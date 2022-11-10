By Servando Gonzalez

November 11, 2022

We live in an eternal present. We cannot modify the past and only guess about the future. Nevertheless, since immemorial times, humans have tried to predict what will happen.

The ancient Greek were very interested in the future. Some of them traveled to the island of Delphi to listen to the Pythia who, while seated on her tripod, delivered precious information through her divinations about things to come.

Many years later, Nostradamus, the French seer, offered his vision of the future. Unfortunately, his predictions were expressed in a sort of convoluted language difficult to understand. Nevertheless, some people believe he actually predicted some events.

Also, as the Russians had their seer, the clairvoyant Helena Blavatsky, Hitler had his own seer, Erik Jan Hanussen. And Americans were not left behind. Many Americans believed the prophecies advanced by Edgar Cayce and Jeanne Dixon.

Nevertheless, none of these seers have so accurately predicted the future as the prophecies advanced by an American seer whose prophecies always become true. I am talking about Foreign Affairs, the main organ of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). For reasons difficult to explain, Foreign Affairs is the key to know way in advance the future policies, particularly the foreign policy, the U.S. is going to follow.

Just by chance, a few weeks ago I found a past issue of Foreign Affairs (Volume 97, number 3, May/June 2018). It prominently displaying on its cover the caption: “Is Democracy Dying? — A Global Report.” Most of the articles are devoted to sell the idea of the benefits of an American democracy.

Among those were:

-Walter Russell Mead, “The Big Shift: How American Democracy Fails Its Way to Success.”

-Ronald Inglehart, “The Age of Insecurity: Can Democracy Save Itself?” In this article the author creates a new term: “representative democracy,” which is a contradiction in terms. Moreover, he believes that “democracy has a major advantage over other political systems; it provides a nonviolent way to replace a country’s leaders.”

-Yascha Mounk and Roberto Stefan Moa, “The End of the Democratic Century: Autocracy’s Global Ascendance.” According to these authors, “… the twentieth century was marked by the dominance not just of a particular country but also the political systems it helped spread: liberal democracy.”

-Ivan Krastev, “Eastern Europe’s Illiberal Revolution: The Long Road to Democratic Decline.”

So, if you still ignore where the current push for democracy originated, this issues of Foreign Affairs gives us a clue. It originated at the Council on Foreign Relations in Manhattan.

Now, why the globalist conspirators ensconced at their ivory towers in the Council on Foreign Relations love democracy so much. Some time ago, one of them gave us a clue:

In his book 1984 The Power to Lead, author James McGregor Burns (CFR) recognized the fact that to carry out their plans for the total destruction of America as we knew it, the CFR conspirators needed to get rid of the U.S. Constitution. According to him,

“Let’s us face reality. The framers [of the U.S. Constitution] have simply been too shrewd for us. They have outwitted us. They designed separate institutions that cannot be unified by mechanical linkages, frail bridges, tinkering. If we are to ‘turn the Founders upside down’ — we must directly confront the constitutional structure they erected.”

According to a well-known anecdote, just after the end of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, when our Constitution was adopted, a lady asked Benjamin Franklin what kind of government they had given us. Franklin laconic answer was, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

As anybody can verify, the word ‘democracy’ does not appear in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. The Founding Fathers knew that all democracies eventually become tyrannies, that’s why they created a Constitutional Republic, where the rights of the minority were as important as the wishes of some minorities passing as majorities.

Nevertheless, though American presidents solemnly swear to protect the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, most of them, particularly Democrats, have sided with the domestic enemies ensconced in the Council on Foreign Relations in their attacks on the Constitution. Most recent attack came from Joe Biden who, in his bizarre speech on September 1, 2022, on a demonic dark, blood-red background at the Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, PA, mentioned the word “democracy” 31 times. Now you may guess who paid him to do it.

On the other hand, we need to recognize the globalist conspirators are not fools. it is easier and cheaper to recruit and pay a mob to go to the street yelling about the need to do whatever the person who provided the money wants, than buying individual politicians in Congress to push for it. This explains why globalist George Soros have been doing it successfully for many years.

By the way, I vividly remember when Castro yelled at the mass meetings in Havana’s Revolution Square: “This is a true democracy.” He was right. And today’s Cuba, formerly a representative Republic, is the disastrous result of that drastic change.

The results of this election will tell us if America still be a representative Republic or will be fully changed into a Democracy. So, expect the best but prepare for the worst.

