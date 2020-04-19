Michael Heath

That is the mindset of an authoritarian — Bill Donohue, The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights

American Christianity is on life support. Franklin Graham’s organization, Samaritan’s Purse, is that ventilator. It is clear now that even that isn’t going to be enough to save the ancient faith in the good ole USA. As Godless hospitals the world over power up to respond to the Communist Chinese Party’s Corona Virus Graham rallied enough evangelical Christian doctors and nurses to set up sixty eight beds in Central Park, New York.

Horrors.

Here’s the Mayor’s fevered response, “I said immediately to my team that we had to find out exactly what was happening. Was there going to be an approach that was truly consistent with the values and the laws in New York City, that everyone would be served and served equally? We’re going to send over people from the Mayor’s Office to monitor” the park facility. Bill Donahue observes about this promise, “That is the mindset of an authoritarian.”

It seems a couple New York luminaries had drawn the attention of locals with comments aimed at Graham’s archaic belief in marriage. Bill Donahue wrote, “Militant secularists have bombarded him with vitriol, including such notables as New York State Senator Brad Hoylman and playwright Paul Rudnick. Hoylman called Graham a ‘notorious anti-gay bigot’ and Rudnick branded him a ‘vicious homophobe.’” And that was after Graham had bowed and scraped to the “sexual orientation” police by promising to treat sodomites who contracted the disease.

Franklin Graham defended his ministry saying, “We do not make distinctions about an individual’s religion, race, sexual orientation, or economic status.” Except when they do. And we all make distinctions about an individual’s religion, race, sexual orientation, or economic status. That’s because we are all distinct in these areas of our lives. No two of us are the same. We have a right to our distinctives, and others have a right to associate based on those distinctives. Obviously. It’s called freedom of association. Graham’s pledge to leftism emerges because of the power Western peoples have granted to Satan and his evil designs.

Even the Reverend Franklin Graham can’t bring up Satan in this context anymore than he can condemn sodomy. Nobody is allowed to use either the word sodomy or sodomite. To use such accurate English words to describe the “holy” rite at the heart of the Left’s hyper sexualized religion is to invite censure as a Nazi. So be it. Reality is what it is. Even Bill Gates isn’t going to be able to change that fact.

If I were setting up a hospital in New York I’d provide medical care to sodomites, and all sinners. I would, in fact, give them priority over Christians. That’s what Christians do. They love their neighbor. The great equalizer in a Christian world is not freedom to access pornography. The great equalizer in reality is sin. We are all sinners. We need a savior.

At my hospital the first sit down after stabilization of the body would be with the priest who is an expert in moral theology. The sinner would have absolute liberty to reject every word he said. This would not affect the quality of the care provided in the slightest. But the individual’s sin would be connected to the individual’s material suffering. And this would be the greatest gift that a Christian hospital is capable of providing. The healing of the body is secondary to healing for the soul.

So the sodomite would be taught by my moral theologian that his sinful choice is one of four sins that cry out to heaven for vengeance. He should consider the grave danger to his soul. He can reject the counsel. If he does he will pay the price. If the civilization that nurtures him also rejects reality then that society will pay the price.

We are paying the price. God’s judgment is falling.

Clearly, scientifically and absolutely.

All of us have grown accustomed to throwing around the vague idea of “sexual orientation” whenever the subject arises. The idea NEVER occurs in Christianity or the Bible. It is a modernist invention. The Roman Catholic church surrendered to the deception decades ago. They’ve been trying to allow that a person can be oriented toward sodomy, but they must not act on it. American Evangelicalism is now joining the Catholics and making it’s peace with Freud’s nonsense.

I prefer Paul the Apostle’s categories in this matter. He spoke plainly in his letter to the Romans. He opened his letter slamming sodomy in no uncertain terms. He was writing to Christians living in the most powerful city in the world. He wrote helpfully:

For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse. For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things.

Therefore God gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonoring of their bodies among themselves, because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever! Amen.

For this reason God gave them up to dishonorable passions. For their women exchanged natural relations for those that are contrary to nature; and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in themselves the due penalty for their error.

And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind to do what ought not to be done. They were filled with all manner of unrighteousness, evil, covetousness, malice. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, maliciousness. They are gossips, slanderers, haters of God, insolent, haughty, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, foolish, faithless, heartless, ruthless. Though they know God’s righteous decree that those who practice such things deserve to die, they not only do them but give approval to those who practice them.

I couldn’t say it better myself. Amen.

