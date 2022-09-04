By Pastor Roger Anghis

September 4, 2022

Abraham Lincoln has been attributed with saying “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we lose our freedoms, it will be because we have destroyed ourselves from within.” Whether he said it or not is irrelevant. It is a fact. No military has the might to overthrow the United States not even China. If we are attacked our hunters alone comprise the largest standing army on Earth. Actually, the hunters in just four states accomplish that. Add forty-six more states and any invaders faces a mountain they cannot climb.

What we have seen in just the last eighteen months proves that the destruction, if it occurs, will be from our own political parties. The present administration is little by little disassembling the foundation we were built on and the principles that made us the greatest nation in the world. It actually started with Obama and his loathing of our Constitution. When the so-called Affordable Care Act passed, he proceeded to change it five times. Laws can be changed but the President has no authority to do so. The Constitution authorizes the President to propose and veto legislation. It does not authorize him to change existing laws. The changes Mr. Obama ordered in Obamacare, therefore, are unconstitutional. This means that he does not accept some of the limitations that the Constitution places on his actions. We cannot know at this point what limitations, if any, he does accept.

By changing the law based solely on his wish, Mr. Obama acted on the principle that the President can rewrite laws and—since this is a principle—not just this law, but any law. After the crash of Obamacare, many Congressmen have implored the President to change the individual mandate the same way he had changed the employer mandate, that is, to violate the Constitution again.

The main responsibility the Constitution assigns to the President is to faithfully execute the Laws.[1]

It hasn’t been just the Democrats that have either ignored the Constitution in establishing laws or in the enforcement of them as well. Neither Bush 41 nor Bush 43 would enforce our immigration laws. Low energy Jeb, I assure you, would not have enforced them either. Clinton talked about doing something about the flood coming over our southern border but did nothing as was the case with Obama and now Biden is inviting anyone who wants to come here to do so. Since President Joe Biden took office and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas altered federal immigration policies, roughly 5 million people from over 150 countries have entered the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data and border agents who provide “gotaway” numbers to The Center Square.

“Gotaways” is the term CBP uses for those who’ve intentionally entered the U.S. illegally and evaded law enforcement who haven’t made asylum or immigration claims. While CBP collects “gotaway” data, it does not report that information publicly. The Center Square obtains that information from border agents themselves.

The 5 million figure includes 3.9 million who have been apprehended entering the U.S. illegally nationwide and 3.4 million at the southern border. It also includes a minimum of 900,000 gotaways though that number is likely higher, Border Patrol agents and law enforcement officials have told The Center Square.

The estimated 5 million are now greater than the individual populations of 25 states – up from 23 states reported in June.[2] Keep in mind that one of the few things the federal government has the obligation to do is protect the border. There have only been two presidents in my lifetime with the exception of Eisenhower, that have attempted to stop the flow. Reagan and Trump. Reagan tried but was thwarted at every turn by Chuck Schumer and Donald Trump was successful. We have few in Congress that really put America first. Almost all Democrats side with the illegals. Democrats set aside $27 million in tuition assistance for the children of undocumented immigrants in the new state budget — but wouldn’t add hundreds of thousands of dollars to expand a similar program for kids of deceased and disabled veterans.[3] The New York Republican Party slammed the Democrats on Twitter saying, “Democrats just rejected tuition assistance for Gold Star families but approved it for illegal immigrants. Would these Democrats dare to look into the eyes of the children of fallen servicemen and women and say they matter less than those here illegally?” Empire State Democrats quashed a bill on Tuesday that would have provided free tuition for Gold Star families that had lost a child killed in the line of duty in service to the country.

“The Assembly’s Higher Education Committee voted 15 to 11 to hold the bipartisan bill, effectively ending its chances of making it to a floor vote this session,” according to Syracuse.com.

But the move comes only a week after the same legislature passed a $175 billion state budget that contained $27 million to give free tuition to illegal aliens.[4] You have to ask what kind of dirtbag would thumb their noses at the children of fallen soldiers in favor of illegals? Democrats are who.

Ronald Reagan stated: “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.” We are right now a nation without borders. We all know that the reason for this is that Democrats are losing their voting base with their socialistic policies that are destroying our economy, causing massive inflation, weakening our military, and destroying America on the world stage.

The Biden administration is completely controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This is evident in all the dealings he and Hunter have had with Chinese companies run by the CCP. China has humiliated our officials and Biden has done nothing about it. Just recently one of our Coastguard ships attempted to port in the Solomon Islands to take on supplies and fuel but were denied entry. That would have never happened under Trump. Xi wouldn’t have the guts to do that to Trump.

But Biden and Hunter aren’t the only ones that have been sucking up to the CCP. William Burns, Director of the CIA, has been involved with the CCP for years. Burns was plucked from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

This is a very powerful D.C. think tank that whispers in some very important ears when it comes to policy.

The organization was launched in 2010 in cooperation with Tsinghua University.

The organization employed roughly 20 CCP members at point, with four of them coming aboard while Burns was in charge.

Burns was asked about this by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) during the hearings, but he seems to have lied giving his answer.

He stated, “This is a relationship that I inherited when I became president of Carnegie and that I ended not long after I became president.”

In fact, it took roughly two years for that program to end, almost half the time he was the big boss.

And if he was working to end it, why bring four more CCP members in after taking over? 5

Corruption from within is happening. Blatantly. They don’t even try to hide it. November is more important than you can imagine. Use your vote wisely.

