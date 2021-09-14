By Cliff Kincaid

On the anniversary of 9/11, I am used to seeing the claims that Dick Cheney bombed the World Trade Center in an “inside job” designed to drag us into war. This is the Alex Jones school of thought. What’s worse is the tendency to “remember the victims” but refuse to admit that our nation has truly failed to remember them by avenging their deaths. China Joe has forgiven the killers and now wants to do business with them. Shame on the United States, a paper tiger.

I asked former FBI special agent Coleen Rowley about the absurd “inside job” claims during a recent interview. She said the “inside job” nonsense is a lunatic response to those who wanted to use 9/11 for political purposes. She said these people believe those who wanted 9/11, the “new Pearl Harbor,” to happen, were those who were behind it. That’s faulty logic. The real problem is a national security state that refuses to protect the American people.

She said it’s important to ascertain the facts about what happened. And those facts are that a Muslim terrorist group by the name of al Qaeda was on American soil plotting to attack the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and possible the White House or the Capitol building.

Rowley is not a conservative or a neoconservative. She ran for Congress, after being forced out of the FBI for whistleblowing, as a Democrat. She later left the Democratic Party, concluding it was corrupt.

Rowley’s FBI office in Minneapolis had learned of the 9/11 plot before it happened, when agents were tipped off about an al Qaeda operative, Zacarias Moussaoui, taking flight training in the area. After the fact, the FBI would admit that, on August 15, 2001, “the flight school reported its suspicions about Moussaoui to the FBI, including that he only wanted to learn how to take off and land the airplane, that he had no background in aviation, and that he had paid in cash for the course.” But FBI headquarters failed to investigate and stop him.

If FBI headquarters had taken proper action, 9/11 could have been stopped.

Here we are 20 years later and we still find people blaming 9/11 on Dick Cheney.

But I am also starting to get tired of waiting to hear about the need, 20 years later, to seek revenge on their killers.

Consider the remarks of General Mark A. Milley, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the September 11th Observance Ceremony. “All of the values and principles embedded in our Constitution and made real in our daily lives were paid for with the blood of the fallen on this place at 9:37 on September 11th, 2001,” he said. “Those ideas were and still are hated by our enemies; the Fascists, the Nazis, the Communists, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, the Taliban, authoritarians, dictators, and tyrants of all kinds. They hate those ideas and they hate those values. And on 9/11, they tried to destroy us. They tried to divide us, they tried ultimately in vain to terrify us.”

The Taliban? Didn’t they just defeat the United States? It looks like our soldiers died in a noble cause but it was in vain.

It looks like our enemies are winning.

Milley said, “The horrific acts of terrorism on that day were meant to disrupt our way of life and destroy the idea that is America.”

They succeeded.

America is a paper tiger that remembers its dead but doesn’t take revenge out on its enemies.

Instead, we have the Alex Jones-types who continue to blame 9/11 on America. They refuse to hold the FBI, CIA, and our political leaders responsible for allowing this mass murder to happen.

Milley said the “murderous intent” of the terrorists “was never realized.” Really?

He explained, “Instead of sowing fear and division, we gathered in New York and Pennsylvania and right here at the Pentagon. And we came together as a Nation with acts of heroism, unity and perseverance, many conducted by you in the audience today.”

Yes, but under China Joe Biden, we have come together to remember not only the victims of 9/11 but the dead and wounded American soldiers from Afghanistan who were forced out by a political decision and a suicide bomber.

Not to mention the victims who took their own lives as a result of the trauma caused by their military service.

On top of that, we have learned from the New York Times that the so-called retaliatory drone strike, supposedly carried out on ISIS in Afghanistan, took out a family of people friendly to the U.S.

On the way out, a drone strike killed the wrong people. Let’s remember those victims, too.

Milley went on, “Since that dark day 20 years ago, the men and women of the United States military have fought tirelessly to defeat terrorists in Afghanistan and around the world. Both at home and abroad, their talent, their efforts, their courage, and their personal valor has carried this fight day and night.”

Yes, our soldiers fought in a noble cause. But their political and military leadership betrayed them.

He added, “For two consecutive decades, our men and women in uniform along with our brothers and sisters in the intelligence and law enforcement agencies protected our Nation from terrorist attack.”

Well, not quite. The FBI never solved the post-9/11 anthrax attacks. The evidence shows that the anthrax used in the post-9/11 anthrax attacks was stolen from a U.S. lab and provided to al Qaeda. The FBI has covered-up the truth for 20 years. Now, with al Qaeda and the Taliban running all of Afghanistan, the possibility of another biological attack on America from that territory increases.

And just the other day, the FBI has released new surveillance of somebody dropping off bombs on the evening of January 5 outside the offices of the Democratic and Republican Parties in D.C. It’s another case the FBI can’t solve.

The terror has already returned.

What’s more, Imran Ali Rasheed was reportedly inspired by foreign terrorists when he killed a Lyft driver on August 29, 2021, in a Dallas suburb and opened fire in a police station.The local CBS TV station said Rasheed had previously been the subject of a counter terrorism investigation eight years ago, but authorities determined he wasn’t a threat at that time.

Another failure by the FBI.

But Biden’s people are focusing on “white extremists.”

Rasheed “may have been inspired by foreign terrorism organizations to commit these crimes,” said Matthew J. DeSarno, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas office. The terrorist left a letter. But the FBI wouldn’t name the group.

Who do you suppose they are?

The terror has returned.

They say our country never forgets. We have forgotten. We don’t want to know. We hang our heads in disgrace.

