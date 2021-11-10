By Bradlee Dean

November 10, 2021

“I’ve been a journalist for about 25 years, and I was educated to lie, to betray, and not to tell the truth to the public.” -Dr. Udo Ulkotte

One thing that we have all finally come to realize is that these that call themselves representatives of the people are not representing the people but rather they represent special interest groups in an attempt to establish a global order (Isaiah 28:18). This is a fact that no one can dispute.

We know that there is, and has been for decades, massive voter fraud taking place in this country (Proverbs 19:9). To suggest otherwise is to suggest that the people in this country have voted for those that intend to strip their God given rights. This is insanity; because I have not met those people quite yet.

Listen to the voice of the people. Does it sound like the people voted these criminals into office to transgress the laws that they promised to uphold?

[Rumble Video]

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/pulling-the-curtain-back-how-the-minority-means-to-rule-the-masses-video/

To me, what is more telling is when they refer to the mainstream media as being credible (John 8:44).

Recently, the globalist New Zealand prime minister ended her press conference when she was asked a tough question.

Now, one must keep in mind that that the “accredited media,” as she called it, are all a part of keeping the narrative congruent.

The softballs that are put to this said prime minister are all scripted and she did not like it when someone did not play by their unlawful rules, even going so far as to belittle the person asking the real questions, which is very telling within itself as to how the game of politics and propaganda is played (Ephesians 4:14).

[Rumble Video]

A Little History On The Mainstream media…

Most of us have known this for some time, especially in light of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Operation Mockingbird (for more on that, click here and here), which was their operation to control the mainstream media. The main difficulty we’ve had is trying to distinguish between what is true in the midst of the lies we are told. However, Dr. Udo Ulfkotte is the latest journalist to come out and declare that government is buying and even at times threatening journalists to write the stories they put out.

Arjun Walia has the story at Global Research:

Recently, Dr. Udo Ulfkotte went on public television stating that he was forced to publish the works of intelligence agents under his own name, also adding that noncompliance with these orders would result in him losing his job.

He recently made an appearance on RT news to share these facts:

I’ve been a journalist for about 25 years, and I was educated to lie, to betray, and not to tell the truth to the public.

But seeing right now within the last months how the German and American media tries to bring war to the people in Europe, to bring war to Russia — this is a point of no return and I’m going to stand up and say it is not right what I have done in the past, to manipulate people, to make propaganda against Russia, and it is not right what my colleagues do and have done in the past because they are bribed to betray the people, not only in Germany, all over Europe.

Those are pretty strong words, wouldn’t you say? If that was not enough, Ulfkotte appeared on RT to say that European media is being pressured by the CIA to write pro-US stories.

[YouTube Video]

[YouTube Video]

Before taking the criminal politicians for their word in answer to the CIA-controlled criminal “accredited media,” do consider the source.

[YouTube Video]

© 2021 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com