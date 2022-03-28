By Frosty Wooldridge

March 28, 2022

Part 2: More causes of America’s downfall by U.S. Congress

European Lord Acton back in 1890, said, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Described as “the magistrate of history,” Lord Acton was one of the great personalities of the nineteenth century and is universally considered to be one of the most learned Englishmen of his time. He made the history of liberty his life’s work; indeed, he considered political liberty the essential condition and guardian of religious liberty.

More than that, he witnessed the “Divine right of kings” as to the opulence of King Louis XIV with his incredible expenditures on Versailles and other incredible castles. While the French swept the streets, starved and ate dirt, his royal majesty ate cake with jewels hanging around his neck. He broke the French people.

If you’ve ever visited Versailles, it’s beyond astounding in its decadence, massive murals that fill the rooms, the ornate tapestries and sheer elegance of every unending hall that leads you through the palace.

So, what does that have to do with America in 2022? Simple! We’ve got Senators and House members who have illegally acquired millions upon millions of dollars while “serving” America in many elected capacities.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues her power over the House, she’s illegally amassed in excess of $124 million. She lives in a multimillion dollar mansion in California. She flies home on weekends on military jets at your taxpayer expense. She’s worse than King Louis ever was when it comes to corruption and vanity.

At the same time, in excess of 100,000 homeless Californians she represents, live with drugs, poverty, alcohol, and futility. She hasn’t, won’t and refuses to help them. They constitute the wretched masses that can eat dirt while she shows off her $20.00 pints of ice cream at her mansion. Not only that, she allows America’s borders to be illegally be invaded by millions of migrants that cost the rest of us our life savings.

Nancy Pelosi is as crooked as Lombard Street in San Francisco…but she will never get caught and there is no way to straighten her out.

Now, just imagine an endless number of Senators and House members who are just as corrupt as Pelosi. Again, remember Lord Acton’s decree about “corruption.”

Why does it hold true in a Constitutional Republic that should prevent such endless and mass corruption? Answer: the founders did not include “term limits.” They did after FDR carried four terms as president, but they simply did not extend that new law to those 535 little scoundrels that have been creating bogus wars for our kids to fight, and made off with the “insider trading” on defense contracts for the past 50 years.

Actually, you could watch past programs with Jesse Watters On FOX NEWS where he exposed over a dozen DC lawmakers who bought stocks on defense contracts after they sat on the committees that “okayed” those contracts. We’re talking “deep” corruption. It’s almost like each senator and House member teaches the new ones how to scam the system.

Yes, Washington DC continues as a Swamp with an endless number of crooked Swamp creatures sucking off you, the American taxpayer.

Why did we see Iraq and Afghanistan last for 20 years? Answer: a whole bunch of ugly, old, rich men made a lot of crisp, green, abundant cash off your taxpaying back. Same with Vietnam! And it will be the same when the Military Industrial Complex cooks up another long-term war. I can see it coming as clearly as the coming of the dawn.

The mystery remains: why do American voters keep voting these criminals back into office? Why year after year? Even decade after decade? Good grief…we know Pelosi, Maxine waters, and dozens if not hundreds of them over the past 50 years have ripped us off.

Why haven’t any of them over the past 50 years introduced “term limits?”

Answer: Lord Acton said, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Part 3: It’s all the little things that add up as to corruption

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

