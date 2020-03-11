Bradlee Dean

“The wicked shall be turned into hell, And all the nations that forget God.” -Psalm 9:17

Does it not amaze you, friends, that such a high number of the people in this country call themselves Christians, and yet we can clearly see the country is going to Hell (Psalm 9:17)? A whole lot of hypocrisy going on here (Matthew 23:3)!

How does one justify the unjustifiable? We as a nation reap exactly what we sow (Galatians 6:7). We can blame no one else except ourselves for where we are today (Numbers 32:23).

Statistically: America is number #1 in:

Violent Crime

Divorce

Teen Pregnancies

Voluntary Abortion (60 Million to date)

Illegal Drug Use

Illiteracy

[YouTube Video]

The presupposition to a Christian is that God is (1 John 2:6).

“Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image (A god to suit your sins – 1 John 3:4), or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God,…” -Exodus 20:3-5

The presupposition to an idolater is that God is the way that they want Him to be (2 Kings 17:33).

“They feared the Lord, and served their own gods, after the manner of the nations whom they carried away from thence.” -2 Kings 17:33

And they both act accordingly.

Idolatry is the oldest sin in the book (Bible), and the more the Lord tells them what it is that they shouldn’t do for their own good, they defiantly rebel (Romans 7:9). How do you show mercy to a people like that?

Often times instead of correcting themselves (2 Timothy 2:21), they even go so far to blame God for evil, the evil that they are responsible for committing, which is like blaming the sun for darkness.

[YouTube Video]

It has been said, “Some people create their own storms, then get upset when it rains.”

“The foolishness of man perverteth his way: and his heart fretteth against the LORD.” -Proverbs 19:3

What it comes to is people want to create a world without God, but what they don’t realize is it’s God’s world (Isaiah 66:1).

Finally, when it comes to the Church and the government in this country creating a world without God, do remember that the Church is responsible for the government and the government in this country is “We the People.” So, who, I ask, is to blame for the Hell that this country is becoming?

Time to return to the old paths (Jeremiah 6:16), just ask Grandma.

[YouTube Video]

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com