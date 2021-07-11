By Roger Anghis

In recent days we have seen parents and students take on the school boards. These school boards rarely have opposition from the parents and almost never from the students so when the parents come out in mass the school boards freak out and many times cancel the meeting. I believe that they do this because they will be attempting to implement policies that the parents will oppose to a great extent.

Just a few days ago a 9 year-old student in Minnesota read the school board the riot act for allowing BLM flags, posters on their campus after she was told by the principal that she could do nothing political. “The other day I was walking down the hallway at Lakeview Elementary School to give a teacher a retiring gift. I looked up on to the wall and saw a BLM poster and an Amanda Gorman poster. In case you don’t know who that chick is, she’s some girl who did a poem for Biden’s so-called inauguration. I was so mad,” the child began in a video posted on social media.

“I was told two weeks ago at this very meeting spot, no politics in school. I believed what you said at this meeting, so at lunch I went up to the principal to tell him about the BLM poster and that I wanted it down,” the young girl stated at a school board meeting on June 8.

Showing more spirit than most adults, she continued: “I was stunned. When I was here two weeks ago, you told us to report any BLM in our schools. Apparently, you know they’re in our schools because you made the signs.” When she questioned why they were there when the school board previously banned the posters, the principal told her they would not be removed and that the school board themselves were the ones that put them up.

She bluntly called the school board members liars.

“You have lied to me and I am very disappointed in all of you,” the girl chastised. “You can’t even follow your own rules. If you’re going to do that, why do we follow any rules we deem unfit or ridiculous? I’m not following your mask rule anymore then.”

The little girl ended with an admonition: “Get the posters out of our schools. Courage is contagious, so be courageous.”[1]

Most adults wouldn’t have the guts to talk to the school board like that. I’m glad to see a student decide to take a stand. She even told them to take their mask rule and stick it.

Then we have the school board in Laudon, Virginia that thinks they have the right to do whatever they want regardless of the safety of the students. They are proof positive that political correctness is based on stupidity. The Loudoun County School Board in Virginia cut off public comment during a meeting on Tuesday as residents debated contentious transgender policy proposals and Critical Race Theory.

County residents arrived early to pack the auditorium as 259 residents signed up to speak during the public comment session before the debates became so heated that at least two men were eventually arrested for refusing to leave the building. The men were protesting the policy.

The parents debated a draft of the proposed 8040 policy on restrooms that reads that ‘students should be allowed to use the facility that corresponds to their gender identity,’ as school district leaders say they are moving to make schools more inclusive for transgender students – something that is considered by some parents as challenging traditional religious beliefs.[2] This is the same school that suspended a teacher for refusing to call a biological male a female and a biological female a male. It is amazing how some people will blindly follow the fools of this world.

In California an entire school board resigned because they were caught on a Zoom call referring to parents with profanity: Members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board in California came under fire after a virtual board meeting on February 17. The problem? The board couldn’t resist trash-talking parents—but didn’t realize the meeting was being broadcast to the community.

During the public meeting, the San Francisco Bay Area school board members completely let loose when it came to their frustration with parents—making disparaging comments and even using profanity.

Are we alone?” board member Kim Beede asks, not realizing the meeting was already open to the public, before lamenting about parents questioning the district about schools reopening for in-person learning. “B***h if you’re going to call me out, I’m going to f**k you up.”

The president of the school board, Lisa Brizendine, echoed Beede’s annoyance at being targeted by parents demanding answers. “They forget that there’s real people on the other side of those letters that they’re writing,” Brizendine responds. “It’s really unfortunate that they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back.”[3] It’s disgusting to see these board members get upset because parents want them to do the job they were hired to do.

In Florida where all COVID restrictions have been lifted parents attended a school board meeting arguing against the mask policy. Twenty-five parents had turned out to Tuesday’s Pinellas County School Board meeting, some with their children, to argue against a masking policy to combat the coronavirus.

Things were fine until they tried to leave. Several parents said school district police stopped them, saying they had to wear masks in order to walk through the building.

One, Kari Turner, was arrested in front of her two children. On a video that circulated around social media, her teenage daughter can be heard shrieking, “That’s my mom! That’s my mom!”

School district police charged Turner, 40, with battery on a law enforcement officer, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

“The individual refused to wear a mask, which began a series of events that led to the arrest,” said spokeswoman Isabel Macarenas. A more detailed report will be available later, and School Board chairwoman Carol Cook promised, “we will be completely transparent.[4] Keep in mind that the mask requirement was rescinded by Governor DeSantis so why were they still requiring them to wear masks?

This is how far the government has gone. They demand the right to control all you do. It isn’t the fact that you won’t comply with their demands that really bothers them. It’s your light shining on them and exposing their demand to be a dictator that bothers them. We need to see a lot more of that. A lot more.

