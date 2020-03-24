By Cliff Kincaid

In another Trump-bashing piece in the Washington Post, a professor noted, in passing, that “several Chinese labs participated more than 20 years ago in the human genome project,” as if this were a good thing. In fact, the Human Genome Project (HGP) opened the door to a Communist Frankenstein project of human genetic modification and manipulation. The Chinese Reds are the new Nazis.

If there is anything to be learned from this disaster, it is that America must become self-sufficient in terms of medicine and medical production capabilities and avoid entanglements with China. President Trump was moving in the direction of America-first policies before the Chinese unleashed their virus on the world.

Assuming that President Trump (with the reluctant support of Congressional Democrats) can save our nation from an economic apocalypse, it will be necessary for America to remain on guard against even more Chinese biological threats. And one of the most significant is Chinese communist scientific and genetic manipulation of what it means to be human. “China is fast becoming the world capital of controversial science,” notes one report.

A Chinese scientist, He Jiankui, went public in November 2018 with this dangerous effort, declaring that he had created the world’s first genetically-altered babies. The communist authorities were caught off-guard by this unauthorized disclosure. In a show-trial, the regime sentenced the scientist to three years in prison for practicing illegal medicine.

Though presented as an effort to identify hereditary illnesses, we can easily see how the project could be used to produce a “master race.”

China certainly seems to think it’s superior to the West. “Made in China 2025” is a state-led industrial strategy intended to make China the dominant power in high-tech manufacturing. At the same time, its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was launched in 2013 and is designed as a global infrastructure development project focused on Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Italy,now leading the world in Chinese virus deaths, was the first big European economy to join China’s enormous BRI project. As a visitor to Italy earlier this year, I can vouch for the fact that Chinese were flooding into the country.

Our own taxpayer-funded National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched the Human Genome Project (HGP) in 1990 and it was completed, with Chinese “cooperation,” in April 2003. It is described as “the ability, for the first time, to read nature’s complete genetic blueprint for building a human being.” The project cost was $2.7 billion.

The International Human Genome Sequencing Consortium included the Beijing Genomics Institute/Human Genome Center and its Institute of Genetics.

It would have been far wiser to invest the HGP money in rectifying the actual basis for human disease and conditions, such as dirty water, infections, and bad dietary habits. Instead, however, a decision was made to allow the Medical Deep State to practice genetic engineering, in cooperation with China.

As President Trump puts the U.S. on a war footing to confront this threat, public Interest attorney Larry Klayman, as well as the Berman law group, have filed suits against China for covering up the release of the virus, causing human suffering and thousands of deaths.

But the Chinese are moving forward, asserting that their “socialist market economy” is superior to ours. President Trump sees the danger for our own economy. “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” he notes.

After saving the U.S. economy (if he ever gets Democratic Party support), he will have to investigate how the NIH and CDC enabled China’s biomedical industry to progress to the point where it has become a Frankenstein monster threatening the world.

Incredibly, the CDC’s website still touts “collaboration” with the regime. The CDC and the government of China “have collaborated for the past 30 years addressing public health priorities affecting the U.S., China, and the world,” the CDC website proclaims. The CDC says it has three employees in the country and 11 “locally employed” individuals assisting the office.

One CDC document asserts, “With a population of nearly 1.4 billion and 50% of the world’s livestock, China’s ecology poses a risk for emerging, re-emerging, and novel diseases that could threaten China, the U.S., and the rest of the world. Moreover, the world’s growing network of air travel routes dramatically increases the risk for infections to rapidly spread, and for potential pandemics that can cause illness, death, and costly disruption to global trade.”

All of this foreshadowed what has happened in China and the rest of the world with the virus outbreak. But according to published reports, China informed the CDC and the U.N.’s China-friendly World Health Organization (WHO) about the mysterious cases of “pneumonia” on December 31, 2019, three weeks after the first case was documented. It took several more weeks, until January 30, before the WHO alerted the world to a public health emergency. China refused offers of CDC personnel to investigate the nature of the disease, indicating a nefarious reason for the cover-up.

It looks like the “cooperation” with China has been a one-way street. The Medical Deep State has helped create a monster.

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. usasurvival.org

