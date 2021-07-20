By Laurie Roth

Dr. Sharri TenPenny and others have boldly been warning the masses of the dangers of taking the Covid 19 vaccines and the amount of people being hurt and killed by them already. However, millions have continued to be manipulated and tricked by Government, media and medical spokes people to take the vaccines or else. Recently fake President Joe Biden is sharing his plans to go door to door to convince us all to take the experimental vaccines.

Whole industries are being forced to take the vaccines, Pilots, military, health professionals and many others are having their freedom of choice taken away at the expense of their lives, Horrifyingly, we are now finding out just what this really will mean to hundreds of millions around the world.

Vaccine expert, Doctor/scientist Dr. Vanden Bossche outlines in detail why the vaccine so dangerous, Watch his interview and listen up. Dr. Bossche explains the danger with clear urgency.

The bottom line that I got from Dr. Bossche was that when you take the vaccine, very specific antibodies go into your immune system and neuter the nonspecific antibodies that are there to fight off all that attacks your body. It renders your immune system as totally nonfunctioning. It cannot defend you from anything else that attacks you, nor a potential hybrid and more deadly version of Covid 19, which he states is starting to pop up around the world in highly vaccinated countries. Now the deaths are rapidly growing and out of control.

What has been unleashed with the release and push of vaccines on people here and around the world is nothing but an unfolding Genocide.

Doctors and scientists had better get busy figuring out how they are going to save the hundreds of millions who have taken this vaccine and are literally waiting for the next virus or illness to attack them that they cannot fight.

It is beyond absurd and unbelievable that as leading Doctors and Scientists continue to come forward and expose the deadly dangers of the vaccines, that we have an unelected President, Joe Biden pushing to go door to door to push the vaccines even farther. It appears that Genocide may be one of the many goals of this administration. Wake up world. Do not take the vaccine ever and pray to God for help and protection if you have.

These are deadly times to live in but we will get through them with our Lord’s help. Phil: 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ Spread the real word around.

