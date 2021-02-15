By Frosty Wooldridge

With all the craziness in Washington DC by the various senators and House members, it’s like playing a game of Jumanji. You don’t know what crazy ‘moment’ might pop up next.

From there, you listen to talking heads, pundits, and political experts on both sides of the aisle that give diametrically opposing views of the same statement uttered by Biden or Trump.

As Mark Twain said, “Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress…ah, but I repeat myself.”

That’s truer today than in his time when we actually enjoyed Americans attempting to move our country forward. Today, we’ve got a Somalian refugee in the House of Representatives trying to dismantle our political and economic system while she supports installing Islamic Sharia Law in place of our U.S. Constitution. We’ve got a Palestinian in the House from Detroit that demanded Trump be impeached before he was even sworn into office. We’ve got an African-American woman in California who incited her followers to commit violence, but when Trump called for a “peaceful demonstration” on January 6, 2021, which was recorded on tape, she voted to have him impeached for inciting violence. At the same time, V.P. Harris not only supported the BLM for burning, looting and mayhem last summer, she said, “They need to keep at it.” And U.S. Senator Schumer (D-NY) castigated the Supreme Court and threatened them with “…a whirlwind of fury” to do them harm.

You can’t make this stuff up!

From that whole episode, our U.S. Senate acquitted Trump. That was a foregone fact because there was no way 2/3 of the Senate would vote for impeachment. In other words, it was all ‘theater of the absurd’. Wasted money, wasted time and wasted our emotions!

Which brings us to George Orwell’s 1984 book: “There will be no curiosity, no enjoyment of the process of life. All competing pleasures will be destroyed. But always— do not forget this, Winston— always there will be the intoxication of power, constantly increasing and constantly growing subtler. Always, at every moment,

there will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless. If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face— forever. ”

The reality remains, Joe Biden lied, groped, fondled, sniffed and talked his way via 47 years in DC, into the White House. It’s all on record and on video tapes. He lied about his three college degrees. He plagiarized other peoples’ works. He dropped out of two presidential races because he was caught lying and cheating. He used his VP powers to gift his son Hunter with a $50,000.00 a month board of directors position on a Ukrainian Oil Company board, when Hunter didn’t know an oil rig from an erector set. Clearly, fraudulent behavior on Joe Biden’s part! All of it suppressed by the mainstream media, which carries horrific liberal bias and favoritism.

The same goes for Hillary Clinton and her Clinton Foundation that took millions of dollars in bribes for favors while she was Secretary of State in the Obama Administration. Not to mention her lifetime marriage to a sexual predator!

Okay, and to be fair, Don Trump cheated on his women, cheated on his income taxes, and pretty much was a liar, cheat and adulterer himself. He’s probably on par with Joe Biden. Both are pathetic individuals.

Of course, when you read about “Camelot” and John F. Kennedy, he committed some really immoral acts in the White House, too, with that 19 year old mistress, Mimi Alford, he kept in waiting. It lasted 18 months and she wrote a book: Once Upon A Secret.

These are verifiable facts.

At the same time, our nation has been turned upside down since the George Floyd event. This career criminal, high on drugs, passing forged $20 bills, gets caught, and dies while being arrested. All hell broke loose across the nation. Black Lives Matter ransacked our country to the tune of over $2 billion in theft, fires and damage. VP Harris supported their anarchy.

In the meantime, if you’re ‘white’, you’re guilty of everything. After the 55th Super Bowl, Tom Brady was dubbed, “The height of white privilege.” What does that make Patrick Mahomes who is half white and half black?

At one point last year, the West Africa country of Ghana offered to take all African-Americans back to Africa. Not one single Black American took them up on the offer. Why? If America is a prison, it’s a pretty nice one, because Black Americans enjoy the highest standard of living in the world. They enjoy the most creative jobs in music, academics, arts, theater, sports and CEO’s. They enjoy the freest education K -12 at government expense. They enjoy the most millionaires and billionaires in all of the world combined. They own BET, the NBA and NFL. They own field and track.

How do we ever make sense out of any of what’s swirling around Washington DC?

If I could pick the two most eloquent and rational speakers on what’s happening to America today, I pick Tucker Carlson and Victor Davis Hanson. They make sense. They bring reason. They engage rational perspective.

Victor Davis Hanson said, “I think one way of looking at it is this woke

movement is like a cancer cell, and without resistance from chemotherapy or an immune system, it gorges itself, and it goes into cells, and it takes them over, and it gets larger. The tumor gets larger and larger, and unless it’s stopped, there’s no logic to cancer….

“I think people realize that there are moments in history where previously sane societies go insane. We had this in 1860… There were crazy times in the 1930’s during the Depression. I came of age as a teenager in the 1960’s, where it was very violent…. We have to realize that we’re now in a period of collective insanity.”

Instead of tearing our country down, instead of blaming all White people, instead of making excuses for failures, instead of burning, looting and rioting, instead of destroying the finest system for mutual benefit in the world—I urge every race, color and ethnic group in America to start supporting your country. Start in your own home by parenting your kids to become reasonable, educated and contributing members of society.

Participate in your City Council to support parks, recreation centers, sports, schools and after class education.

Run for an office to make your community, state and this nation better. In the end, you benefit future generations. You immediately benefit your kids.

Because if you support BLM and Antifa, you will find at some point, your freedoms, your choices and your life in a great deal of trouble. We could devolve into what’s already going on in Africa, India and China…or even Mexico. Why do you think they all want to live in the USA?

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com