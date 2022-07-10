By Roger Anghis

July 10, 2022

If there are no borders a nation will not long stand as a sovereign nation. Under Trump, we were securing our borders which no previous president had done. Reagan tried but Senator Chuck Schumer has seen to it that they remain porous as a sive. When Biden stole the office of the presidency he told the world that our southern border would be open for all to come. He did this because he knows they’ll vote democrat and most will vote illegally which is how democrats get a lot of their votes. Now Biden is saying he’s doing everything he can to curb the invasion of illegals but he stopped the construction of the fence and the only illegals that this administration rejects outright are Cubans. Why? They hate communism and won’t vote democrat. But Mayorkas struck a very different tone in his statements. In no uncertain terms, the DHS Secretary told Cubans that those who manage to reach the US by sea will be apprehended by the US Coast Guard and taken back to their home countries. And in regards to those with political asylum requests he said, “If individuals make, establish a well-founded fear of persecution or torture, they are referred to third countries for resettlement,” he continued. “They will not enter the United States.”

It’s worth noting that Mayorkas himself is a Cuban immigrant who fled the country with his family in 1960 when he was just a year old .[1] How’s that for being a total hypocrite?

Trump was fought by the Democrats every step of the way to build the wall. They tried to defund it and even stated that walls don’t work yet the majority of them live in gated communities. Even then he managed to have an increase in border apprehensions: The number of migrant apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border rose in fiscal 2019 to its highest annual level in 12 years. The 851,508 apprehensions recorded last fiscal year (October 2018-September 2019) were more than double the number the year before (396,579).[2] Because of Trump’s America First policies and the threat of being sent back the flow across our southern border was greatly reduced. Under Biden however, there is an open invitation and they are coming in by the millions: The latest Biden administration disclosures in Biden v. Texas reveal that in May, DHS released 95,318 migrants CBP had encountered at the Southwest border into the United States, bringing the total of illegal migrant releases there under the Biden administration to 1,049,532 — a population larger than the number of residents in the president’s home state of Delaware, at a rate of 2,115 per day.[3]

America is supposed to be a Constitutional Republic. The people we elect are supposed to represent the people. Most Democrats represent their political ideology and way too many Republicans follow lockstep with the Democrats, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rep. Todd Young (R-Ind.) These are the traitors to the 2nd Amendment. If we don’t stop electing people who ignore our constitutional rights we’ll soon not have any constitutional rights.

If a nation that has more energy than most of the Middle East combined won’t allow its citizens access to that energy we will soon become a third-world nation dependent on rogue nations for energy. Under Trump, we were energy independent for the first time in over 70 years. Now Biden is begging OPEC to increase production and trying to buy oil from Venezuela. Why? We have more oil than both of those countries combined. Biden stopped the XL pipeline on his first day in office, stopped all fracking on federal land, rescinded permits for wells on federal land in the Gulf of Mexico and now he tries to convince us that our oil shortage is Putin’s fault. His voting base may be dumb enough to believe that but not the majority of the people.

We are seeing historically high prices for a gallon of gas and it is 100% Biden’s fault. Media won’t talk about how his policies have caused the prices to skyrocket and help him push the Putin lies. Some have said that if Trump was back in office tomorrow there would be a 30% rise in the stock market, gas prices would drop by $2 a gallon, and inflation would be at 4% within 30 days. I believe that they are right. What we are seeing Biden do is purposefully set things in motion to destroy America.

We have an oil shortage, we have baby formula shortages that Biden knew was coming and did nothing about. Somehow this year has seen an unbelievable number of food processing plants destroyed or badly damaged for unexplainable reasons. There have been at the time of this writing 95 plants damaged or destroyed. No one will ever convince me that this is a coincidence. This is planned and contrived. Remember Klaus Schwab called for the great reset and declared that by 2030 we’ll own nothing and be happy. Traitor to America and former Secretary of State under Richard Nixon, Henry Kissinger, states: “Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” US strategy deliberately destroyed family farming in the US and abroad and led to 95% of all grain reserves in the world being under the control of six multinational agribusiness corporations. Can you see where this is going?

We have seen almost 100 food processing plants destroyed or badly damaged. A handful a year is acceptable but when there have been almost a hundred and we aren’t even halfway through the year,[4] well something that isn’t going to be good for America is afoot. We must be alert and vigilant. Not just our future but the future of our children and grandchildren are at stake.

