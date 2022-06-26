By Roger Anghis

June 26, 2022

I began to see the increased decline in America in the 1960s. With the protests against the Viet Nam War, the drug culture, free sex, and the general apathy of the boomers I knew it could only lead to what we have now running the country, people with the socialist/communist ideology. This ideology never made sense to me because you could see the results of it in the then USSR, China, and Cuba. It still baffles me because you never see people build rafts out of barrels and milk cartons and ‘escape’ to Cuba to get away from the repressive capitalist America. You never will either. Both Parties are at fault but the Democrats are the main drivers and have been since Woodrow Wilson.

The Republicans don’t spearhead anything socialistic but they don’t fight against it either as they should. We have Democrats that call themselves Republicans that don’t fight for the real values Republicans stand for. John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney just to name a few of those that are traitors to the Republican Party. Democrats have been pushing for a socialist government for almost a hundred years. Woodrow Wilson put our monetary system into the hands of the world bankers giving foreign bankers control of our money. I believe he feigned his sorrow over that decision when he stated: “I am a most unhappy man, I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of Credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all of our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated governments in the civilized world. No longer a government by free opinion, no longer a government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.” Why didn’t he know that going into the deal? He should have and I think he did.

FDR was a hero to the greatest generation but information wasn’t as available warning the people of his actions as it is today concerning the politicians of today. People really trusted him even though he tried to pack the Supreme Court, just like Biden wants to do today. He tried to push a lot of socialist agendas through Congress but failed. Elinore Roosevelt tried to get universal healthcare established. He even knew the Deep State was around back then when he said: “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, it was planned that way.” FDR believed that is was the government that would get the nation out of the depression with massive taxing and spending but it only made things worse. The Great Depression of the 1930s was by far the greatest economic calamity in U.S. history. In 1931, the year before Franklin Roosevelt was elected president, unemployment in the United States had soared to an unprecedented 16.3 percent. In human terms that meant that over eight million Americans who wanted jobs could not find them. In 1939, after almost two full terms of Roosevelt and his New Deal, unemployment had not dropped but had risen to 17.2 percent. Almost nine and one-half million Americans were unemployed.

On May 6, 1939, Henry Morgenthau, Roosevelt’s treasury secretary, confirmed the total failure of the New Deal to stop the Great Depression: “We are spending more than we have ever spent before and it does not work. . . . I say after eight years of this Administration we have just as much unemployment as when we started. . . . And an enormous debt to boot!”[1] FDR even came up with a Second Bill Of Rights that sound like it was taken from the communist manifesto. You can read them here.[2] FDR was one to try and have the federal government try to take over every part of American life believing that the government knew better than you how you should live. The progressives have not given upon their push for total control.

In 1957 Senator George Malone (R), speaking on the floor of Congress stated: “I believe that if the people of this nation fully understood what Congress has done to them over the past forty-nine years, they would move on Washington. It adds up to a preconceived plan to destroy the economic and social independence of the United States.” President Eisenhower was well aware of a ‘Deep State’ even in his day and it was centered around the military or more so the suppliers of the military. In his Farewell Speech, he stated: A vital element in keeping the peace is our military establishment. Our arms must be might, ready for instant action, so that no potential aggressor may be tempted to risk his own destruction. . . . American makers of plowshares could, with time and as required, make swords as well. But now we can no longer risk emergency improvisation of national defense; we have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions. . . . This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. . . .Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. . . . In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.[3]

This ‘control’ over our government has taken them a long time to gain that power and those that yield that power won’t give up ground taken very easily and they don’t care who gets hurt in their attempts to retain it. They’ll silence anybody that exposes them. They used to operate in complete secrecy but have stepped out of the shadows in the last few years. The Trilateral Commission, the Illuminati, The Bilderbergers, the Club of Rome, and a few others are NOT friends of freedom. They are the architects of the New World Order. Henry Kissinger who was Nixons Secretary of State, is deeply involved with them and is working closely with the dirt bag Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum to ‘reset’ the world’s economy. Zbigniew Brzezinski, Jimmy Carter’s Nationa Security Advisor, was a co-founder of the Trilateral Commission with David Rockefeller. Its goal is to help establish the New World Order.

In a speech to the Trilateral Commission in June of 1991, David Rockefeller stated: “We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine, and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected the promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the National auto-determination practiced in past centuries”[4]



We’ve been asleep. We need to wake up and remove as many of these socialist/communist influences as we can as soon as we can. This November would be great. I’ll end with a reminder from the great Charles Finney: “If there is a decay of conscience, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the public press lacks moral discernment, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the church is degenerate and worldly, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the world loses its interest in Christianity, the pulpit is responsible for it. If satan rules in our halls of legislation, the pulpit is responsible for it. If our politics become so corrupt that the very foundations of our government are ready to fall away, the pulpit is responsible for it.”

