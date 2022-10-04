By Cherie Zaslawsky

October 4, 2022

As much as I admire the great patriots who fought so hard to wrench our nation out of the hands of the usurpers, patriots such as General Michael Flynn, brilliant attorney Sidney Powell, My Pillow mega-mogul Mike Lindell, and more recently, famous filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza whose documentary 2,000 Mules presents indisputable evidence of vote fraud in the swing states that illegally tipped the scales in Beijing Biden’s favor, I can’t help feeling that many of us remain in denial about our current situation, including former President Trump. We shake our heads at the steady stream of violations of our constitutional protections, wondering how these flagrant abuses can take place in America.

For example, how is it possible that our own DOJ has locked up dozens of innocent men and women for attending a peaceful demonstration in our nation’s capitol, and left them to languish in squalid conditions in the D.C. Gulag for nearly two years, many still awaiting their trials? What happened to Habeas Corpus?

And in what world does our own FBI get to raid President Trump’s luxurious home, ransacking every room, pawing through Melania’s lingerie, taking Trump’s passports, spending nine hours combing every inch of Mar-a-lago, and quite possibly planting “evidence” and/or surveillance bugs along the way?

But the shocks keep coming—one of the latest being the witch-hunt targeting some forty “Trump associates” who’ve been subpoenaed and/or had their cell phones confiscated.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson viewed a subpoena and was stunned by its unlawfulness. In his words:

What it [the subpoena] demands is both unlawful and without precedent in American history. …Now keep in mind, that any claim you make as an American citizen about electors—any claim you make about American politics period—is protected explicitly under the First Amendment. That’s our core freedom…[Emphasis mine]

In fact, all of the above assaults on our rights are unprecedented and despicable, but not, as some may think, merely a matter of political revenge.

A SHATTERINGLY INCONVENIENT TRUTH

The painful truth is that there is nothing out of the ordinary about these abuses, including the January 6th political prisoners being detained without due process—without being charged, and without being granted their right to a speedy trial. Nor should we be surprised that Trump, his associates, and the MAGA millions Biden decried in his ghoulish tirade demonizing patriots, are under attack.

What we’re conveniently forgetting is that between November 3rd, 2020 and January 6th, 2021, we didn’t merely experience a stolen election, we went through a Color Revolution—a takeover of our nation by forces hostile to it—and not just the DemComms, but the ChiComms and other globalist enemies of liberty as well. So that now, America as we’ve know it exists only in our memories. Oh, we see the vestiges of America all around us, and we can and should do everything in our power to resuscitate our vanquished Republic. But that shining city on the hill has been snuffed out. It’s just that we still see traces of its light, like the light of a distant star that is no more.

And while the shift from our Republic to the increasingly dystopian reality we’re currently living in seemed to happen almost overnight, the minions of Satan have been paving the way for this takeover of America for decades. Following the subversive advice of Antonio Gramsci and his follower Rudi Dutschke, they planned the Marxist “long march through the institutions” to alter and control American culture. And as iconic conservative journalist Andrew Breitbart famously remarked, politics is downstream from culture. We’re just experiencing the dramatic climax of these long-term efforts, as when a house suddenly crumbles after years of termites eating away at its supporting beams and wooden foundation.

So when I say there is nothing out of the ordinary about the January 6th patriots being brutally and unjustly treated, I mean that this is what Communists typically do to political prisoners. We the People are now under the thumbs of fascistic totalitarians who thrive on inflicting sadistic cruelty on others.

A PLETHORA OF TRAVESTIES

I’m at pains to imagine a more blatant travesty than the spectacle of Beijing Biden standing in Independence Hall, flanked by uniformed military and ominously bathed in blood-red background lighting while giving a clenched fist tirade damning at least half the country.

But we do have some contenders.

There’s the raid on President Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-lago villa for one.

And the tragedy of innocent Americans being held and tormented in unconstitutional detention in the D.C. Gitmo.

And how about the sudden spate of some forty subpoenas from Brandon’s nefarious DOJ targeting Trump associates? Or the 34-year prison sentence the DOJ’s dangling over the head of brilliant patriot Steve Bannon, President Trump’s chief strategist in 2017, co-founder of Breitbart, currently host of Bannon’s War Room? Or our courageous Frontline doctor Simone Gold who was recently released from prison for using her First Amendment rights?

What do these outrages have in common? These indignities all sing the same tune: patriots are the enemies of the State; the 2020 election results may not be questioned; none of the State’s official narratives may be questioned; Trump is radioactive; and your betters are in control now, peasants!

JANUARY 6TH PATRIOTS IN THE D.C. GULAG

Of all the Leftists’ relentless attacks on the MAGA millions since Obiden took office, the one that leaves me sickest at heart is the unconstitutional imprisonment and torture of the January 6th patriots who answered President Trump’s call to rally in D.C. on that fateful day. As painful as it is to read their stories, we must do so, and do all we can to help bring them out of their dungeons into the clear light of day. For how can we hold our heads up while they languish in the DC Gulag?

