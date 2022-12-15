By Cliff Kincaid

December 15, 2022

When we clean our house, my wife has a slogan, “Top to bottom,” meaning you have to target the whole house. The same advice applies to nations. We have one advantage. The USA has not gone full communist – at least not yet. This gives us an opportunity for redemption and reform.

Former President Trump grasps this fact. “Our country is going – not socialist, they’ve skipped over that, they’ve skipped over socialism – our country is going Communist,” Trump said in a recent message to imprisoned January 6 protesters. What he meant was that the JoeBama Administration not only has socialist economic policies but is full-blown communist in its political strategy and tactics. “It’s the weaponization of the Department of Justice, and we can’t let this happen in this country,” Trump noted. It is happening and Trump is the prime target and victim.

But the corruption goes far beyond Trump. If you took the time to watch Tuesday’s hearing, “Investigating the Collapse of FTX,” you begin to understand that while the JoeBama Administration facilitated this theft and deception to benefit Sam Bankman-Fried, a Democrat mega-donor, the Republicans have no clue about what happened and were paid to look the other way as well.

As noted by committee member and Democrat Brad Sherman, Ryan Salame, the co-CEO of Bahamas-based FTX Digital Markets, donated over $23 million to Republican candidates and conservative campaign groups in 2022. He adds, “When you examine FTX efforts to influence Washington, you have to look at both CEOs, not just the eccentric guy wearing the shorts.”

That eccentric guy is SBF, who has been indicted and doesn’t want to be extradited without his anti-depressant meds. Salame was the Republican side of the influence operation.

Both major political parties have dirty hands and the American people are depressed.

However, it’s important to note that SBF backed Joe Biden during the 2020 race and hinted earlier this year that he would spend $1 billion to stop Trump in 2024.

What is it about Trump that makes those who conduct business as usual so scared of this man? This is what makes Trump attractive to the masses.

Even if we can’t immediately turn the tide domestically, as a result of corruption that runs deep in the political and economic systems, there are hopeful signs internationally.

The Department of Defense can’t pass an audit but enough money and arms are getting through to Ukraine to stop the Russian advance.

Hence, Ukraine’s anti-communist revolution is still alive. What’s more, countries like South Korea and Japan understand they must rearm so they can be a bulwark against Communist China. Their self-defense forces are in a major rebuilding phase.

South Korea has developed its own arms industry and just delivered a first shipment of tanks and howitzers to Poland, on the front lines against Russian expansion. Korean-made fighter jets are on the way to Poland as well.

In Europe, consider that, even with the incompetent JoeBama in charge of foreign policy, pro-Putin commentators admit that the former KGB colonel Putin has been equally incompetent, mismanaging the war to the point where Germany, once in Putin’s pocket, has flipped.

The German weekly Zeit reports German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated openly what we have to accept as fact – that Putin’s goal is a new Russian empire. Scholz added that Putin is destroying Russia’s future with the war, “and that’s what he has to justify to his own country and his own people.”

Unfortunately, JoeBama just gave Putin a propaganda victory with his release of a Soviet military officer in exchange for a pothead basketball player. It was another politically correct or “woke” move on the part of JoeBama.

The basic problem for Putin, who is trying to capitalize on the propaganda victory, is that he doesn’t understand what communism has done to Russia and wants somehow to bring back the Soviet Empire without a total housecleaning from top to bottom of the old communist order. Of course, he can’t move forward on this basis because he was and is a member of that order, which rotted Russia out from the core. Hence, Russia is still, for all intents and purposes, Red Russia, even without the “Soviet” nomenclature. Putin can’t escape the communist thinking that guided his service to the Soviet state, including his work as a spy in East Germany.

Here, in the United States, not everything is going the communists’ way, either. They are fretting that new Twitter owner Elon Musk is undergoing a “rightward evolution,” as a result of his comments on various issues. Musk doesn’t call it communism. But he seems to understand what’s happening. Evidence from inside the company demonstrates interference in the 2020 election, in favor of JoeBama and against Trump. Equally significant, Twitter accounts are being restored, making free speech a distinct possibility on this important platform.

This still leaves social media platforms like Google (YouTube) engaging in massive censorship. My YouTube channel of 500 anti-communist videos was deleted earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in terms of the total top to bottom housecleaning we need and require, the role of religious institutions, especially the Roman Catholic Church, must be reckoned with. This church of 1.2 billion people has been thoroughly corrupted.

Consider that, in Maryland, a heavily Catholic state, the Maryland Catholic Conference has reportedly spent more than $200,000 hiring former lawmakers and government officials and consultants as lobbyists to stop legislation expanding the state’s statute of limitations on lawsuits arising from sexual abuse claims.

The church doesn’t want the truth to come out and doesn’t want to pay the victims.

How can a church this compromised by evil play a role in saving America?

American society needs a top to bottom housecleaning. Each one of us has a part to play.

