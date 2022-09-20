By Cliff Kincaid

John Solomon is a great reporter, but his article urging a new congressional Church Committee “to probe FBI abuses” is a recipe for more delay. Such hearings would be a complete waste of time and manipulated by the left-wingers.

A new film, “America on the Precipice,” captures the real essence of the problem and will have far more impact than any number of promised investigations from politicians who have allowed major institutions to fall under the influence and control of Obama-style Marxism.

The organization EPAC, standing for Ensure the Preservation of America and Our Constitution, uses this new blockbuster film to explain how the “fundamental transformation” has occurred and how Marxism can be purged from our beloved America. EPAC founder and patriotic businessman Hugo G. Goerner tells me the film’s premier will be on October 9.

Holding out the promise of more congressional investigations, John Solomon writes that, “A half century ago, Americans held grave concerns that J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies had abused civil rights, improperly targeted enemies and illegally gathered evidence, so Congress set out on a great cleansing mission.” In fact, the Church Committee was named for a very liberal Senator, Frank Church of Idaho, whose purpose was to gut the ability of the FBI and CIA to fight communism at home and abroad.

Under J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI investigated totalitarian movements such as the communists, Nazis, and the KKK. Today, the FBI largely concentrates on groups designated as objectionable by the Southern Poverty Law Center. That includes Trump supporters and yours truly.

John Solomon should report on Hoover’s warnings in his book, Masters of Deceit, and then report on FBI informant Herbert Philbrick’s book, I Led Three Lives.

Another Philbrick book, Communism and Race in America, is also a good place to look. He discusses communist use of front groups and its “dialectical approach” to subversion that emphasizes how anything which creates tension in society “is a part of the path of progress,” from the communist point of view.

Years before the current crisis, Congress could have held hearings into what, if anything, FBI directors like Robert Mueller and Christopher Wray have done about investigating the communist networks on the streets of America. In terms of Congress, liberals abolished the House Internal Security Committee, the successor of the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

One member of Congress who publicly supported the recreation of the House Internal Security Committee, former Rep. Steve King of Iowa, was targeted with a well-orchestrated “hit” by the Leftist media and Republican establishment.

The FBI doesn’t investigate communist groups on American soil anymore because some of them are integrated into the Democratic Party. The Communist Party USA (CPUSA), once aligned with and funded by Moscow, openly supported Barack Hussein Obama for president in 2008 and 2012. Obama’s CIA director John Brennan voted for the CPUSA in college.

At the time that America’s cities were burning in 2020, Attorney General William P. Barr was warning that groups of “outside radicals and agitators” were exploiting the George Floyd situation “to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.” Barr added, “In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized, and driven by anarchistic and far left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from out of state to promote the violence.”

What he didn’t say is that the FBI, under his jurisdiction, is clueless about who is planning and organizing the chaos. Barr joined Wray in dereliction of duty.

Filling the void more than a decade ago, we held a “Marxism in America” conference in 2010 and laid the groundwork for what needs to be done.

In fact, de-communization is already happening, as parents lead the campaign to stop communist brainwashing in the schools. In Frederick County, Maryland, running on the “Education Not Indoctrination” slate, Cindy Rose has declared that educators are now “training our children to be Marxist revolutionaries,” while neglecting intellectual achievement and structured learning.

Our 2010 “Marxism in America” conference included Professor Mary Grabar discussing the left’s favorite historian, secret Communist Party member Howard Zinn, and his brainwashing techniques. America’s Survival, Inc. obtained Zinn’s FBI file and posted its contents.

Grabar wrote, Debunking The 1619 Project: Exposing the Plan to Divide America and Debunking Howard Zinn: Exposing the Fake History That Turned a Generation against America.

We also discussed the influence of Harry Hay, a Communist Party member who started the modern gay rights movement in America. He divorced his wife, after contracting a venereal disease, became a “radical fairy” with an interest in the occult, and marched for the cause of adults having sex with children. We obtained his FBI file as well.

Our book, The Sword of Revolution and the Communist Apocalypse, notes that Marx focused on workers when there were many others who could be considered “exploited” by the capitalist system. Added to the “workers” list from the twentieth century usage was a wide range of allegedly exploited individuals, including women, homosexuals, minorities, indigenous persons (Indians), immigrants, disabled persons, and animals. The earth itself has also been added to the list.

The Marxist theory of history (historical materialism) holds that history moves through the following stages: Slavery/ feudalism/Capitalism/Socialism/Communism. In their view, we are entering socialism, on the verge of communism. As the new film says, we are indeed on a “precipice.”

