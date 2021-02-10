By Bradlee Dean

“You had to attack civilians, people, women, children, innocent people, unknown people far removed from any political game. The reason was quite simple. They were supposed to force these people, the Italian public, to turn to the state to ask for greater security.” –Vincenzo Vinciguerra

On Thursday, we had a guest on our radio show who brought up the staged events that took place in Washington D.C. (Psalm 2:8).

We know that there were protesters bused in. It’s all on video.

We know that there were paid provocateurs. It’s all on video.

Friends, this is the history of dictators. They create chaos and then bring in their new order (Ecclesiastes 1:9).

It’s the same cycle with similar methods but the same devils (John 8:44).

Which now segues into the refresher course of the history and admittance to the conspirators themselves.

On February 10, 2017, I wrote:

George Soros stated that the “main obstacle to a stable and just world order is the United States.”

Furthermore, Paul Warburg said, “We will have a world government whether you like it or not. The only question is whether that government will be achieved by conquest or consent.”

So, we can clearly see that America is still under threat of terrorism, both within and without.

“And if ye shall despise my statutes, or if your soul abhor my judgments, so that ye will not do all my commandments, but that ye break my covenant:

I also will do this unto you; I will even appoint over you terror…” -Leviticus 26:16

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/governments-admitting-false-flags-damage-done/

