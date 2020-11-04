Bradlee Dean

“What is the problem here? Instead of these Church leaders adhering to Christ and His Word, they want to adhere to the tyrant lest they should offend the weak-You cannot make this up!” —Bradlee Dean

Recently, while driving into Tennessee to minister, I was on the phone with a friend of mine who was sharing with me a bit of the message that he had received this last week from a local minister (John 10:12).

He said that he had shared with his congregation how he wears a mask lest he should offend the weak ones in the Church. You heard me right.

He wears a mask concerning a virus that cannot be proven to ward off an invisible enemy that he cannot see that has been promulgated by the mainstream media and the government that he does not trust (Isaiah 5:20).

This leader, to what I know not, was clearly wresting and perverting scripture.

1 Corinthians 8:9 says “But take heed lest by any means this liberty of yours become a stumbling block to them that are weak.” Notice the word “liberty.”

Friends, I have to tell you that it never ceases to amaze me as to how backwards and upside down these self-proclaimed ministers can be.

He is, in fact, teaching his congregation how to become messengers for the tyrants that he is commanded to throw-off rather than the Christ that he claims to serve.

What he is talking about when wearing a mask lest he should offend?

Do I take on the ways of a tyrant to show men how they are to be made free in Christ (Amos 3:3; John 8:32)?

Do I act like the devil to lead the weak to Christ (1 John 2:4), lest I should offend?

Do I transgress God’s law by committing sin in order to show men how to live by grace (Romans 6:1-2), lest I should offend?

Do I become a criminal before God so that I do not offend the weak? Blasphemy!

The only thing that is being offended in this sort of heretical talk is God Himself!

[YouTube Video]

Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life (John 14:6). He is not confusion, lies and death (Romans 6:23)!

Do I lead the weak by being just like the weak? That is like becoming the blind to lead the blind and we all

know where that ends up, the ditch (Matthew 15:14)

Does one lead from the back? Do the uneducated biblical illiterates teach the rest of us because I might offend the weak ones?

We need to take time to read our Bibles and know for ourselves as to what it declares (2 Timothy 2:15).

[YouTube Video]

Again, do I put on the chains of the tyrant to convert men to Christ? Christ broke those chains off (John 8:32; 2 Corinthians 3:17).

I have never seen anything so ridiculous in all of my life. The Lord said that men are destroyed for the lack of knowledge and that is exactly what is happening today (Hosea 4:6).

It’s just another excuse for the Church to remain in disobedience to the Word of God in an attempt to further justify the unjustifiable (Revelation 21:8).

It’s a good thing Jesus Christ is the standard and not fallen man and his heretical teachings.

In conclusion: Is not the law of truth to be found in the mouth of the preacher (Malachi 2:6)? Yes!

Does the Bible teach us, “To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them (Isaiah 8:20)?

Yes, it does.

Does the Bible teach us to submit to those who violate God’s moral law?

Absolutely not! Nowhere in Scripture can you find that to be true.

“Take heed, beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, and of the leaven of Herod.” -Mark 8:15

Does the Bible tell us that we are the salt of the earth? Yes, it does, and what if we lose that savor? We then become good for nothing, we are then cast out, and to be trodden under the foot of men.

Is that what is happening in so many different ways today? Yes, it is!

“Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.”

Were we warned time and time again by the Lord not to be deceived? (Matthew 24:5) Yes, we were.

“That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive.” -Ephesians 4:14

[YouTube Video]

[YouTube Video]

© 2020 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com