By Roger Anghis

September 11, 2022

For some reason, the Democrat Party is willing to sell out the United States to China. Biden’s dealings with them, Hunter’s dealings, William Burns, and Representative Eric Swalwell has been accused of being involved with a Chinese spy Christina Fang. A Democratic congressman who sits on an influential intelligence committee is refusing to say whether he had a sexual relationship with a supporter whom US intelligence suspected was a Chinese spy.

Eric Swalwell, 40, a former presidential candidate who has represented a Californian district since 2013, was close to Fang Fang, or Christine Fang, a Chinese woman who has been accused of targeting up-and-coming local politicians as part of a Beijing spying operation lasting from 2011 until 2015, when she left the country.[1]

Biden won’t stand up to China because he doesn’t have the guts to first of all but he doesn’t see China as a threat. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday night that China was “not competition” for the U.S., prompting blowback from prominent members of both political parties.

At an event in Iowa City, Biden was explaining why he believes concerns that China could eventually surpass the U.S. as a world superpower and economic force are overstated.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” the former vice president said.

“I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They’re not competition for us,” he added.[1] A president that doesn’t consider an enemy a threat should not be president.

Two things are obvious to anyone that is paying attention, first, Biden is NOT making the decisions. Right now, he doesn’t have the mental capacity to go to the bathroom let alone be president of the United States. Second, the policies that we are seeing are the exact same policies Obama either tried to initiate or did initiate. Susan Rice is involved in the Biden administration and I’ll guarantee you if you look in the shadows far enough the traitor Valarie Jarrett is hiding in there too as well as Obama himself. Hillary was supposed to win in 2016 and finish Obama’s 3rd term. Didn’t happen so they’re using Biden and it is obvious the Deep State is doing all it can to finish America off.

When you look at everything that is going on in the world, the food shortages, the demands from the communist World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab’s comment that by 2030 you’ll own nothing and be happy, the push for establishing the New Green Deal, and the demand that we comply with the vaccine mandates, the New World Order is making its big move. It will fail miserably but it will create havoc in the process.

In America, we have rights that most of the world only wishes they had. But the Democrat Party hates that it cannot control your every move. Let’s look at some of the things they are attempting to do to remove you of your burden of freedom.

Taking Total Control Of Our Food – S. 510 “The Food Safety Modernization Act”

510, “The Food Safety Modernization Act”, is another huge power grab by the FDA and the federal government over our food supply. The bill is written so broadly and so vaguely that nobody really knows what it means. The potential for abuse of these vague new powers would be staggering. So will the government abuse these powers? Those who are in favor of the bill say that of course, the government will be reasonable, but those who are opposed to the bill point to all of the other abuses that are currently taking place as evidence that we simply cannot trust the feds with vague, undefined powers. If this food safety law does get passed, tens of millions of Americans will be left wondering what they are allowed to grow in their backyards, what seeds they are allowed to save, and what can and cannot be sold at farmer’s markets.[2] I have included the URL for this information as I usually do but this page has been pulled from the internet because, I suppose, it disseminates too much information the Deep State does not want you to know.

Taking Total Control Of Air Travel – The Dehumanizing Full Body Scanners And “Enhanced Pat-Downs”

Totalitarian governments throughout history have always sought to dehumanize their subjects. Sadly, that is exactly what is happening in America today. If you want to get on an airplane in the United States, you will now be forced to either let TSA agents gawk at your naked body or let TSA agents grope your entire body including your genitals. I was flying back from Los Vegas and was wearing a tee shirt with an American flag on it and out of the entire plane of people, it was packed, I was the only one they pulled out to search. Imagine that.

Taking Control Of Our Businesses – Thousands Of Ridiculous Regulations

Why would anyone in America even attempt to be an entrepreneur today? Most small businesses are literally being strangled by hordes of red tape.

Just consider how things have changed in America. The Federal Register is the main source of regulations for U.S. government agencies. In 1936, the number of pages in the Federal Register was about 2,600. Today, the Federal Register is over 80,000 pages long. When Obama was president, he averaged 65 new regulations a day! Not a week or a month but a day. This is why Trump required that two regulations be revoked for every new regulation proposed.[3]

Taking Control Of Our Environment – The Green

In Cleveland, Ohio if an RFID tracking chip signals that a recycle bin has not been brought out to the curb within a certain period of time, a “trash supervisor” will actually sort through the trash produced by that home for recyclables.

According to Cleveland Waste Collection Commissioner Ronnie Owens, trash bins that contain over 10 percent recyclable material will be subject to a $100 fine.

Does that sound like America to you?

Now we don’t even have the freedom to throw out trash the way we want to.

Taking Away Our Patriotism – We Are Even Losing The Freedom To Be Proud Of America

Do you ever think things will get so repressive in America that a group of high school students will be forbidden from singing the national anthem at the Lincoln Memorial? Well, that has already happened. Do you think that areas of our nation will ever become so anti-American that they will forbid students from riding to school with an American flag on their bikes? Well, that has already happened.

Fortunately, there was such an uproar over what happened to 13-year-old Cody Alicea that it made national headlines and he ended up being escorted to school by hundreds of other motorcycles and bicycles – most of them displaying American flags as well. The school reversed its policy and now Cody can ride his bike to school every day proudly displaying the American flag.

It is the corruption in our political parties that is allowing these things to happen. We can turn it around but it will take our involvement in politics to do it. First and most important, VOTE! Support godly people that are running, and donate to the good candidates. Our freedom depends on it.

