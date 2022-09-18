Pastor Roger Anghis

September 18, 2022

Most of the corruption I’ve brought forth has been from the Democrat Party simply because they are the most corrupt political entity in America today but the corruption is not limited to them. The Republicans have shown that they believe that we need to do what they say on several occasions as well. I believe it was in the 2012 election in Arizona the Republican Party had a particular candidate in mind for the House of Representatives but the people voted for a different candidate. Imagine that happening in a country that has a representative government. The PEOPLE voting for whom THEY want. Well, that didn’t sit well with the RNC and they pulled all monies and support for the candidate that the people chose and that candidate lost. Well, they are at it again. Mitch McConnell supported a candidate for the Senate but the candidate that Trump backed, Blake Masters, won the primary and a PAC affiliated with McConnell pulled all funding for Masters. The main super PAC supporting Republican Senate candidates slashed airtime in Arizona, signaling trouble for nominee Blake Masters’s bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly.

The Senate Leadership Fund, an outside group allied with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), said it canceled about $8 million worth of TV, radio and digital ads in Arizona, delaying its entry into the race until October. The cuts were first reported by Politico.

The move comes a week after the super PAC announced an additional $28 million in Ohio to prop up Republican hopeful J.D. Vance.[1]

I don’t want to sound like a sore loser but why does either party think they have the right to demand the people support the choice of the party over the choice of the people.? They were elected to represent us not control us. These are the same tactics used in socialist/communist nation. They make it look like you have a choice but you only get to choose from whom they want you to vote for. That’s not representative government. That’s communism.

John Kerry, the Democrat presidential candidate in 2004, has a history of anti-American activities that go all the way back to the Viet Nam War. He was involved with a group of traitors, in my book, called the Vietnam Veterans Against the War. This group worked directly with the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese government without the approval of our war department. That’s called treason. Kerry, while he was yet a Naval Reserve officer, met without official authorization in Paris with representatives of the Viet Cong and the Vietnamese government during the Paris Peace talks. He subsequently returned to the U.S. to implement specific anti-war protests as instructed by Hanoi in a disinformation plan designed to cause the U.S. government to lose the war in by eroding public support.

In June 1970, Kerry met with leaders of both delegations, the Viet Cong and the Vietnamese government, in Paris, in unauthorized discussions that included Madame Binh, the foreign minister of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of South Vietnam, also known as the Viet Cong. Publicly released FBI surveillance reports document that Kerry, then acting as a spokesman for the VVAW, returned to Paris to meet with the North Vietnamese delegation in August 1971 and planned a third trip in November 1971.

Undermining U.S. support for war.

A document captured from the Vietnamese communists during the Vietnam War strongly suggests a close link existed between the Hanoi regime and VVAW while Kerry served as the group’s leading national spokesman. The document, a 1971 “circular” distributed by the Vietnamese communists within Vietnam, discusses strategies to coordinate a national propaganda effort with the activities in the United States undertaken by anti-war activists.[2]

This group also had strong ties with the Black Panthers via Al Hubbard a supposed pilot who had been wounded in combat. Hubbard’s claim to have been a transport pilot wounded in combat was discredited when the Department of Defense released documents demonstrating that though he had been in the Air Force, he was neither a pilot nor an officer, had never served in Vietnam and had never been in combat.[3] This traitor served in the Senate from 1984 until 2013 when Obama selected him for Secretary of State. I can only imagine how much damage he was able to accomplish and how far he was able to push America down the road to socialism. He is now Biden’s Energy Zar. He’s out there telling us our carbon footprint is too big and we need to drive a Prius, and live in a smaller house while he has 6 houses, 12 cars, 2 yachts, and a private jet.[4]

This is typical of the elite. You have the rules, they make the rules but don’t have to live by them. That’s called communism and the Democrat Party is rife with those that live in that manner. Remember Hillary Clinton? During the 2016 presidential election, they found that she was operating the Secretary of States office primarily out of her home using a private unsecured server that held classified information. When the subpoenaed 30,000 emails that were stored on that server, she deleted them. You or I would be in jail at the end of the day if we did that and she’s still breathing free air. They called for her electronic devices, phones, computers, and other communication devices and she took the sim cards out, smashed the phones with hammers, and tried to wipe the hard drives clean. There is only one reason for this and that is you are trying to hide evidence. Again, you or I would be in jail for a long time if we had done that but she is still breathing free air. Democrats don’t live by the laws they make only you and I are required to do that.

If you or I don’t pay our taxes we usually have to pay a hefty fine and maybe do some jail time. Democrats, not so much. Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton is in the headlines again, but not for Ferguson or civil rights issues this time. A New York Times report says that the now svelte Reverend and his for-profit businesses owe a chubby $4.5 million in state and federal taxes. It isn’t only the taxman that is not being paid, according to reports. Even worthy causes like hotels, landlords, and travel agencies are getting the cold shoulder from Mr. Sharpton or from his advocacy organization, the National Action Network.[5] Then we have most of the Obama administration who campaigned that everyone rich and poor pay their fair share of taxes: How embarrassing this must be for President Obama, whose major speech theme so far this campaign season has been that every single American, no matter how rich, should pay their “fair share” of taxes.

Because how unfair — indeed, un-American — it is for an office worker like, say, Warren Buffet’s secretary to dutifully pay her taxes, while some well-to-do people with better educations and higher incomes end up paying a much smaller tax rate.

Or, worse, skipping their taxes altogether.

A new report just out from the Internal Revenue Service reveals that 36 of President Obama’s executive office staff owe the country $833,970 in back taxes . These people working for Mr. Fair Share apparently haven’t paid any share, let alone their fair share.[6]

When you compare the government we have today to what our Founders gave us it is obvious that we need to do a restart. Not the Klaus Schwab kind but the get back to basics kind. What I have written here only scratches the surface of the corruption we have that we must do something about. November is right around the corner and there’s no better time to start and no better place thqn the ballot box.

