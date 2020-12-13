By Roger Anghis

To make this as clear as I can I have to give a history, not exhaustive by any means, of how America has come to a point of being on the verge of accepting socialism or even outright communism after defeating decades of attempts by outside forces we now see that there are forces within America that are attempting to turn America down the path to the hell and destruction we have seen the USSR and Venezuela go down. We are even seeing our own politicians from both parties selling out the American worker to foreign powers specifically China. But we are also seeing true patriots rise up to confront what is happening. Satan does not like to give up territory that he has gained and will fight with all he has to retain it. His grasp is deep but I believe that this is God’s country, founded by God to fulfill God’s purpose and He has said “Enough!”

Some players have come on the scene that are determined to wrestle this nation out of the hands of those that are determined to take control for their own personal benefit no matter the cost to the American people. Unfortunately, those people are the majority of the Democrat Party leadership, Chuck Schummer, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, both Clintons, and the majority of the Lame Stream Media not to mention the anti-Semite dirtbag, George Soros.

We have on our side the praying church. Not all the church because too many in the body of Christ have too much of the world in them and they just do what the established elite tell them to do without question. These people are useless to us. We have true patriots on our side and most importantly, we have God on our side. I believe that He will expose all that are deep in the corruption of our government and those that are selling America out. There will be both Democrats and Republicans that will be exposed and I would tend to believe that there will be many members of the judiciary that will fall as well. I’ll lay out the evidence so you can make your own decision.

America has been in turmoil for most if not all of 2020. This turmoil has been building over decades of the Democrats and some Republican RINOs trying to push America into the New World Order (NWO). This year has been their strongest attempt to make us a banana republic. This year we have seen that they no longer are deceptive about what they want to do. We have seen anti-American organizations come out of the shadow and operate quite openly. One of these anti-American organizations is the Trilateral Commission. It was founded by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski, a counselor to Lyndon Johnson and Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor. The Trilateral Commission’s goal can be found on their website: The Trilateral Commission is a non-governmental, policy-oriented forum that brings together leaders in their individual capacity from the worlds of business, government, academia, press, and media, as well as civil society. The Commission offers a global platform for open dialogue, reaching out to those with different views and engaging with decision-makers from around the world with the aim of finding solutions to the great geopolitical, economic and social challenges of our time . Its members share a firm belief in the values of rule of law, democratic government, human rights, freedom of speech, and free enterprise that underpin human progress. Members are also committed to supporting a rules-based international system, closer cooperation across borders, and respect for the diversity of approaches to policy issues.[1] What this is saying in global-speak is they want to bring America into the NOW. In my book that makes all involved in this organization traitors.

We all think of the Rockefellers as great Americans but they are nothing more than snakes in the grass. Here is a quote from David Rockefeller that he made in an address to the Trilateral Commission in June of 1991: “We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the work is now much more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.” Notice all the players in this deception towards the American people; “The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications”, the same players that we have today pumping out fake news.

The elites have been working on this for decades. Rockefeller made that comment in 1991 and said that for “almost forty years” they had been working on this. He was proud of his act of treason against the United States and stated in his autobiography, ‘Memoirs’ on page 405: “Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as internationalists and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it .”

I believe that this anti-American movement started all the way when Woodrow Wilson was president. On the website for the Council On Foreign Relations, they state: Direct heir to the academic think tank called “The Inquiry” that prepared Woodrow Wilson for the Paris Peace Conference in 1919, the Council on Foreign Relations has filled a unique and sometimes controversial place in America’s history.

Nonpartisan and private, the New York–based CFR has been called an “incubator of ideas.” From its book-lined meeting rooms, the pages of its journal Foreign Affairs, and its many books and other publications have come much of the most important thinking about U.S. foreign policy, from the isolationist era of the 1920s, through World War II and the Cold War—and now into the twenty-first century.[2]

Woodrow Wilson initiated The League of Nations, which was the precursor to the useless and incompetent United Nations. The League of Nations has its origins in the Fourteen Points speech of President Woodrow Wilson, part of a presentation given in January 1918 outlining of his ideas for peace after the carnage of World War I. Wilson envisioned an organization that was charged with resolving conflicts before they exploded into bloodshed and warfare.

By December of the same year, Wilson left for Paris to transform his 14 Points into what would become the Treaty of Versailles. Seven months later, he returned to the United States with a treaty that included the idea for what became the League of Nations.

Republican Congressman from Massachusetts Henry Cabot Lodge led a battle against the treaty. Lodge believed both the treaty and the League undercut U.S. autonomy in international matters.[3] Massachusetts Republicans had some common sense back then.

This is only scratching the surface of what America is facing and how dire this election has become. We will either continue and be free or we will give it all up and become no better off than the people of Venezuela.

