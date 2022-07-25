By Frosty Wooldridge

July 25, 2022

When you see that the President of the United States must use a cue card to tell him where to sit, stand, speak and shake hands—you might deduce that this country lacks a competent leader. When you see him reading a teleprompter and repeating at the end of a quote, and he reads it, “…end of quote”, you might figure out that he doesn’t know what he’s doing or what he’s saying. You might realize that America stands “leaderless” in the world. Sadly, most world leaders know he’s suffering from dementia…and he makes no sense of anything he’s doing. World leaders must either be grimacing or shaking their heads at America.

Eighteen months ago, we were an energy independent country. As soon as Biden reached the White House, he worked successfully to destroy our energy independence. Now, he’s begging Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and other countries to send us more oil. Does that show leadership or sheer stupidity?

When you see that the leadership of this country gave us double the price hikes of a gallon of gas in the past 18 months, you might figure out that we are “rudderless.” We’re being forced into a “green new deal paradigm” that lacks any ability to sustain itself or deliver enough energy to power this nation.

When the cost of food has blown through the roof, yes, the leadership of this country might be considered “confused.” Or, perhaps “incompetent.” How about simply “corrupt?”

When an 82-year-old woman maintains power over the House of Representatives, but uses her knowledge of defense contracts, computer chips contracts and much more to give her “insider trading” information to grow her personal wealth to over $124 million, you might say that we’ve got a monumental corruption problem in much of the leadership of our country.

Whether it’s a nearly 80-year-old president or an 82-year-old Speaker of the House in Nancy Pelosi, you wouldn’t be hard pressed in realizing that we’re being led by people who have lost their minds and/or who have corrupted the entire system to their own benefit.

When you watch the January 6th House investigation hearings, you may have forgotten that House member Liz Cheney (R-WY) is the wife of one of the most corrupt politicians in the country, Dick Cheney, and, a man who engineered the Iraq War that got tens of thousands of American kids killed, 7,100 combat or 114,000 suicides, along with Rumsfeld…and who also was the head of Haliburton…which made him and his wife Liz…millions and millions of dollars. All that money came from your tax dollars. Yet, she sits at the head of a table trying to bring down former president Trump, when she, herself, stands as an accomplice to her husband Dick Cheney, which makes them both eligible for prison if anyone ever pursued that thread of corruption.

We could follow the corruption trail to House member Ilhan Omar, a Somalian refugee, who lied about marrying her brother, which is illegal, lied on her immigration papers, and now, condemns the USA as a corrupt, racist nation. When, in fact, she very well may be deported at some point for her own corruption.

But then you look at someone like House Member Maxine Waters, and you wonder if there should be a minimum IQ of 100 in order to serve in Congress. If there was, she would be ineligible. But she knows how to do nothing in Congress while she bilks the American taxpayer…but at the same time, urges violence in speeches to her constituents…but never gets pulled in front of a January 6th investigation.

We’ve got U.S. Senator Charles Schumer telling two supreme court justices that he’s going to “get them, and that they will reap the whirlwind of consequences.” Now we’ve got people trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh, and another man just tried to kill House Member Lee Zeldin who was on stage promoting his candidacy for governor of New York.

Ironically, we’ve got “pretty boy” Governor Gavin Newsome of California hinting that he will run for the White House when his own state suffers from an astronomical 100,000 homeless Americans in LA and San Francisco, incredible crime rates, and somewhere around 4,000,000 illegal aliens operating in his sanctuary state. You can’t make this stuff up!

And why haven’t the members of Congress passed a “term limit” bill to get rid of such endemic corruption that cannot help but expand and entrench itself when you allow those in power to stay in power for 40 years in Congress?

We’ve got an 18 month invasion of our southern border, which I have personally witnessed, and yet, no one in Congress will contest the current President Joe Biden in his lawless, reckless and totally insane push to dissolve our sovereignty as a nation. The fact is: we are no longer a sovereign nation with secure borders. And, we’re paying for every illegal refugee with our tax dollars.

I’m personally watching my Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, a man who has done NOTHING while serving for 10 years in the senate to secure our borders, or pay down our $31 trillion debt—did nothing to get us out of Iraq or Afghanistan, watched the BLM riots burn down our cities, and is totally for sanctuary cities of illegal aliens. But now, he’s campaigning to get reelected on his thoughtful record.

What really peeves me off stems from the fact that we can’t get the truth out of NBC, ABC, CBS, 60 Minutes, Anderson Cooper, CNN, NPR, PBS and the rest. All of them followed and presented the Russian Collusion Hoax against Trump for four years. None of them touched or will touch the absolute fraud of the Hunter-Joe Biden corruption in Ukraine and other oil states. None of them reported on the BLM riots or the fact that NO one faced arrest or prosecution.

The Grand Daddy Of All Nightmares We Face: Catastrophic Climate Destabilization

The thing that blows my mind stems from all our leaders crying, screaming and wailing about climate change—but they NEVER connect the dots as to what’s causing it. What makes it worse you ask? Answer: the more you add people, the more they burn energy, and so, the more you accelerate climate change. And, Joe Biden brought in over 2,000,000 more refugees into the USA illegally last year, and he’s on course to import another 3,000,000 illegally this year…on top of the 1,000,000 immigrants arriving legally. Do you think we stand a chance of stopping climate change? Answer: not a snowball’s chance in hell.

This kind of rudderless, mindless, confused, leaderless and corrupt parade of liars, cheats, thieves and worse—makes a regular American want to pull his or her hair out.

Who has failed us the most? Answer: the mainstream media. The big newspapers like the New York Times, Washington Post, The Atlantic Magazine, and the Wall Street Journal possess the power and money in investigate the incredible fraud going on in Washington DC, BUT THEY DON’T. Even the venerable 60 Minutes covers up what’s really going on in DC.

The fact remains: the majority of those people sitting in those seats in Washington DC are NOT serving the American people. They are serving themselves and some higher masters. And, in the end, we’re all going to pay a huge price as our country falls into racial, sociological, linguistic, religious and economic mayhem. If you toss in catastrophic climate destabilization—we’ve got a hell of a mess on our hands. Worse, I’m not sure we’re ever going to pull out of it.

