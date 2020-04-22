By Ron Ewart

ON THE PATH TO ENSLAVEMENT: “Want of foresight, unwillingness to act when action would be simple and effective, lack of clear thinking, confusion of counsel until the emergency comes, until self-preservation strikes its jarring gong – these are the features which constitute the endless repetition of history.” Winston Churchill

Many people ask, how did America get where it is today? Have we always had this many problems that apparently can’t be solved? Were we always this divided? Has our own success as a people and as a country robbed us of our virtues, morals, honor and integrity? Have we so quickly forgotten that our success is a direct result of our freedom, a freedom that we now forsake in exchange for security and free stuff from government? (See: “We Are Free Because of Our Constitution“)

Why have we let government become so powerful that as once sovereign citizens of a free nation, we are now nothing more than a social security number in a giant mainframe computer and indentured debt servants to a national debt that is so large it can never be repaid?

Why have we succumbed to a corrupt system of government where our representatives no longer represent us, but are willing participants in a diabolical one-world scheme, orchestrated by the highest bidder?

Why have we allowed almost the entire Fourth Estate (Press) to become the shill for one political party when it was designed to be the constitutionally sanctioned, (1st Amendment) objective tool to expose government misdeeds, corruption and tyranny?

Why have we turned our heads away from our public education system and academia from becoming a monolith of thought that only subscribes to one ideology and violently rejects all other ideologies.

Why do we not demand that our political representatives fix the nagging problems that eat away at our production, disrupt our economy, dissolve our sovereignty, open our borders, promote world government, constrain us with radical environmentalism, rob us of jobs, make our people weaker and dependent on government, corrupt our health care system and divide us by ethnicity, race, gender, age and wealth? Instead of fixing the problems, government divides us so that we fight with each other rather than taking on corrupt and derelict politicians and bureaucrats who refuse to do their job. In fact, why isn’t Congress in session right now during this Coronavirus crisis?

Is it any wonder that Americans are overwhelmed, angry, frustrated, distracted, confused and divided and they have no idea what to do about it, that is if they cared?

Today, as a nation, we are under a virtual, undeclared marshal law. We sit, locked in our homes, while power-hungry politicians issue very restrictive quarantine executive orders, without regard to our individual freedom and unalienable rights. Their executive orders are not based on available science. Those orders are based on nothing more than raw political power, as was just recently demonstrated in living color by the Governor of Michigan. Can we expect that their extraordinary executive powers will dissolve after the threat of the virus is over? Hardly! Their power will only increase because we let them get away with it this time and too many times before.

Remember the chilling words of Henry Kissinger in a 1992 speech to a meeting of the Bilderberg Group: “Today Americans would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order; tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told there was an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will pledge with world leaders to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well being, granted to them by their world government.” (Substitute “threat” with the “Coronavirus” – Substitute “world government” with “national government.”)

In the name of the over-used “Public Health and Safety” doctrine, that evidently has the power to supercede or suspend civil rights, government has turned us into virtual slaves ….. for allegedly our own good. They dump in-accurate computer model predictions upon us to instill irrational fear in the masses so that the people will bow down to the wisdom of the “esteemed” politicians and gilded experts.

They tell us one thing one day and then reverse themselves the next. They inflict the damaging effects of a national quarantine on our financial and emotional wellbeing, in a reckless disregard for the vastly potentially worse damage of a precipitously sinking economy, in a tug-of-war between the lesser of two evils. Millions of Americans are out of work and tens of thousands of businesses bankrupt or going bankrupt. WHY SHOULD WE TRUST THEM?

They enslave us even further by writing thousands of social and environmental laws and millions of bureaucratic rules. (See: “Too Many Laws“)

They’ve let thousands of prisoners loose from our prisons so that they won’t get the virus and then tell us we can no longer buy guns to protect ourselves. They’ll let a rapist out of jail but send Roger Stone to jail for a process crime. If we decide to lie on the beach with no one else around, or paddle our one-man kayak out on the lake, we are arrested for violating the quarantine order. A pastor is arrested for preaching to his parishioners that are sitting in their cars with the windows rolled up, listening to the pastor on FM radio. WHY DO AMERICANS PUT UP WITH IT?

They forced the disastrous Obama Care health care system upon us that has confused, complicated and significantly raised the cost of health care in America and by some quirk of twisted interpretation, the U. S. Supreme Court declared it constitutional.

Government and radical environmentalists drive the flawed Climate Change fraud down our collective throats, force us to pay huge taxes to subsidize wind and solar power, won’t authorize more clean hydro dams or nuclear power plants to be built and wants us to cut way back on the use of cheap fossil fuels. (See: “Climate“)

They have so eroded constitutional property rights in America by passing thousands upon thousands of unconstitutional environmental laws and rules, property rights no longer have any meaning and yet property rights were one of the pillars of our freedom. What do we do to defend and protect those rights as a nation? Nothing! (See: “Rights“)

American landowners are constantly harassed and abused by an alphabet soup of federal and state agencies (ESA, EPA, ACofE, USFW, DOI, DOE, DNR, etc.). They can’t move sideways without falling afoul of one or more of these laws and rules. It is bad enough that farmers and ranchers must battle the weather, insects, blight, mold, debt and fluctuating markets, they have to contend with corrosive environmental laws and the intransigence of environmentally biased government inspectors.

We’ve let other nations, like China, run all over us, economically and militarily. We’re pushed around by rogue nations and yet we let them get away with it. Sure, we throw a few sanctions or some tariffs their way, but other nations violate the sanctions or the tariffs.

The Congress has allowed our immigration system to break down by refusing to fix it, creating hordes of illegal aliens that cross our borders illegally every month and then get on our generous welfare system, at the taxpayer’s expense. Millions of socialist Democrats want to grant citizenship to these illegal aliens, (future voters) provide them with free health care and shield them from deportation, even if they have committed serious crimes.

The American government allows over a million foreign workers into America each year, taking jobs away from legal Americans. Many times the American worker is forced to train the foreign worker before losing his or her job. That’s not just nuts, it’s criminal!

Government, in response to the virus, has attempted to save our collective butts by printing two trillion dollars and dolling it out to millions of Americans, making us even more virtual “slaves” of and dependent on government. The government is planning to print many more trillions in the same pursuit. The inevitable result of their actions will be to trigger inflation and maybe even hyperinflation. These efforts may prove to be useless and even more damaging, if the national quarantine goes on any longer. Opposition to the blanket quarantine is beginning to erupt in various parts of the country. That opposition will continue to grow the longer the quarantine stays in place.

Nevertheless, ladies and gentlemen, no matter how confused, overwhelmed and angry the people are, we are not absolving them of their responsibility to stand up to government, or be so eager to demand “free stuff” from government, nor forgiving them for their willingness to capitulate to unconstitutional government demands, since most government laws and demands today have become blatantly unconstitutional, as defined by the true intent of the Founding Fathers. People eventually get what they deserve because of their actions or in-actions.

But must Americans allow history to repeat itself, like Winston Churchill described in the opening quote, in a sequel to what other free nations have done by slowly slipping into the clutches of socialism, corruption and tyranny, where only war can break the steel shackles that enslave us?

Barry Goldwater said that, “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in pursuit of justice is no virtue.” We’ll put it in a more forceful way: “Defiance in the face of tyranny, IS FREEDOM!” Unfortunately today, there is more blind “compliance” than there is determined “defiance.”

Read more powerful conservative articles like this one HERE.

© 2020 Ron Ewart – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Ron Ewart: info@narlo.org