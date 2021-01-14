By Cliff Kincaid

Authorities had already closed down churches, in the name of virus protection, before Big Government’s Big Tech allies began a crackdown on free speech. This will only have further disastrous consequences. President Trump won’t be able to stop the unrest.

Indeed, one can argue that some Trump supporters joined the attack on the Capitol because certain avenues of protest had already been cut off. The Supreme Court’s failure to consider the Texas lawsuit over illegal and unconstitutional votes convinced some that the courts were corrupt. The congressional failure to give states the ability to review their electoral certifications, after holding hearings on election fraud, angered many more people. They were told during the January 6 rally that Vice President Pence would not give the states more time to reconsider their electoral votes.

Thousands of people are now being denied access to the public square. My America’s Survival email service has been terminated by Weebly, a website-building service that hosts www.usasurvival.org For several days I have tried to get an explanation of why a service I paid for has been terminated. All that I have been told is that I somehow violated a “policy” and that I have to wait for an explanation. It’s clearly political.

Hence, while I try to muster an alternative, my only way to communicate is through columns to other outlets, drawing attention to my web site www.usasurvival.org

I had decided to use Weebly to construct a website because I thought it was easy and simple. Now I find out it’s another Jack Dorsey product engaged in political censorship. In fact, Weebly is owned by Square, a payment processing company founded by Dorsey.

Mark Jamison, a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute who has argued in the past that breaking up Big Tech is bad for consumers, said in a January 21 blog post that Twitter and Facebook are in some respects “more powerful” that the president of the United States. He was referring to how those social media companies prohibited Trump from using those platforms to communicate with his 85 million followers. Remember that 75 million people voted for Trump, according to “official” statistics.

Since he wrote that, Google’s YouTube platform has censored Trump and Facebook has prohibited use of the phrase “Stop the steal.”

Jamison writes that, after the elections, Big Tech companies “have demonstrated impressive political power,” with the attack on Trump and his people, and “their ability to quickly and significantly damage other businesses…” The latter is a reference to how Apple, Google, and Amazon worked to undermine the alternative news and information site Parler. Trump was about to leave Twitter and go on Parler when that happened.

This is certainly “impressive.” It’s also totalitarian.

It’s easy to see where all of this is heading. People are already desperate under the government restrictions imposed on them by the China virus. If they have no faith in the government responding to their complaints, they will consider other options.

Jamison wrote, “Our country had a situation where a president strongly and repeatedly derided others in government and rallied crowds to protest them. Such a president should resign, even if there had been no violence.” I argued with him about this during an episode of America’s Survival TV. I believe that Trump has a First Amendment right like anybody else. He had a right to urge his followers to come to Washington and to request that they assemble peacefully and ask Congress for redress of their grievances. What’s more, before the violence at the Capitol, Trump had specifically called for a march that was to be peaceful and patriotic.

Some people ignored his pleas but that’s not his fault.

With the news that Joe Biden has hired at least 14 current or former executives from Big Tech to serve in his administration or advise his transition team, we have come to a greater understanding of what has happened in our once-free country.

Their next target will be the Second Amendment. That’s already happening as Marxist “lawmakers” urge the identification and prosecution of “domestic terrorists.” Those truly violent should be held accountable. But people who are simply dissidents should under no circumstances be jailed or denied the right to defend themselves.

The solution, argues conservative leader Richard A. Viguerie, does not lie with the “weak, ineffective, incompetent, content-free” Republican Party. Instead, he argues, conservatives have to use direct mail and other forms of grass-roots marketing to reach tens of millions of voters in “a once-in-a-century opportunity” to brand the New Democrats as anti-God, anti-American, anti-police socialists/Marxists.

If this doesn’t happen, the worst is yet to come.

Consider Oregon, where Republicans are in the super minority in both houses of the state legislature and hold no statewide offices.

A Republican official told me there will be enormous fallout from passage of Measure 110 on the ballot. With financial support from Mark Zuckerberg and George Soros-funded organizations, Oregonians made their state the first in the United States to decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs such as cocaine, LSD, heroin, oxycodone and methamphetamine. The state GOP official said this will have a severe impact on Oregon in at least four ways:

Drug addicted homelessness, which is already rampant in our state, will overwhelm the state as these folks from other states will flood into Oregon, specifically Portland. This might even become the policy of other states to send them here.

Already rising criminal activity will skyrocket in our state, such as in Portland, as a result of a lawless Multnomah County DA, an already overstretched police force that is being threatened with defunding, and feckless local elected officials who think it’s all fine.

Hard drug use by youth, such as in high schools, will skyrocket and leave parents helpless to intervene and put a stop to it. Our high school grad rate is 3rd or 4th from the bottom of 50 states, which cannot improve if many districts lose the ability to keep hard drug use out of their schools.

Businesses are already fleeing Portland and this will accelerate as they give up and collapse the tax base in the state’s biggest city. Many are leaving the state too, much like California.

What’s happening in Oregon is planned for the country as a whole.

Please consider this message I received from a supporter in a foreign country:

Dear Mr. Kincaid,

In exceptional times like these, to put it mildly, I’m extremely happy to see you’ve resumed your earlier video conversations with knowledgeable conservatives across the board…I am deeply worried about the horrifying possibility of all of us entering a merciless global dystopia against which Huxley’s Brave New World and Orwell’s 1984 may well look like a picnic in comparison.

So, I do want to congratulate you and all your freedom-loving fellow Americans who are presently working their hearts out to prevent what the Left boldly presents as a fait accompli for them from happening.

What are we going to do about it?

*Cliff Kincaid is the president of America’s Survival, Inc.