By Frosty Wooldridge

July 14, 2022

Have you noticed what’s happening across our country every time you read or watch a news broadcast? Countless acts of cruelty, crime, and mayhem erupt in our cities from California to Boston. Chicago to Miami. Houston to Denver, et al.

Last night in Portland, Oregon, an 82 year old waited at a bus stop to be beaten to death by a four-time felon.

“Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said the elderly men, Donald Pierce and Edward Lichenstein, were waiting for a bus at SW 5th Street and Hall when they were attacked. Keffer J. White approached them, began to yell, made fun of them for being older and became more aggressive.

“’White headbutted Lichenstein and shoved him to the ground,’ the DA said. ‘Pierce, using a cane for balance, was pushed into the street and onto the ground where White kicked him in the head and face several times. Both men tried to get up and get away but, Schmidt said, ‘White continued his attack on both. Lichenstein died of his injuries.’” (Source: CBS News, COIN News 6, Portland)

June 29, 2022, New York City, another lady pushing her child in a stroller suffered death from a black guy coming up from behind to shoot her in the back of the head. Child instantly without a mother!

As reported in the previous column, 220 shooting deaths and 589 wounded during the 4th of July weekend…all in our big cities. Most of the shootings from minorities over turf, drugs, family quarrels, car jackings, and robberies.

Not to be left out, we’ve got a plethora of mass shootings at our elementary and high schools. From Uvalde to Columbine to King Soopers in Boulder to the next killing event…and there will be another massacre somewhere in America.

Our big cities: war zones! What else would you call that much killing? Why can’t these people talk things over, talk things out, compromise, and then, choose to live?

While a bunch of useless politicians try to make January 6th something more than it was, they ignored the $2 billion in burning, looting and killings from the summer of 2021. Why? It didn’t fit their narrative.

We have attorney generals in Chicago like Kim Foxx, who is an affirmative-action law graduate and totally incompetent. We’ve got AG Gascon in Los Angeles who is clearly corrupt. Oh, and don’t forget AG Alvin Bragg in NYC who doesn’t know a law book from a comic book—literally pushing felons back onto the streets within hours, what do you expect?

In San Francisco, street thieves rob cars on every block. They break windows and steal suitcases, cameras and anything of value. You cannot leave your car parked on Fisherman’s Wharf because it WILL be broken and smashed when you return. How did I know? It happened to my wife and me last summer.

Yesterday, police discovered a homeless cave in San Jose, California with $100,000.00 in shoplifted goods. Police arrested six homeless thieves.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Another $52 billion in mercantile goods will be shoplifted out of American stores in 2022 just like $52 billion was shoplifted out of stores in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018…etc.

We’re talking a LOT of stealing by a LOT of people. They steal from grocery stores, clothing, sports, convenient stores, Home Depot, just about any store that doesn’t monitor who goes out the doors with what. We’ve got immigrant gangs stealing in groups because that’s what they did back in Somalia, Mexico, India, South Africa, Columbia, et al.

We’ve got inner-city (ghetto) kids stealing as a way of life. They steal and deal drugs. They steal and sell Air Jordan’s. They steal anything they can find.

Last year, thieves stole $50,000.00 worth of goods from my brother’s and my farm in LeRoy, Michigan, population 500. We worked hard all our lives for that gear, and in a few trailer loads, they were gone…never to be caught. Where? We bet all our gear made it to flea markets in Ohio or other states where there was not chance for us to catch them.

In a bodega this past week, an African-America multiple felon robbed and beat a convenient store clerk in NYC. Only this time, the clerk stabbed the felon, who ultimately died, and AG Bragg brought murder charges against the clerk. If he had not defended himself, he would have been dead at the hands of the felon. You can see it on the video.

Our own president breaks our laws daily. He invites, houses, and transports illegal border jumpers to all part of the country. He’s up to his ears in complicity with oil deals with his son Hunter who is a drug addict, sex addict and totally filthy human being. Our own president invites drug cartels to move their drugs into our country to addict our children and kill 100,000 Americans annually. That’s President Joe Biden. He’s a criminal. He’s a liar. He should be impeached. He should be sent to an assisted living resort for senior citizen criminals suffering from dementia.

So, what does all that say about morality, ethics and decency in America?

It means that we are losing the foundation of basic honesty, integrity, personal accountability and personal responsibility in America—in a growing percentage of our citizens…and non-citizens. It means we’re losing the basic tenants of bringing up our children to be responsible, honest and contributing adults in America. It means that we all pay for that $52 billion in stolen goods annually. It means that anyone of us can get killed by felons let back onto the streets. It means we are importing crime, drugs and criminals as a way of life from other countries.

We cannot keep going forward into this lawless, defund the cops, future. We cannot become a lawless civilization. We’ll be no better than Somalia, Congo, Sudan, Mexico or Ethiopia.

What do we average Americans do to save ourselves?

We need to vote AG’s, Mayors, Governors and top lawyers into positions to enforce our laws, period. Give criminals big, fat, long jail sentences. We need TV ad campaigns showing criminals the jail times for petty shoplifting, carjacking, driving while drunk, stealing of any kind. We’ll be happy to pay for their three squares and a cot. It would be a savings over losing $52 billion in shoplifting losses. We need to put the fear of God into every criminal by showing them on TV what they face in prison for every crime they might commit. Hire and pay police offers top salaries for serving the public. Make sure they have AG’s and the best support from their communities. Teach respect for law and order in schools. Give sobering classes to students as to what it’s going to cost them to live a life of crime. And, what’s it like in prison. Make them watch real-life videos of prison life. Especially show what it’s going to cost them to drink and drive. Loss of car, loss of license for 10 years, jail time, charges dramatically increased for insurance. Make it much worse for them to drink and drive. Same with drugs! Same with texting. Make it really hurt to break our laws. Whatever it takes, short of public hangings, we need to enforce our laws to maintain a civil society.

Because if we don’t, this current nightmare will accelerate. You want that?

