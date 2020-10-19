By Frosty Wooldridge

President Harry Truman said, “You can’t get rich in politics unless you’re a crook.”

After 47 years of lies, corruption and malfeasance, candidate for the presidency, Joe Biden continues to make a mockery of integrity, honesty and decency. He lies so much, he can’t tell the truth from a lie, and he can’t cover them up. He sniffs little girls’ hair and fondles them. You can see it on many YouTube videos. He can’t keep his hands-off young girls or women. He’s still facing rape-attempt charges from one of his aides in Congress, Tara Reade in 1993. How many others didn’t speak up?

And the latest revelation: Biden secured a ‘job’ on a Ukrainian Oil Company board for $50,000.00 a month, when Hunter Biden wouldn’t know an oil well from an erector set. The story broke in the New York Post, but Twitter and Facebook did their best to cover it up.

He owns three homes worth in excess of $5 million. One on Rehobeth Beach, Delaware is worth $3 million. Yet, he’s never done an honest day’s work in his life. He’s a politician. Notice one of his colleagues, Nancy Pelosi, 80 years old, smiles about her $125 million in the bank from insider-trading on U.S. defense contracts of a 19 year-long war that she’s supported. Why? Money! Same with Diane Feinstein, 87 years old, who must be one of the oldest fossils in Congress. Yet her bank account commands millions of dollars.

Realities of Biden’s lifetime corruption and lying:

JOE BIDEN: “I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class that had a full academic scholarship. Went back to law school, and in fact ended up in the top half of my class. I was the outstanding student in the political science department at the end of my year. . . I graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school and 165 credits, you need 125 credits.”

NEWS ANCHOR: “Biden now concedes he did not graduate in the top half of his law school class, that he does not have three degrees from college, that he was not named outstanding political science student in college.”

SAM DONALDSON: “Newsweek says Biden went to school on a half scholarship, ended up near the bottom of his class, and won only one degree, not three.”

MORTON KONDRACKE: “Joe Biden ranked 76th in a class of 85 at the University of Syracuse law school.” Aug 10, 2020

2) ASSOCIATED PRESS on Law School Plagiarism: “Biden Claimed He Was in Top Half of Law Class”:

3) REAL CLEAR POLITICS ON THE FIVE PLAGIARIZED PAGES: “Joe Biden’s Plagiarism Problem,” Real Clear Politics, 7/23/2020:

As a VP for Obama, Biden connected himself with Benghazi where four top Americans were needlessly killed by inept leadership of Obama and Hillary Clinton.

During Obama-Biden, Muslims enjoyed top spots in the White House and even an Islamic prayer room. One top aid, Muhammed Magid, was the Sharia Law advocate under Obama. Obama charged him with bringing Sharia Law into the mainstream in America.

Biden said that when he reaches the White House, “Muslims will fill important posts in my administration.”

Harsh reality and fact: Islam’s Sharia Law counters everything in Western Culture and diametrically opposes the U.S. Constitution. If implemented, Sharia Law would negate women’s rights, religious rights, children’s rights, animal rights, choice of spouse, choice of dress and essentially turn America back into a 6th century caliphate. One look at Europe or Canada will give you an idea of Biden’s final gift to America.

If elected, Biden promises to open our borders, tear down the 400 miles of the Mexican-American wall and give amnesty to in excess of 20 million illegal aliens. That act alone would break our entire welfare, educational and food stamp system.

Ironically, back in the 1980’s, Biden stood against bussing and integration as he supported former KKK clansman and Congressman Robert Byrd. Biden said, “I don’t want my kids to go to school in a jungle.” Meaning, he didn’t want them in school with African-Americans. His hypocrisy sets the benchmark for a politician running for the presidency.

For what it’s worth, he would reach the White House at 78 years of age. He’s old, frail and unable to withstand the rigors of the presidency. He falls asleep in interviews (I’ve seen them), and his dementia shows during his meaningless, and incoherent rambles when answer a question. He always leaves off with, “…well, you know what I mean.” He left the women on the TV program “The View” aghast with his inane ramblings. The looks on their faces: priceless!

The average age of a male in America stands at 76.5 years. Because of his age, more than likely, he will die in office so you must understand a vote for Biden really means a vote for Kamilla Harris, a lady who really represents India and Jamaica because her parents were not citizens when they birthed her. Harris would be indicative of our contentious racial fragmentation in America and actually accelerate it like Obama did.

If you vote for a career, corrupt politician like Biden, you’re voting for a fragmented, fractured, violent, BLM and Antifa future for the United States of America. It’s that simple and that ugly.

In May 2014, Biden’s youngest son, Hunter, joined the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company whose owner was being investigated in a corruption probe. Hunter Biden received monthly compensation of as much as $50,000 during his approximately five-year tenure. In December 2015, Vice President Biden was among many Western leaders calling for the ouster of Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, over allegations that he was not rooting out corruption in the country. “My son did nothing wrong,” Biden said in October 2019. “I did nothing wrong.” (Source: Politico, 55 things you didn’t know about Joe Biden, 3/5/20)

As you can see, he lies so much, he doesn’t know the difference from facts and lies. That’s Joe Biden.

© 2020 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com