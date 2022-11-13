By Pastor Roger Anghis

November 13, 2022

In trying to evaluate the 2022 Midterm Elections there is only one conclusion that a sane person can come to. America has lost its moral compass. We, conservatives, anticipated a red wave. It never manifested. If the church had come out in mass and voted biblical values most Democrats would be out of office today. But, as usual, the church stayed home not willing to ‘vote for the lesser of two evils.’ Which is a totally head up your butt mindset seeing that that is all we’ve ever had to vote for. Jesus has never run for office and never will so you’ll never have the ‘perfect’ candidate to vote for.

In looking at the democrats that were running for office it is hard to understand how they garnered any votes in the first place. I’m not saying the Republican candidates were saints but they had more going for them than the majority of the Democrats. Most of the Democrats refused to debate their Republican opposition. For a good reason. They could not defend their stance on immigration, lockdowns, mandatory COVID jabs, face masks, attack on our energy sector, the indoctrination of our kids in public schools with perverted sexual materials, and the horrible economy that their policies have created. That should have been a major red flag right there but for some reason no one paid attention.

John Fetterman beat Mehmet Oz. Didn’t anybody watch their debate? The man had a stroke a few months back and couldn’t put a completely understandable sentence together. I’m not trying to belittle him but his mental state is not conducive to what will be necessary to function as a Senator. His policies are completely off the wall. He wants to empty out 50% of the prisons, he wants to have taxpayer-funded sites for drug addicts to be able to go and shoot up

Then we have Raphael Warnock who is a pro-choice pastor. I don’t know what god he is supposed to represent but it isn’t the God of the Bible. He has even spoken negatively about white Christians: “There is nothing about evangelical white Christianity that would make you think it values black lives,” said Honor in the sermon. “The fact is that this is a tradition that devalues black bodies, so much so that the devaluing of black bodies is about as American as apple pie.”

While Warnock did not speak at the event, his name was at the top of a welcome message to attendees that played at the beginning of the program. The sermon could reignite concerns about Warnock’s own controversial statements and promotion of extremist rhetoric, including a sermon in which he said Americans need to repent for their “whiteness” and his defense of anti-Semitic pastor Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

Honor added that “evangelical Christianity” was the “ideological basis for the enslavement of Africans, the expansion of white supremacy, the resistance to reconstruction, the acceptance of racial segregation laws, and the recent dismissal of the Black Lives Matter movement to end murders of black bodies by police.”[1] No Christian that believes in the God of Abraham would endorse this anti-Christian idiocy.

Katie Hobbs in the race for Governor of Arizona drew about half the crowds that Kari Lake had, refused to debate Kari Lake, opposed the increase of border patrol agents, opposed voter integrity laws, and as Secretary of State oversees the race for governor which is a conflict of interest because she is also running for that seat and she refuses to recuse herself which I understand is required by law that she does. Sorry to say but honesty and integrity are not character traits of Democrats.

It appears that when voting for someone there is only one thing people look for and that’s the (R) or (D) after their name which is why our government is in the shape that it’s in. I put the vast majority of the blame for that on the church. Since 1954 after the passage of the Johnson Gag Order most churches completely backed out of the political arena. That ensured that the influence of the church no longer touched our politics. Too many pastors used the 13th chapter of Romans as a scapegoat for not being involved in politics. That chapter, for some reason, is not understood by most pastors. We are to follow God’s teachings and principles, not man’s. Most pastors are more afraid of the IRS than they are of God. They give milk toast sermons because they don’t want to offend one side or the other. Scripture tells pastors to preach the Word in AND out of season. If somebody gets offended it is because they are not in line with the Word of God. The pastors are to make the word of God clear.

When looking at whom we had to elect this year was much more than Democrats versus Republicans. It even was more than good versus evil. It was freedom over tyranny. One party is hell-bent to control all we do, where we live, what kind of transportation we have, what we eat, if we will be allowed to protect ourselves, and be forced to endure a double teared ‘justice’ system where the political elites live under one set of rules and the average Joe lives under a different set of rules. This is evident with Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress when he refused to produce documents pertaining to Operation Fast and Furious and nothing was done to him. Steve Bannon was held in contempt of Congress and was sentenced to four months in jail. Nobody died with what Bannon did but American citizens were killed because of Holder’s actions. Nothing to see here folks, move along. How about Hillary’s 30,000 emails she deleted AFTER they were subpoenaed? Nobody raided her house with a swat team at six in the morning. Then it was proven she paid for the Russian dossier used against Trump using foreign influence in our elections. Still, nobody raided her house at six in the morning.

We are losing our freedoms and we keep putting the people back in office that are taking them away because we are uninformed about the people we elect. We are uninformed because we don’t take the time to vet those running for office. They, in many cases, tell us exactly what they want to do and we elect them anyway. Ronald Reagan stated: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” We are so close to this that it is scary. At the time of this writing, it is still unknown if we won control of the House or the Senate. It looks good for the House and that will help in curbing some of Biden’s agenda. By all rights, we should have won 50-60 seats in the house but it looks like a very small majority but that’s a start and we have to make more progress in 2024. We cannot lose our attention on this. The future of our children and our nation depends on us being diligent.

