As of last night’s results in Georgia, the democratic party will now be able to run roughshod over the other half of our country’s citizens. It’s a clean sweep of power, money and influence. The mainstream media made it possible along with the CIA, FBI and corruption of the Deep State that pulls all the levers of power.

At the surface, we see cheering by half the country that doesn’t understand what open borders will mean. That cheering half of Americans can’t or won’t see the undertow ripping at the foundation of our Constitutional Republic.

As promised, Mr. Biden will create a free-for-all at America’s southern border. Hundreds of thousands and into the millions of desperate Mexicans, Central Americans, South Americans and Asians see a new opportunity to migrate.

But first, let’s look at the success of California’s massive illegal and legal immigrant load. Its schools now teach in Spanish in the predominantly Latino classrooms. It’s schools supply gratuitous breakfasts and lunches for something over 1.0 million poverty-stricken students from all over the globe. Gangs distribute endless drugs to every student ready to get hooked on heroin, fentanyl, smack, cocaine, ecstasy and/or any number of drugs made available.

Additionally, a recent report by Pedro Gonzalez, writer for American Greatness, said, “All politics have consequences. But few political issues are as consequential as immigration because it alone raises that all-important question: “Who are we?” Immigration policy determines whether America exists as a coherent political unit, a home to a people sharing an identity and national destiny, or as “only a geographical expression.”

In other words, once you import multiple languages, cultures and incompatible ethos’, your country becomes an identity-less geographical polyglot. No identity, no language, no commonality equals no country.

In 2021, mass immigration isn’t about saving anyone. It’s about power and profit. Now that Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi hold the reins of power, absolutely, they can import more constituents who will vote them into absolute power.

But the undercurrent today shows extreme consequences on multiple levels in California. That state features somewhere around 4.0 million illegal aliens. It’s broke. It’s got 70,000 American homeless living in tents in the streets. It’s got the largest underground economy in the world with illegals working off the books, not paying taxes, yet using all the welfare, medication, educational and housing benefits meant for American citizens.

Last year, Oakland’s Center for Community Development reported that 52 percent or, a whopping 1.6 million Mexican households in California struggled to afford food, housing and utilities. California features the highest child poverty rate in the USA. Of the most poverty-stricken households in that state, a mind-numbing 71 percent are Hispanics. Worse, Mexicans drop out of school to form the largest illiteracy enclave in America. That’s what they did in Mexico, and are simply repeating that cultural propensity in America. Very few attend or complete college.

In other words, the more of the third world we import into America, the sooner we create those same conditions in our country. I’ve asked this question many times: what is the most important aspect of failed countries or cultures or states? Answer: mass illiteracy.

While you’ll hear from Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer, Biden, Harris and other democratic elites the wonders and benefits to immigration, none of them ever walks into the trenches of reality.

When you peel away the veneer of Biden, it’s all about numbers, power and profit.

If you look back in history, characters like Machiavelli stated the obvious: People lie. Biden, Schumer and Pelosi lie with ease, grace and a smile. In the end, they enjoy self-deception that creates a fractured and fragmented America.

Do you as an American citizen think we can survive another 10 or 20 or 50 different languages being used by millions of immigrants in our country? Can we survive middle eastern cultures, religions and their languages? Any chance we will be able to add another 10 to 20 million immigrants onto our food stamp and educational rolls? How will we make their underground economy sustain our already $26 trillion in national debt?

Finally, what happens when our “Black Lives Matter…Antifa…Boogaloo” gangs turn into “Mexican Lives Matter…Arab Lives Matter…Chinese Lives Matter…Iraqi Lives Matter…Pakistani Lives Matter…Indian Lives Matter…Muslim Lives Matter…and another hundred other ethnic groups marching, burning, looting and raining mayhem down onto the streets of America?” Forget about American lives mattering!

Are you ready for that eventuality?

