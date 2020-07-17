By Cliff Kincaid

This is a story of two women. One, Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, denounced Black Lives Matter (BLM) as the Marxist organization it is. The other woman, Louise Radnofsky, a sports reporter for the Wall Street Journal, deceived her readers about the Marxist political agenda of Black Lives Matter, calling the group “decentralized.” This claim was then picked up by left-wing groups to defend BLM and attack Loeffler.

In fact, BLM is a group that honors convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur, now living in Communist Cuba. A video shows a BLM co-founder admitting, “We are trained Marxists.”

Marxists are trained not to solve problems but to exploit them, on the road to socialism and communism. They were prepared when George Floyd died. Our cites were still burning when the BLM’s call to defund the police resulted in more black lives being lost as gun violence rose in those same cities.

BLM is in the fore front of a Maoist cultural revolution that few Republican Senators, except for Loeffler, seem to grasp.

Journalists distort the truth all the time. But Radnofsky works for a paper that carries a “conservative” reputation. That makes this case of media distortion and omission significant.

Her story was about Senator Loeffler, a part owner of the WNBA team, the Atlanta Dream, objecting to the league glorifying the BLM movement on team uniforms. She appeared on Fox News and Newsmax TV to denounce the group’s “Marxist principles.”

While other “conservative” Senators were proposing to replace Columbus Day with June teenth, or to handcuff the police through more lawsuits, Loeffler took on the BLM directly. This is the kind of tough woman Trump needs on the ticket with him to salvage his campaign. Women need to know that BLM is not a group that deserves sympathy but scorn for dividing America along racial lines.

Here’s what Radnofsky wrote about BLM:

“Black Lives Matter is a decentralized political movement. Leaders of its official chapters, and throngs of loosely affiliated backers, generally support reallocating police funds to social programs, as well as other overhauls of police department oversight, discipline and practices; many others have also pushed for departments to be completely abolished.”

In fact, BLM’s proposed destruction of “the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” follows the dictates of the book, The Origin of the Family, Private Property and the State, by Karl Marx comrade Friedrich Engels. The Marxists regard the family structure of husband, wife, and children to be a construct of capitalism and in need of complete overthrow. Hence, BLM also affirms “trans” rights, letting men become women, and vice versa. This is DNA denial.

Those interested in restoring the black family in America would be interested in that fact.

The BLM tribute to the terrorist Shakur is one thing. But the Capital Research Center notes that Susan Rosenberg, a board member of Thousand Currents — the group fiscally sponsoring the most organized part of the Black Lives Matter movement, the BLM Global Network Foundation — is a former convicted terrorist. The group posts links to the supporting documents. The Rosenberg connection helps make the case that BLM is not only Marxist but pro-terrorist.

Radnofsky failed to do the elementary research required of a journalist upholding minimal standards of basic journalism. Perhaps she was afraid to report the facts because she would be criticized for doing so. This reflects the power of what former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss calls the mob-dictated dominant ideology in journalism today.

According to the Journal, this stand against BLM has “made Loeffler an outlier in the sports world, where leagues and franchises have rushed to embrace the antiracist movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.”

Loeffler spoke out against the Marxist values of the BLM and suggested that basketball players and everyone unite as Americans behind the American flag — a global symbol of freedom. Her radical proposal was to put a small American flag on the uniforms of WNBA players to show unity.

This has made her an “outlier.” Nonsense.

Of course, the term, “antiracist,” as used by Radnofsky, is deliberately false. The group’s focus on saving the lives of one race of people is itself racist by definition. It is also Marxist and anti-family.

Official factions of the BLM have also been accused of anti-Semitism but never disavowed. Indeed, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) has thanked Loeffler for condemning BLM’s anti-Semitism. They said, “ZOA calls on all patriots and people of good conscience to join Sen. Loeffler in calling out the Black Lives Matter political organization for its Jew-hatred and its anti-Israel activities and associations, as well as it’s call to defund police and abolish prisons and the US military, as well as its call to end the nuclear family and asking young children to choose their own gender.”

Radnofsky’s bio says she has a master’s from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

The Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism was founded by Joseph Pulitzer (1847–1911), a famous newspaper publisher. “Our Republic and its press will rise or fall together,” Pulitzer wrote, on a plaque inside the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism building. “An able, disinterested, public-spirited press, with trained intelligence to know the right and courage to do it, can preserve that public virtue without which popular government is a sham and a mockery. A cynical, mercenary, demagogic press will produce in time a people as base as itself. The power to mould the future of the Republic will be in the hands of the journalists of future generations.”

Today, it produces journalists who are not living up to his high aspirations. Sadly, this is typical.

To understand how journalism has been “fundamentally transformed,” please read this report, “Saving the World For Socialism: How Soviet Dupe and Fellow Traveler Curtis MacDougall Trained Today’s ‘Progressive’ Journalists.” MacDougall conceived “interpretative reporting,” the name of his textbook, and drove many young journalists to embrace this far-left worldview.

The report is based in part on my own experience in journalism. I saw it from the inside. Senator Loeffler is a victim but is standing up to it.

© 2020 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org