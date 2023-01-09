By Frosty Wooldridge

January 9, 2023

“Does Joe Biden know that it’s Friday, or what month, and even, what year it is?” said Fox News host Sean Hannity last week. “Does he have any idea of the consequences of his actions?”

Answer: not a clue!

If you had visited America’s southern border in the past 24 months, you would have discovered yourself facing 6.6 million illegal refugee border jumpers. That’s more than many of our states’ populations. You would have witnessed millions of fentanyl pills, heroin, meth, ecstasy and other deadly drugs pouring over the borders. You would have seen thousands of children being sex-trafficked…and refugees from over 160 countries. You would have seen that America is no longer a sovereign country. It’s not a country anymore…it’s a permanent destination.

Today, we have a “pretend” president “pretending” to protect our country from a foreign invasion. What else would you call 6.6 million illegal border jumpers?

There’s a hitch here, though! Biden invited, promoted, instigated, facilitated, enabled, assisted and sponsored all of them. All 6.6 million of them, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Here’s the kicker: both of your U.S. Senators and House rep have done NOTHING for the past two years to stop this incompetent president, and/or his handlers who are actually running the country…Nothing! Zip! Nada!

Guess what, you pay out $335 billion annually for all those legal and illegal migrants. You, yes, YOU! (Source: www.Fairus.org)

(January 5, 2023, Washington, D.C.) — This is a statement by Mr. Dan Stein of FAIRUS.org regarding today’s White House announcement of new unlawful programs that seek to enhance, but not address the historic crisis along our southern border:

“After two years of denying that the situation at our southern border constitutes a humanitarian, national security, and public health crisis, President Biden has issued new ‘border enforcement measures’ and ‘additional safe and orderly processes’ for unprecedented numbers of migrants attempting to enter the United States illegally.

“Far from stanching the self-inflicted, unprecedented flow of illegal

aliens, the Biden administration announced today that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will now grant parole to Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and (per the prior program) Venezuelans facing ‘unique challenges’ in their home countries. This is not a recognized category under current law for granting entry into the United States, nor does it satisfy the requirements of the parole statute. Still, the Biden administration insists that it is creating a humane ’legal and orderly pathway’ into the United States. Apparently, they have forgotten such a pathway already exists– it’s called a visa.

“The fact that the current administration outright admits that the program was created in response to a specific request from Mexico is even more insulting, as all immigration policy should be guided by the will of the American people – though Congress – and in the national interest. It should not be done to appease a foreign government whose failure to secure its own borders has exacerbated this crisis.

“The president’s plan amounts to nothing more than masking the problem under a claim of limitless parole authority to allow ineligible aliens to enter the country. President Biden is illegally and unilaterally attempting to re-write immigration law, abusing parole authority to essentially create new categories for entry. Only Congress has the power to do this.

“What was unveiled today is one of the most egregious and unlawful abuses of humanitarian parole authority in the history of our nation and another example of unconstitutional usurpation of power by a president who is hell-bent on subverting immigration laws and replacing them with his own politically-driven policies – namely, allowing as many people as possible to enter the United States regardless of the impact on the American people and the communities in which they live.

“The statute authorizing parole explicitly states that parole may only be used on a ‘case-by-case’ and ‘temporary’ basis. How can the Biden administration claim with a straight face that they’ll be issuing parole on a case-by-case basis when they’re creating industrial scale programs out of thin air?

“This is illegal entry under the guise of legality – full stop. The Biden administration doesn’t want to end the crisis; they want to launder it.”

After having watched this invasion firsthand for the past 20 years by visiting the border six times…I submit that 535 Senators and House members in Washington DC have no intention of stopping the invasion. In fact, back in 2013, my own U.S. Senator, Michael Bennet, part of the “Gang of Eight”, wrote SB 744 to increase legal immigration from 1.0 million annually to 2.0 million annually. That’s how absurdly stupid he proved himself. His Ph.D. translated into “piled higher and deeper.”

So now, we see our dementia-racked Joe Biden opening the borders to anyone, any drug, any criminal and any sexual predator to lay siege to our country. If was a betting man, I would bet that Congress, Joe Biden, and/or his handlers will keep this massive flow of refugees pouring into our country without ever stopping it…until we are no longer our country.

Douglas Murray who authored the Strange Death of Europe will be writing his next book…The Stupid Death of America by Its Presidents and Congress. Subtitle: And The Apathy Of The American People.

We will not recover from this invasion! Why? Biden imports an entire criminal class that operates in all our cities. He imports illiteracy, drugs, crime, third world misery, intractable poverty…and in the end, no way to solve any of it.

Make no mistake: this is an invasion. The sheer numbers will destroy our civilization…10, 20, 30 or 50 million refugees. At some date in the near future, there will be a “tipping point” where we cannot survive this human invasion of our country. Every American will pay a severe price either now or down the road.

