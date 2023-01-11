By Cliff Kincaid

January 11, 2023

You are hearing a lot about a “Republican Church Committee” that will uncover “the weaponization of government” against conservatives. We are being promised the “unveiling” of FBI, CIA, and other federal agency abuses. But some of the new popular conservative commentators do not understand the damage done by the Church Committee, and who its chairman, Frank Church, really was.

Equally important, we must understand how the FBI, CIA and other agencies were stripped of their ability to target our enemies and instead were directed to monitor and imprison President Trump and his supporters. That is the key issue.

In my view, these agencies were hollowed out from within by people like Frank Church and turned over to left-wing activists and foreign infiltrators, reaching the zenith of their power under Barack Hussein Obama.

A Senate website offers this analysis of how the original Church Committee came about: “In 1974 Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Seymour Hersh published a front-page New York Times article claiming that the CIA had been spying on anti-war activists for more than a decade, violating the agency’s charter. Former CIA officials and some lawmakers, including Senators William Proxmire and Stuart Symington, called for a congressional inquiry.”

However, a conservative analysis shows that the purpose of the Church committee was to sabotage the ability of the intelligence agencies to conduct warfare against communist entities at home and abroad. Frank Church, an ultra-liberal Democratic Senator from Idaho, was defeated in 1980 when Republicans came to power under Ronald Reagan.

For an analysis of what was truly happening in the United States at the time, in terms of so-called “anti-war activists,” I recommend the so-called Huston Report, compiled by former Nixon aide Tom Huston. I have posted this hard-to-find declassified report in two sections (part one and part two) at the America’s Survival, Inc. web site. I have also posted a declassified summary of intelligence information concerning the foreign connections of the Weather Underground, whose leaders escaped justice and went on to support Barack Hussein Obama for the presidency in 2008.

One of the great minds working for the American people at the time of the Church Committee was James Angleton, the chief of counterintelligence at the CIA from 1954-1974 who believed that the CIA itself had been deeply penetrated by Soviet agents.

He reportedly said, “The Church Committee has opened up the CIA to a frontal assault by the KGB. This is the KGB’s chance to go for the jugular. The whole plan is being masterminded by Kim Philby in Moscow. The KGB’s only object in the world is to destroy me and the agency. The committee is serving as the unwitting instrument of the KGB.”

Kim Philby was a high-ranking member of British intelligence who worked as a double agent before defecting to Soviet Union in 1963. He was recruited by Soviet intelligence on the basis of his devotion to Communism.

James Angleton and Charles J. V. Murphy wrote an article, “On the Separation of Church and State,” which is essential reading. I have posted a copy at the America’s Survival, Inc. web site. They explain the damage done by the Church Committee and quote from the additional views of committee member Senator Barry Goldwater, a staunch anti-communist who puts into context such “abuses” as the CIA role in helping the opposition to the Cuban-backed Marxist Salvador Allende in Chile.

Angleton reportedly asked, “Whose payroll is [Church] on: KGB? GRU [Soviet military intelligence]? Or perhaps the Cubans have recruited him?”

It is also worth noting that Benjamin S. Civiletti, attorney general in the Carter Administration, facilitated the release of four unrepentant Puerto Rican terrorists, the dropping of charges against Weather Underground terrorists, had FBI officials indicted for violating the civil rights of friends and relatives of Weather Underground terrorists, and provided CIA defector Philip Agee with immunity from prosecution.

A Republican Church Committee won’t do its job unless it identifies the communist-Muslim network that spawned the Obama presidency.

Over the years, Soviet/Russian moles in the CIA and FBI have included Aldrich Ames, Harold Nicholson, and Robert Hanssen. We have a right to know if others exist, and if Obama was among them.

In the real Russia-gate scandal, when Democrats utilized Russian disinformation against Trump, the FBI knew not only that Hillary Clinton had used a private unsecured email server but that she had communicated with Obama over that server. What’s more, Obama had used a pseudonym in these communications, to protect his own identity. Who else was he communicating with and why?

The evidence also shows that America’s first Marxist president was briefed on Hillary’s Russia-gate plan by his CIA chief, John Brennan, who voted for the Communist Party in his youth.

To put it bluntly, Russia-gate was an Obama operation, designed to sabotage Trump’s presidency and prevent the purge of the Obama holdovers.

Remember Obama had been caught secretly promising then-Russian President Dmitri Medvedev that he would have more “flexibility” regarding his policies toward Russia after his re-election in 2012. “I will transmit this information to Vladimir,” Medvedev said. Two years later Russia staged its first invasion of Ukraine.

A Marxist student of Russian agent Frank Marshall Davis, Obama met with Chinese Communist President Xi after his two presidential terms to plot the final phase of what the communists call the world revolution. That meeting led to the release of the China virus, the “election” of Joe Biden, and the second Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Unless and until the Republican Church Committee comes to grips with Obama’s service to the Russians and the Chinese, it will stop short of analyzing and understanding America’s current predicament.

Always keep in mind that it was Obama, as president, who had to approve Russia-gate. He also happened to be the president who tried to get Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court. When that failed, Biden made him Attorney General.

We disclosed that Garland, then a federal judge, had approved a cover-up involving the dropping of terrorism charges against communist terrorist Elizabeth Anna Duke, linked to the same Weather Underground terrorists who backed Obama for president in 2008. Obama’s DOJ had requested that those charges be dropped.

Understand what is happening: Obama and his terrorist comrades are being protected while Trump and his supporters are being targeted. Who benefits? The Russians and the Chinese.

Even without a Republican Church Committee, we have the basic outlines — and many details — of the plot.

We don’t need a new Church Committee; we need an old-fashioned House Committee on Un-American Activities, whose work including the questioning of Obama’s communist mentor, Frank Marshall Davis.

I attempted to put the pieces of the puzzle together in two books, Comrade Obama Unmasked, and Red Star Rising. They tell the story of how Obama came to power and was protected in office by Deep State or communist operatives in the U.S. intelligence community who were then enlisted in a campaign against President Donald J. Trump.

It’s time to issue a subpoena to Barack Hussein Obama and unravel this aspect of what James Angleton had indicated was a communist “monster plot” that goes back decades.

If the House Republicans don’t use their power wisely, we will continue on the road to Obama’s “Permanent Revolution,” the title of our third and final book on the legacy of the Obama presidency.

