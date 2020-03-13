By Cliff Kincaid

“This a global problem that will require global solutions, not more ignorant, nationalist fear-mongering.” So says a writer with an outfit called Popular Resistance about the coronavirus and President Trump’s response. In the midst of this Marxist drivel, President Trump offers a calm answer to a pandemic – protect our people and defend our borders.

The European Socialists, who have implemented open borders and hate the concept of national sovereignty, were caught off-guard. They are irate that Trump is closing America to their infected people and travelers. The Chinese, meanwhile, are angry that they are being blamed for a virus that emerged from their country – and perhaps from their lab.

It looks like key Trump White House personnel are coming to the conclusion that the Chinese communist authorities have their fingerprints all over this deadly disease.

AP reports that Trump’s national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, declared at a Heritage Foundation event that “this outbreak in Wuhan was covered up.” O’Brien, the author of a book critical of the foreign policy of Barack Hussein Obama, added that the communist regime’s cover-up “probably cost the world community two months” in responding.

In terms of the “outbreak,” the director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, Kelvin Droegemeier, asked the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to “rapidly” look into the origins of the virus.

The words “outbreak” and “cover-up” suggest that, in this growing crisis, something other than a natural occurrence of a virus emerging from somewhere in a food market is happening. The sending of the Droegemeier letter raises questions about Chinese claims about the origin of the virus.

In his talk to the nation on Wednesday night, President Trump accurately described the threat as a “foreign virus.” China doesn’t like that. This, too, suggests that the White House doesn’t buy all of the propaganda about the disease being an unfortunate and accidental development that just happens to have come out of a region in China with a top-secret bio lab.

Yet many news organizations are following the Chinese communist line that this is somehow a “global” problem that has nothing to do with China. Commentators are actually criticizing those who accurately describe the disease as the “Chinese virus” or the “Wuhan virus.”

Some are saying that the virus is a flu-like disease that will dissipate when the weather gets warmer. Others are not so sure. The Droegemeier letter to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine notes the publication of a study claiming that the novel coronavirus has elements of HIV, the virus causing AIDS. While the paper was “widely-disputed” and withdrawn, he says we are all entitled to answers about the origin and nature of the virus.

As part of this review, Droegemeier could examine the published studies on the Communist Chinese chemical and biological warfare capabilities. A good place to start is Eric Croddy’s report, “China’s Role in the Chemical and Biological Disarmament Regimes.” Among other disclosures, he cites a Soviet defector, Ken Alibek, as saying that Soviet scientists concluded that outbreaks of hemorrhagic fever in China in the 1980s were caused by an accident in a lab “where Chinese scientists were weaponizing viral diseases.”

At the time of the publication of this paper, 2002, China didn’t even have a maximum containment (Biosafety Level 4) lab. Such a Biosafety Level 4 lab is now in place in Wuhan, the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This is the place where the virus originated and the cover-up began. Nature magazine reports it is just one of five or more such labs scheduled to be built in China. The magazine quotes its own experts as saying that the SARS virus “has escaped from high-level containment facilities in Beijing multiple times…”

SARS is another virus that somehow “appeared” in China and spread. Perhaps it’s time to question how these viruses are “escaping” or “appearing” in China. But skepticism is in short supply at the major media outlets eager to find fault with Trump.

The Washington Post ran a story claiming that various “experts” have debunked the “fringe theory linking China’s coronavirus to weapons research.” But that’s not what the experts were actually quoted as saying. The paper said that Milton Leitenberg, an expert on chemical weapons at the University of Maryland, “had discussed the possibility that weapons development at the Wuhan lab could have led to the coronavirus outbreak in a private email chain but that no one had found convincing evidence to support the theory.” One wonders what form “convincing evidence” would have to take. And how is this possible considering this is a communist regime known for lying, cheating and cover-ups?

Leitenberg then added “Of course, if they are doing bio weaponry, it is covert,” and reportedly said it was “unlikely” the Chinese were making such weapons at that lab.

So the theory that the virus came out of the lab has not been debunked. If it was a natural occurrence, why the cover-up? The Post doesn’t want to blame China because its culprit, for this and dozens of other perceived problems, is always Donald J. Trump. It wants to blame Trump for the impact of the Chinese virus without investigating why this keeps happening.

The Trump’s Administration’s failures in confronting the virus consist almost entirely in the reaction of the Medical Deep State, including the Centers for Disease Control, in quickly developing quick and easy testing procedures for the virus. Trump relied on these “professionals” and they were clearly not prepared. Perhaps they had a naïve view of the communist regime and never imagined that a disease of this kind would emerge from China.

Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, wrote in his 2006 book, The Coming China Wars: Where They Will Be Fought and How They Can Be Won, that China was a “disease incubator” because of its pollution problems. Now we fear that disease may have been turned into a weapon.

As citizens in a still-free society, we don’t have to wait for the “experts.” Common sense dictates there are just too many coincidences surrounding the appearance of this virus in a region with a controversial lab. Indeed, one doesn’t have to be an “expert” to come to the obvious conclusion that China is experimenting with these weapons and that the communists are treating us like guinea pigs.

Even before this virus is contained, our country has to get back to the business of containing China itself. Our survival as a nation depends on it.

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. usasurvival.org