By Frosty Wooldridge

Don’t you feel safer today with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in power? How about Charles Schumer leader of our U.S. Senate? What about the presidency led by Joe Biden? Have they fulfilled their oaths of office to protect all American citizens…in the last 30 to 47 years serving in Washington DC?

I spoked with veteran INS officer Michael Cutler about our chances for maintaining America’s sovereignty with those three “open borders” advocates now in complete power in Washington DC.

“Our immigration laws were enacted to protect national security, public health, public safety and the jobs and wages of Americans,” said Cutler. “Since taking office, just last week, Biden has issued a flurry of executive orders that would render those vital laws moot, undermines all of those issues that the immigration laws are supposed to protect.“At a time when there is a shortage of hospital beds, COVID-19 vaccines and other health-related resources. A lack of jobs and other resources, it is insane for the incoming president to, in effect, fire the starter’s pistol for a stampede of aliens.”

“What can we expect?” I asked.

“Biden’s immigration policies ignored the findings and recommendations of the 9/11 Commission while undermining the legal immigration system,” said Cutler. “Facts are indeed, “stubborn things!” Being “Pro-Enforcement” is not “Anti-Immigrant.” Indeed, advocates for immigration anarchy are actually taking an “Anti-Immigrant” position by obfuscating the line that separates lawful immigrants from illegal aliens. To provide a bit of clarity, while we are indeed a “Nation of immigrants” America is not a nation of trespassers. The difference between an immigrant and an illegal alien is comparable to the difference between a house guest and a burglar.

“Americans must be willing to stand their ground and not be intimidated by the false accusations- far too much hangs in the balance! We must speak out against mayors and governors who create “Sanctuary Cities” and “Sanctuary States.”

“Why do our own elected officials who swore on a Bible to defend our country and its laws, instead, help criminals break our laws and enjoy immunity from our laws,” I asked.

“Many people have come to complain that we have become too “Politically Correct” to speak the truth about important issues,” said Cutler. “My view is that the artful use of language that has been described as examples of political correctness are in fact, examples of Orwellian “Newspeak.” Having invoked George Orwell, it is appropriate to consider a couple of his brilliant quotes: “Political language—and with variations this is true of all political parties, from conservatives to anarchists—is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectful, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind. In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is an revolutionary act.”

“I addressed the ways that control of language leads to thought control and ultimately a loss of our freedoms in my article for The Social Contract: “Language Wars: The Road to Tyranny Is Paved with Language Censorship”

Cutler continued, “The findings and recommendations of the 9/11 Commission must be the starting point for any discussion about immigration legislation. That commission determined that a lack of border security, including the visa process, and fraud in the immigration benefits program, enabled terrorists to enter and embed themselves in the United States, as they went about their deadly preparations.”

Immigration is not a single issue but a singular issue that impacts nearly every challenge and threat confronting the United States today! Simply stated, the immigration laws were enacted to save lives and protect the jobs of American workers. In point of fact, our borders and our immigration laws are America’s first line of defense and last line of defense against international terrorists and transnational criminals.

“It is not “Anti-Immigrant” to be “Pro-American,” said Cutler. “It is also not “Anti-Immigrant” to be pro-immigration law enforcement!”

Our armed forces are charged with securing America’s borders externally while the DHS is supposed to secure those same borders from within. The failures of the DHS to live up to its half of the equation are undermining the efforts, valor and incredible sacrifices of Americas men and women who serve in our military!

“If our government’s failure to protect American jobs by securing our nation’s borders and effectively enforcing our immigration laws concerns you or especially if it angers you,” Cutler said. “I ask you to call your Senators and Congressional “Representative. This is not only your right- it is your obligation! All I ask is that you make it clear to our politicians that we are not as dumb as they hope we are!”

I’ve known Michael Cutler for 20 years. He shoots straight. He tells it like it is! We live in a perilous world and in a perilous era. The survival of our nation and the lives of our citizens hang in the balance. What are you doing to make a difference? What actions are you taking? Are you calling up your two senators? Are you in contact with your House member? Do you want to see your own children inherit another 100 million immigrants within 29 years? Can you share these three videos with everyone in your network?