Here are just a few of these tragic tales:

Ryan Samsel : Since his arrest, Ryan has been held in a Washington DC prison. On March 21, 2021, he was awakened by correctional officers and his hands were zip-tied. Then they walked him to an unoccupied cell where he was brutally beaten by the officers. Ryan Samsel lost an eye in the beating. His face was smashed, his skull fractured. The next day the guards beat him again.

Since his arrest, Ryan has been held in a Washington DC prison. On March 21, 2021, he was awakened by correctional officers and his hands were zip-tied. Then they walked him to an unoccupied cell where he was brutally beaten by the officers. Ryan Samsel lost an eye in the beating. His face was smashed, his skull fractured. The next day the guards beat him again. Ronald Colton McAbee : a sheriff’s deputy who was at the Capitol on the 6 th , tried to help Rosanne Boyland, who died that day. As WND reported on September 6 th : MCAbee was maced repeatedly “for removing his face mask to take his medication. The Tennessee man was then left in a cell covered in the spray for over eight hours of torture, unable to de-contaminate and rinse off his burning skin.” He’s been in the D.C. Gulag for over a year and his trial isn’t scheduled until September 2023—a year from now!

: a sheriff’s deputy who was at the Capitol on the 6 , tried to help Rosanne Boyland, who died that day. As WND reported on September 6 : MCAbee was maced repeatedly “for removing his face mask to take his medication. The Tennessee man was then left in a cell covered in the spray for over eight hours of torture, unable to de-contaminate and rinse off his burning skin.” He’s been in the D.C. Gulag for over a year and his trial isn’t scheduled until September 2023—a year from now! Jake Lang: a 26-year-old hero, saved the lives of two innocent demonstrators on January 6th by rescuing them from beneath a pile of people as they were being crushed and suffocated.

This brave young man has been locked in solitary confinement for over seventeen months! He describes January 6th as: “The day when free men and women stood unarmed against tyranny and were brutalized, beaten and even murdered on the steps of our own Capitol.”

Sean McHugh, patriot, business owner, father of four, who came with a megaphone. Immediately, the alleged FBI asset Ray Epps glommed onto Sean, urging him to tell people “the plan”—that they were going into the Capitol at 1pm whether Trump was done speaking or not. Here’s a quote from McHugh’s open letter:

“I’m a January 6th political prisoner being held in the DC-Gulag. My name is Sean McHugh. I’m being held in very inhumane conditions in the DOJ’s effort to try and make me plead guilty under duress.” And though McHugh left early, long before a breach in the police line occurred, he’s been “detained” in the D.C. hellhole for over a year now, while instigator Ray Epps strolls around free.

Thomas Robertson: An off-duty Virginia police officer who claims he was let inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, by Capitol Police officers who told him merely to stay inside the ropes was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson, a U.S. Army veteran, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after his prison term by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper.

THE USURPING ÜBERMENSCHEN FLEXING THEIR MUSCLES

One of the most outlandish affronts to American patriots has got to be the shocking FBI raid on President Trump’s home, the exquisite Mar-a-lago. Along with the FBI agents were three Department of Justice lawyers whose demeanor was described by an eyewitness as “arrogant.” Who do they think they are? Why didn’t they first subpoena whatever documents they were looking for? What was the fictional “probable cause” this warrant was based on? And how dare they rifle through our beloved First Lady Melania’s wardrobe! The point, gentlemen? I mean, barbarians!

Remember, those orchestrating this outrage are the same America-hating Leftists who orchestrated the Russia hoax—their Show Trial #1 under Robert Mueller and pals—followed by not one but two phony impeachments of President Trump, and now they’re conducting Show Trial #2, spiced up with a pre-dawn raid of his elegant mansion, as if he were a dangerous criminal about to destroy evidence of a heinous crime. We’re being treated to Marxist theater on steroids.

FBI Special Agents spent hours in Trump’s private office, rummaging through his private property that they had absolutely no right to lay their filthy hands on. His attorneys had all along been in full cooperation regarding possible classified material being stored at Mar-a-lago. They too were blindsided by this surreal show of force against Trump and his legacy.

But I forget, we’re not in America any more. In our Marxist/Fascist/New World Order vassal state, our masters can do with us as they like.

In fact, that’s the message.

They just showed their utter contempt for the most popular president in modern history, and by extension, the 80 million or so voters who elected him for a second term in 2020. If they can push Trump around with their surprise attack, invade his privacy with no probable cause, abscond with his passports and who knows what else, mess with his wife’s wardrobe, infest his home with hidden surveillance bugging, and possibly plant incriminating “evidence” to use against him, what can’t they do to the rest of us?

This was a display of raw power, calculated to publicly humiliate its target—a kind of symbolic rape—the violation of the rights, the dignity, and the privacy and personal property of the man Americans elected for the second time to be their Commander-in-Chief in the White House, and who rightly belongs there now, as our President.

Esteemed attorney and author John O’Neill, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist back in the day, has this to say regarding the raid at Mar-a-lago: “That they sent 30 some FBI officers from a special unit in Washington to raid a president’s home without warning in the wee hours of the morning is much more like the Stasi, or the Gestapo, or the KGB than it is like any American FBI. This is a black mark on the history of the United States. The raid was illegal, almost certainly, because the requirement for a warrant as opposed to a subpoena, was not met.”

Trump’s truly colossal blunder—the one I blame him for unreservedly—was his failure to take bold, constitutionally valid action after the Dems stole the election out from under him. Though the stakes couldn’t have been higher, he apparently failed to grasp the cost of his throwing in the towel. Now it is not just the January 6th innocent patriots who are paying the price for his abandoning the ship, he himself is feeling the burn. More to the point, We the People are paying the price, and it’s only going to get worse unless and until we can take our country back.

WANNA BET ON WHAT COMES NEXT?

If the Cabal/Deep State/NWO elites/Dems and Obiden play true to form, they will charge Trump with a crime and sentence him to prison along with the January 6th political prisoners.

After all, they only have to get him out of the way for a couple of years—say till 2025 or so. That way it will be easier for them to steal the 2024 election. DeSantis, if he runs, would win, but is unlikely to match the drawing power of Trump, whose courageous and spot-on truth-telling and inspirational love of our country and its people won him a permanent place in the hearts of millions of Americans. DeSantis, not likely to command a Trumpian landslide, would be easier to cheat out of a win.

Or, if the DemComms don’t want to risk the national outrage that would ensue if they sent Trump to prison, they may push forward with a third faux impeachment; if they got him convicted, they could claim he was ineligible to run. Never mind the pesky fact that you can only impeach someone who’s in office. Details, details…

One thing is certain: our elite masters fear the groundswell of patriotism and enthusiasm Trump inspires. They want us downtrodden, impoverished, miserable and resigned—like the typical masses under Communism—not feisty, energized and optimistic—like Americans.

THE BITTER TASTE OF TYRANNY

Every time we’ve seen Communist takeovers, mass genocide follows. That’s the playbook our “betters” are reading from, and those paying attention may already see the signs of the mass starvation and poverty to come—not to mention the tragic results of the apparently intentionally genocidal Covid injections.

But how could this happen in America, you ask?

It couldn’t.

While we’re still on the landmass of America, we’re no longer citizens of the Constitutional Republic created by our illustrious Founders. In fact, Benito Biden was actually correct when he called America-loving patriots enemies of the State—that is, patriots stand in opposition to the tyranny the Marxist/globalist oligarchy inflicted on our nation through the coup d’état of 2020.

Of course, in a Communist regime, the leaders can and do often imprison their perceived enemies on fake or trumped up charges, hold them indefinitely, and not infrequently, even murder them.

And in a Communist regime, if the Politburo (in our case, the Dems & pals) want to drastically reduce the population, they starve the peasants.

THE WRITING ON THE WALL

Have you read about the mysterious fires annihilating large food packing plants all over our country? Have you seen the container ships stalled in our harbors with no truckers permitted to load the goods and deliver them as usual? Have you read about Bill Gates buying up a huge percentage of American farmland at fire-sale prices since farmers are being ordered to kill all their cattle, hogs and chickens, and to stop growing their crops, and thus are forced to sell their suddenly unproductive farms?

The disaster awaiting us may still be invisible to many, as we can still shop at Publix or Safeway or Trader Joe’s, though some items are missing and prices are skyrocketing. Today, in one of our local SF Bay Area “upscale” grocery stores, a single Hass avocado goes for $4.99, as does a head of lettuce; a loaf of multigrain bread costs $7.99. Enough Pacific salmon to feed four people clocks in at $70, and price increases are the norm across the board.

Worse yet, Pacific Gas & Electric, California’s hated utility monopoly, raised the price of gas in our utility bills to nearly double—now over $2 per therm. And for those of us clinging to our gas-fueled cars, we’re lucky to find gas in California for under $7 a gallon. How does this bode for the future? How will the working and middle classes feed and support their families?

Decades ago there was already talk of future “third-worldization” in store for America. The global elites’ plan for their One World Government calls for the end of sovereign nations—especially any nation dedicated to liberty and enjoying prosperity. That’s partly what Agenda 21/ Agenda 2030— the U.N.’s version of Build Back Better and the WEF’s Great Reset—are all about. Actually, these are all names for the same “Programme” as the U.N. calls its dystopian plans.

America has all along been the jewel in the crown—the sought-after prize of the psychopathic elites. She’s now imprisoned along with the January 6th patriots rotting in that filthy D.C. jail. It isn’t hard to read the writing on the wall to figure out what happens if we do nothing. The wild card is what happens as we endeavor to take our country back, bit by bit. At this stage, every victory, no matter how small, matters. For we are not only fighting for America, we’re also taking our personal stands in what is surely an epic battle—perhaps the epic battle—between good and evil that is rapidly intensifying before our very eyes.

