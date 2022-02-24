By Frosty Wooldridge

February 24, 2022

One of the most important factors for a successful society: that each citizen respects, honors and participates in the rule of law.

Without personal accountability and personal responsibility, a society plummets into the “Dark Side” of humanity. Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,”

In the news recently, reporters videotaped hundreds of people jumping the turnstiles in the New York City subway system. More cheat their fares on the city buses.

As reported, “Nearly 30 percent of New York city bus users and 8 percent of subway users aren’t paying their fare. It costs the city big time….fare beaters are costing the Big Apple more than $300 million a year.”

If enough citizens continue to jump the turnstiles or screw their bus fares, the entire transportation system will collapse into financial ruin. It serves 15 million along the east coast.

In the last three months of 2021, NYC police issued 28,000 tickets for violations of transit fares being broken.

Major felonies on the New York City subway system were up 75 percent in January 2022, with robberies jumping to 137 percent higher and grand larceny at 111 percent than February of 2021.

Last weekend in NYC subways, riders watched six stabbings and two assaults. “There are 6.39 felonies on the NYC subways, daily,” reported the New York times.

Across the nation, citizens shoplifted $52 billion in mercantile goods in 2021. Entire gang units in San Francisco “smashed and grabbed” trains moving through the city. Cars and businesses in downtown San Francisco suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in thefts.

Ironically, the San Francisco City Council voted to allow at least $950.00 in theft to NOT be prosecuted. That vote unleashed massive crime in the city. The same occurred in Los Angeles.

Last summer, such lawlessness visited my family as thieves stole my brother Rex’s Harley-Davidson worth $20,000.00. He worked his butt off for that bike. They stole $30,000.00 worth of goods out Rex’s garage in little old LeRoy, Michigan, population 500. While visiting San Francisco in June of 2021, I witnessed a “smash & grab” right across the street from where I parked. The police told me not to leave my car unattended. We fled the city without seeing it.

Do you remember “The Tragedy of Detroit”, where the city became SO lawless in the 1980’s, that 1.2 million people fled the Motor City? I worked in Detroit for 20 years to see it right before my eyes. Graffiti everywhere. Cars stolen at the drop of a hat. Trash everywhere. Carjackings at intersections where thugs waved a gun in your face and told you to get out your car…then, they hopped in and drove off to a chop shop. Schools suffered 80 percent flunkout and dropout rates. As houses were abandoned, thieves stole copper tubing. Mayor Coleman Young became so corrupt, the city collapsed. It’s now being propped up by 300,000 immigrants all on welfare.

In 2021, thieves stole 810,400 cars off American streets. Gun shootings and knife stabbings grew into the thousands. Chicago stands at the forefront of violence. If you go online, you cannot believe the items being stolen across this country. It’s mind boggling.

The lawlessness rises right up the Joe Biden White House. He invited 2,000,000 lawbreakers into our country in 2021. He’s still in violation of his oath of office in 2022 as he continues to break our laws. If the President of the United States won’t enforce our laws, that’s a pretty good indication that we’re becoming an endemically lawless society. The same holds true for AG Bragg in NYC, AG Kim Foxx in Chicago and George Gascon in Los Angeles. All of them encourage lawlessness by releasing criminals back onto the streets with “no bail get out of jail cards.”

What does all this theft, thievery and felonies mean? Answer: it means that the “Basic Goodness” of the citizens of our country has bled into lawlessness in our youth. More than a few parents failed to teach their children basic citizenship. We’ve got 25 million illegal aliens that crashed our borders…that now live with immunity from our laws because of our own law makers. Additionally, we allowed 46 million foreign born immigrants to breach our country with their propensities for corruption, theft and violence. We pay for 300,000 mothers of anchor babies that siphon our taxes year after year…all of them illegal.

Are you interested in what’s going to happen to our society when there are many more of them than there are of us? Do you know why Somalia, Egypt, India, Sudan, Congo, Mexico and other societies live in such rot? Take a few guesses.

We’re in for a worsening ride as this endemic lawlessness simply overwhelms our national scene. Once the baby boomers die out, it’s going to be Black Lives Matter, Antifa, AOC, Tlaib, Jackson, Pelosi, Maxine Waters, et al…calling the shots. Dear God, save us from them.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

