drought is a megadrought that occurs only once in a thousand years. But data show California had similar droughts in 1840 and 1930.

More importantly, these droughts are cyclical. They show up in tree-ring data. A 1990 study found cyclical patterns in tree-ring data that predicted a severe drought in 2020 to 2030.

California’s drought is a result of natural climate cycles and has nothing to do with CO2. But California could have minimized its fires by clearing out dead wood and brush. (Section 6.7)

Nature controls the climate. We are not responsible. We can’t fix it.

Moderator

Sorry everyone. We must take a ten-minute break because about 30 people in the audience have fainted and four appear to have heart attacks. We need time to get them medical attention.… OK, we are now ready to continue this debate. It’s your turn, Globalist Gore.

Human CO2 does not stick in the atmosphere.

Globalist Gore

Our CO2 sticks in the atmosphere for thousands of years. Our CO2 sticks in the atmosphere like our garbage sticks in a garbage dump.

We must stop our CO2 emission no matter how much it costs us.

Wisdom Will

Human CO2 does not stick in the atmosphere. It flows out of the atmosphere as natural CO2 flows out of the atmosphere. (Section 4.1)

Human and natural CO2 will behave the same because their CO2 molecules are the same. If natural CO2 sticks in the atmosphere for thousands of years, then the CO2 level would be over a million ppm. (Section 2.8)

Since that has not happened, no CO2 sticks in the atmosphere for thousands of years.

1.5 Sum of human CO2 proves nature caused the increase.

Globalist Gore

The sum of human CO2 emitted since 1750 is greater than the increase in CO2 above 280 ppm. This proves human CO2 caused the increase.

Wisdom Will

IPCC’s own data show your claim is wrong. The “sum of human CO2” is less than the “increase in CO2 above 280 ppm” before 1950. This proves natural CO2 caused the CO2 increase. (Section 3.3)

Statistics prove nature caused the increase.

Globalist Gore

Since 1750, the CO2 level has increased as human CO2 emissions increased. This proves human CO2 caused the increase.

Wisdom Will

Globalist Gore, you should read a book on how to be fooled by statistics. The CO2 data are time series data.

The time-series trends of hemlines of New York models once correlated with the level of Lake Titicaca in the Andes. Which was the cause, and which was the effect?

There are hundreds of examples of time-series correlations that do not have any cause-effect relationship.

Statisticians detrend time-series data before doing a correlation. They have proved the correlation of annual human CO2 emissions with the annual changes in CO2 is zero. Zero correlation means human CO2 is not the cause of the increase in CO2. (Stion 3.6)

Moderator

OK, OK. We must take another break. We have a few more heart attacks in our audience and a breaking riot. … OK, we are now ready to continue this debate. It’s your turn, Globalist Gore.

People believe human CO2 caused the increase.

Globalist Gore

Most people know climate change is real. They support aggressive climate legislation to address the crisis.

Wisdom Will

Most people “know climate change is real” because our media, government, schools, colleges, and universities have indoctrinated our people for two generations. They scared them to make them believe climate fiction. Some children were so scared they committed suicide.

Their scary predictions never come true. But the scared people never acknowledge that fact.

They make children join groupthink programs. They teach them to reject facts that contradict their groupthink belief. They taught them to ignore or attack those who opposed their belief.

They claim to be on the side of science, but they promote the false idea that the children they exploit for political purposes are climate experts.

That is not teaching. That is child abuse and brainwashing.

IPCC’s carbon cycle shows nature caused the increase.

Globalist Gore

When you calculate how human carbon flows through the carbon cycle, you will find that human carbon that flows out of the atmosphere flows back into the atmosphere. This backflow causes human CO2 to cause all the rise in atmospheric CO2.

Wisdom Will

That is not true, Globalist Gore.

Dr. Ed Berry, an atmospheric physicist, out in Bigfork, Montana, calculated what IPCC scientists did not, or could not do. [This is called a shameless plug – exb.]

He had no government funding like your fat-cat scientists because our government won’t fund research that contradicts the IPCC. Berry did the calculations using Microsoft Excel on his desktop computer. He says a good high school student can do the same calculations.

Then, Dr. William Happer, of Princeton University, and W.A. van Wijngaarden, of York University, Canada, proved Dr. Berry’s numerical calculations are correct. Many other scientists have reviewed and approved Berry’s work.

Berry showed that a few years ago, when the CO2 level was 413 ppm, natural CO2 was responsible for 380 ppm and the human effect was only 33 ppm, based on IPCC data.

He also showed if human CO2 emissions stopped in 2020, the human effect would fall to 10 ppm by 2100. (Section 4.7)

Nature controls CO2 and there is no climate crisis.

We don’t control the climate.

Globalist Gore

Even if we are wrong about climate science, we must do everything we can to reduce our CO2 emissions.

Wisdom Will

Economist Bjorn Lomborg, in his book False Alarm, shows that no amount of money spent on trying to control global temperature would have any measurable effect. He says adjusting to climate change is more economical and moral than trying to prevent climate change. And he even believes the IPCC climate myth.

Lomborg shows that for less than $100 billion per year – a fraction of the amount the alarmists want to spend on climate change – we can lift the world’s 650 million extremely poor people out of their extreme poverty.

Good science shows that nature controls CO2. We are not responsible for the increase.

There is no climate crisis.

