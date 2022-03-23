By Bradlee Dean

March 23, 2022

“Presidents are not elected, they are selected.” -President Franklin D. Roosevelt

How many times have the American people have been pulled right back into a cycle of no change (Ephesians 4:14)?

They are given two options to pick from when there happens to be over one thousand different options to choose from for the next president, and for the next 1 and 1/2 years they fight over the two that have been hand-picked and delivered up. Insanity.

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

The ones that are delivered up as options are corrupt. They are extorted and allied with the agenda that they are pushing forward (Isaiah 28:18). All clowns are actors in the circus of politics and the world seems to be their stage (Proverbs 27:6).

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

If it is happening in America, one must come to terms with the fact that it is happening all over the world. After all, the powers that are tolerated are trying to create a new world order (Revelation 17:17).

One such comedian, who plays the piano with his genitals, is actor and homosexual Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Let me introduce you to the man that the mainstream media somehow forgot to introduce.

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

Conclusion: Just think, the mainstream media, under the control of the CIA, wants you to support such a person (Romans 1:24).

[Rumble Video]

