By Jim Hollingsworth

July 2, 2022

On Friday, June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Their final opinion was basically the same as the draft by Justice Alito that was leaked May 2. The Court has overturned Roe v. Wade as well as Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

What the Court said was:

At the time of Roe, 30 States still prohibited abortion at all stages. [Roe] imposed the same highly restrictive regime on the entire Nation, and it effectively struck down the abortion laws of every single State. the decision represented the “exercise of raw judicial power,” and it sparked a national controversy that has embittered our political culture for a half century.

We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely—the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.

The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives. (Alito: Cornell Law Review)

When the Supreme Court announced its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization the Democrats went ballistic. Their world was ended. They had believed that Roe v. Wade somehow gave them a right for an abortion. They somehow missed the fact that abortion is not even mentioned in the Constitution, was just very bad jurisprudence when it was decided, as was also Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Over sixty-three million precious babies have lost their lives since Roe was decided.

These precious babies could one day have been president or a congressman, or even an astronaut. They never had a chance, for their lives were taken. In a free market economy every soul is a benefit to society; in a socialist economy every soul is a liability. Thus, the loss of these many little ones has been a loss to us as a nation. Also worthy of note, a high percentage of those taken have been among minorities.

Not only did the Democrats respond immediately with anger but President Biden said he was contemplating an executive order making abortion legal again in every state. He somehow missed the fact that executive orders were designed for emergencies when Congress could not act, and that all legislative powers is given by our great Constitution to the Congress.

All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives. (Article I, Section 1)

In recent years both the President and the Supreme Court have put forth their own legislation and Congress made little effort to stop them. Right now the Court appears to be leaning on the Constitution, but that is a significant change from previous years.

Since Biden took office he has done more to destroy our great country than anyone before him. If one did not know better he would have to assume that Biden and his administration were working for our enemies.

Everyone got some kind of stimulus money several months ago. That money was not taxed, nor was it borrowed, but was simply printed and given out. Economists call that “inflation” yet Biden has neglected to take any blame for rising prices. Seventeen economists agree with him. These Nobel Prize winning economists are mainly professors at universities including Harvard, Princeton, Yale, MIT, and Stanford. When it comes to economics it appears that those institutions have been wrong more often than they have been right.

Under the program of the former president to Make America Great Again life was improving. The price of gasoline was under $2.00, and our people were working. Even our enemies respected us. Our dollar was sound. Now government inflation is eating at everyone’s savings, at the rate of about one percent every thirty days.

During his first week in office President Biden issued 37 executive orders. Those orders were designed to undo all the good work of the former administration. The most grievous was the position taken on energy.

First, he stopped work on the Keystone XL Pipeline, which put at least 11,000 people out of work. Then he stopped drilling for oil on all public lands and offshore, and began to honor his commitment to end the use of all fossil fuels.

Surely they had to understand that over 6,000 things are made from oil, and most fertilizer comes from natural gas. No more fossil fuels, no more vinyl fences or siding; no more plastic bags for most grocery items. No more paved highways. No more paint or paint thinner. No more carpeting: Little furniture. No refrigerators or air conditioning. Of course no more jet fuel, diesel, gasoline or kerosene. Just look around you and notice the numbers of things made from oil. Today, even much of our automobiles are made of plastic.

When prices began to rise the Administration said it was because of greedy meat producers, grocers and oil companies. Some of the blame was placed on the “war” in Ukraine. They did not seem to notice that the price of gasoline, now over $5.00/gallon, had already risen before the conflict in Ukraine. Even the price for most food items had risen, as well as the price of housing.

Rather than reverse any of these terrible policy decisions the President went begging for more oil production from our enemies, from Venezuela, Iran and countries in the Mideast. Every practical American knows that none of this is good energy policy, but the Biden Administration does not seem to care. Was their plan to destroy America?

Government policies have made it harder to do business, and draconian and unconstitutional measures led us closer to tyranny during the pandemic. Even the demand that babies be vaccinated, when they are at little risk and there are serious side effects of the vaccines. There is no discussion on anything; the President is determined to have his way in everything. When professionals stand up and try to share the truth they are put down by the social media or various levels of government. Some have even been fired for taking a stand against the common narrative.

As Americans we must stand against this move to take over our country by the president. It is not too late: There is much that can be done on the local level, but time is running out. Now is the time for patriotic Americans to stand forth and encourage others to do right.

For an excellent article on the present Biden energy policies see the excellent article by Professor Victor Davis Hanson.

