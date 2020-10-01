Dave Daubenmire

The Crossroads of American History

Have you looked around America lately? Do you even recognize the nation that you grew up in? How could a nation founded on Christian principles so easily yield to the forces of darkness? How has THE CHURCH become so oblivious to what is going on around us? How can we not understand that the Devil is trying to destroy everything that is good? How can we not understand that what we are facing is a war for the very soul of this nation? The battle is not POLITICAL…but it involves politics. This is the most consequential moment in American history…at least since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. AMERICA IS AT WAR!

Psalm 2 Explains It All

“Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed, saying, Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us. He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.” Did you know that there are many kings and rulers in this world today who are conspiring against the armies of God? Did you know that they work through the minds and actions of men? Did you know that the battle that is raging before us is not Republican—Democrat, but a REAL battle of good and evil? A battle between the “Seed of the serpent and the Seed of the woman?” At no time in American history have the battle lines been clearer. NOW IS THE TIME FOR THE CHURCH TO ARISE!!

Christians Must Vote

Did you know that there are an estimated 224 MILLION evangelical Christians in America? Did you know that nearly 25 MILLION of them are not even registered to vote? Did you know that evangelicals are the largest voting bloc in America? Did you know that nearly 70% of the American population identifies as some flavor of Christian? Did you know that in the 2016 election nearly 40% of CHRISTIANS voted for a party that promoted homosexual marriage and abortion on demand? Did you know that Jesus warned us that “A HOUSE DIVIDED AGAINST ITSELF CANNOT STAND?” What if ALL CHRISTIANS voted for the same candidate? Game over. Lights out.

The Battle For The Courts

Over the past 50 years the God-hating LEFT have removed the power of the people by pushing JUDICIAL SUPREMECY which is the idea that the courts have the final say in what the laws of the land should be. Nine unelected judges have stripped Christianity from the government of this nation and have replaced it with atheistic Humanism. Not one of the great moral issues of our day have ever been placed on the ballot for a vote of the people. The courts have “ruled” and by doing so have changed the moral fiber of this nation. COURTS CANNOT MAKE LAW. But now that the LEFT is losing their power on the SCOTUS they are doing everything they can to undermine our efforts to restore Christian values in America. The LEFT loves the courts when they are in control of them!! Well, as President OBAMA said, “Elections have consequences.” The Supreme Court no longer belongs to the LEFT!! After 60 years Kagan…Breyer…Sotomayor is all that remains of the atheistic LEFT’s strangle hold on America. Breyer is 82. Trump will replace him as well…and soon.

What Kind of America Do You Want For Your Grandchildren?

The Scriptures tell us that a “wise man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.” Americans have lost the idea of generational inheritance. We will ultimately be judged by what we leave behind. Over the past 60 years the “baby boom” generation failed to pass our Christian values to our children. As a result, our nation is adrift in a moral cesspool. Relying on “politicians” to do the right thing has proven to be folly and this election will be our last chance to save America from those intent on “fundamentally transforming” it into something we will no longer recognize. If Christians do not turn out at the polls and vote AGAINST the Democrat Socialists our posterity will pay the price. President Trump may not be able to save us, but can you imagine where we would be if Hillary had won? In 2016 many voted for President Trump because they thought he was the “lessor of two evils.” Can you say Gorsuch…Kavanaugh…Barrett…can you even imagine whom Hillary would have appointed? Almighty God gave us a mulligan…

Theology Matters

Although I take no public position on my own end-times belief I do think that the thought of a soon coming RAPTURE has paralyzed the American church? If you believe that things are “only going to get worse” and that things are looking desperate because “that is what the Bible teaches” then I believe you are missing the point. Jesus told us to OCCUPY UNTIL HE COMES and that does not mean that the church is supposed to sit around and watch for the Eastern skies to split. Jesus told us to “work while the sun shines for a day commeth when NO MAN can work.” What a sad moment it will be if we as individual Christians stand before Jesus and realized we GAVE UP before the game was over. If we really believe in the END TIMES we should all be MORE SOLD OUT and cling less to the things of this world. My mother told me that “an ounce of prevention was worth a pound of cure.” Would it be easier for us to rescue people if we had not permitted them to fall so deep into the pit? Fight NOW!Stand up NOW! If you really think time is short, then act like it!

We Can Win!

As dark as things appear around us, we must remember the old saying that the darkest hour is just before dawn! Could it be that America stands on the threshold of a Spiritual awakening? After 60 years of an assault on God’s people by the “Kings of this world” could we be on the doorstep of a Christian resurgence in America? As Winston Churchill famously said to the British citizens in Europe’s darkest moments “this will be our finest hour!” Could this be the American Church’s finest hour? BUT WE MUST SHOW UP AND VOTE. Donald Trump is not the Savior of America, but he has made it LEGAL to be a Christian again. Where America goes from here lies squarely in the hands of Christians. If we miss this opportunity to vote for LIFE…TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE…AMERICAN SOVEIGNTY…THE RESTORATION OF BIBLICAL MORALITY IN OUR SCHOOLS…then the CHURCH will have no one to blame but ourselves.

The LEFT is losing. History is moving against there destructive wave. The tide is receding. Look at Portland. Look at Seattle. Look at Minneapolis. Is that the America you want?

Look around at their desperation. What Christians DO NOW will make all the difference. This election is not about President Trump, it is about the power of the church. What will YOU do?

American hangs in the balance!Stop blaming everyone else. Get off your ass and vote…in person. Stand in line. Take somebody with you. Let America see you. Will this be our finest hour?

© 2020 Dave Daubenmire – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Dave Daubenmire: ptsalt@gmail.com