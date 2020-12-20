by Roger Anghis

We have seen that since the days of Woodrow Wilson we have men in places of authority, high places of authority, begin to take America towards that path of socialism and communism. The president that destroyed our monetary system was good old Woodrow Wilson. Then in the 1930s, Franklin Delano Roosevelt put the big push on with all of his social programs that didn’t do squat to help America recover from the Great Depression. His concept, as many socialists believe, was that it was the government that created jobs even though the only thing proven about that is government intervention into the workplace ALWAYS costs jobs and doesn’t create them.

Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 presidential campaign stated this: Hillary Clinton’s October 24 speech supporting Martha Coakley, the Massachusetts Democratic gubernatorial candidate, covered standard progressive themes urging a larger state, as well as this attention-grabbing remark:

Don’t let anybody, don’t let anybody tell you that, ah, you know, it’s corporations and businesses that create jobs. You know that old theory, trickle-down economics. That has been tried, that has failed. It has failed rather spectacularly.[1]

The socialist mindset is that government creates. Communist mindset is the government owns everything and is kind enough to give you a very small portion of what you have rightfully earned. This is where the Democrats are trying to go with America.

This is the battle that we face. And in reality, it goes all the way back to George Washington warning about the goals of the Illuminati: George Washington wrote that the Illuminati want to separate the People from their Government:

“It was not my intention to doubt that, the Doctrines of the Illuminati, and principles of Jacobinism had not spread in the United States. On the contrary, no one is more truly satisfied of this fact than I am. The idea that I meant to convey, was, that I did not believe that the Lodges of Free Masons in this Country had, as Societies, endeavoured to propagate the diabolical tenets of the first, or pernicious principles of the latter (if they are susceptible of seperation). That Individuals of them may… actually had a seperation [sic] of the People from their Government in view, is too evident to be questioned.”[2] Thomas Jefferson warned about the banking system which looking at the Federal Reserve we can see why he warned us: “I sincerely believe, with you, that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies.”[3]

In a speech given in 1836 by Vice-president John C. Calhoun, he warned us about a shadow government: “A power has risen up in the government greater than the people themselves, consisting of many and various powerful interests, combined in one mass, and held together by the cohesive power of the vast surplus in banks.”[4] Theodore Roosevelt stated in his autobiography: “Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of the day.”[5] In 1913 Woodrow Wilson declared: “Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”[6] In the introduction to the 1975 book ‘The Rockefeller Files’ Congressman Larry P. McDonald wrote: “The Rockefellers and their allies have, for at least fifty years, been carefully following a plan to use their economic power to gain political control of first America, and then the rest of the world. Do I mean conspiracy? Yes, I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent.”[7]

As I stated in the last article, this is only scratching the surface of the greed and corruption that has embedded itself in the government of America. In the 2016 Presidential election, we found out that the Obama administration tapped the phones of the Trump team, unmasked several members of his team, tried to silence members of his team that have knowledge of the depth of corruption the Obama administration (General Michael Flynn) and know where ‘the bodies are buried’. One would have to question ‘Is there actually a chance to expose all this and the players and the American people get justice in this situation?’ I say yes! Will it be easy? No! We are seeing corrupt governors ignore the fraud that they helped create, Democrat and Republican. Some judges ignore the evidence and dismiss cases that should easily win in an uncorrupt court. Joseph Stalin once stated that he didn’t care who voted, he only cared about who counted the votes. That is very evident in this election. Trump votes were thrown out or switched to Biden. Biden votes counted multiple times. Sidney Powell stated that the servers that were confiscated in Germany showed that Trump won 410 electoral votes. That’s why six states stopped counting on election night. They had to figure out a way to counter the overwhelming and unexpected votes for Trump. They underestimated his votes in 2016. Hillary didn’t campaign because they told her it was in the bag. Biden didn’t campaign for the same reason but this year they got caught and their whole plan is unraveling before their eyes and they can’t stop it.

At the beginning of the year, a prophet by the name of Hank Kunaman gave a prophecy for 2020 and talked about the election and the Democrat Party that is well worth listening to. You can see the video here.[8] You may not pay much attention to what a prophet says or you may not believe them at all. That’s your choice, but this man has been right through the years. He has been right on the presidential elections for the last 20+ years. He was 100% correct on the results of the 2016 election and he’s been accurate on this one. Remember that in the book of Amos we are told that before God does something, he reveals it to the prophets: Amos 3:7 “Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.”

Scripture tells the body of Christ that we are to walk by faith, not by sight. What we are seeing is not what the prophet declared. I will go with the prophet. I won’t listen to the lies of Lame Stream Media. I will keep my eyes on what God has declared through the prophet.

The church is praying and the corruption is being exposed. Gitmo won’t hold all the politicians and shadow government players that will fall. We will be shocked at many that do. But fall they will and Trump will have his second consecutive term no matter what the media is saying. Many of them will fall too. Get the popcorn ready. It’ll be a good show.

To be continued . . .

© 2020 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes