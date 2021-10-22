By Cherie Zaslawsky

When describing the evils of the Nazi regime, we tend to focus on Hitler himself. And though we can place the responsibility for the Holocaust squarely on his shoulders, he could never have accomplished his genocidal plans without the full cooperation of hundreds of underlings who carried out his orders. Here are some names that most people won’t recognize, but who kept the engine of the Third Reich running at full tilt: Walter Funk, Joachim von Ribbentrop, Albert Speer, Karl Donitz, Erich Raeder, Wilhelm Keitel, and Martin Bormann.

Similarly, as we face encroaching fascistic tyranny in America today, the draconian orders coming down from on high would die on the vine if not for the participation of hundreds—make that thousands—of bureaucrats and petty officials who willingly violate all sense of ethics and morality, not to mention the rights enshrined in our founding documents, to enact cruel and unusual mandates against We the People.

AMERICA’S COVIDIAN HENCHMEN

Let’s take a look at just of few of our own homegrown henchmen.

Among the many treasonous, traitorous Congressional, state and county officials—not to mention our demented Usurper-in-Chief and his staff of sycophantic Marxists, all of whom have jettisoned the Constitution and our protections under our cherished Bill of Rights—let me call your attention to three less well-known men of special note. They are Warren Newton, MD, President and CEO of the American Board of Family Medicine; Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of the American Board of Internal Medicine; and David G. Nichols, MD, MBA, President and CEO of the American Board of Pediatrics.

These three medical office holders—men in key positions of leadership in the medical establishment who are bound, along with all our physicians, by the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm—have issued a Joint Statement threatening any doctor who speaks out about Covid vaccine dangers, injuries or deaths.

SLEEPY JOE FORGETS “THE THING”—THE CONSTITUTION

Meantime, back at the ranch—I mean the Offal Office—here’s what ol’ senile Joe had to say: “I understand your anger at those who haven’t gotten vaccinated.” And regarding the governors in the so-called red states: “If they will not help, if those governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way.”

Um…Joe, exactly what power might that be? Monarchical power over the sovereign states? You mean we’re not in America anymore? Got it!

Here’s Jeffrey Tucker’s take, from Gilder’s Daily Prophecy: “This is essentially a declaration of war. I’m sorry to put it that way but that’s where we are. It’s red vs blue, a war to the knife over power. Already 19 governors have signed up to sue the federal government. That’s great, provided that the American court system still works and that the Biden administration gives a flying fig about what the courts say.”

And here’s what Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel has to say: I have been warning against this tyranny for months. Joe Biden’s recent speech was divisive—scapegoating the “unvaccinated,” saying, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Remember, Hitler blamed the Jews for disease and the “Black Death.”

COUNTIES IN LOCKSTEP

Apparently this tyranny is trickling down to our counties—or perhaps it’s trickling up from them. In any case, the county of Santa Clara, home to Apple Computer, Google, and neighbor to Facebook in San Mateo County, has published very specific instructions for contact tracing for Covid exposure that sure sounds tyrannical to me:

CLOSE CONTACT of a COVID-19 positive person = someone who was within 6 feet of the infected person for at least 15 minutes at any time beginning 2 days before the infected person had symptoms or tested positive. Close contacts include people who had 15 minutes of continuous contact with the infected person, as well as people who had repeated short- duration interactions with the infected person. Being considered a close contact does not depend on whether the contact or the infected person was wearing a face covering during their interaction. (emphasis mine)

Hmmm… So face masks don’t prevent transmission, eh? But you still insist we wear them? Seems our “health” officers have a lot of ‘splainin’ to do. I guess we have to be tracked and traced in case we forget who that woman was in the grocery store who stood too close to us while inspecting the melons and who may have had a positive bogus PCR Covid test two days later, right?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY TAKES AIM AT HEALTH AND LIBERTY AND FIRES

Not to be outdone, San Diego County recently went full-on Orwellian with it’s new policy, proposed by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. Here’s the subject line of his resolution:

FRAMEWORK FOR OUR FUTURE: DECLARING HEALTH MISINFORMATION A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS

Hmmm…see that first clause, “framework for our future”? Does that mean from now on San Diego intends to ban any health information it deems, um, incorrect? How about information on vitamins like D3, or recommendations to take vitamin C? Off limits in perpetuity? Just wonderin’.

And here’s a brief sampling of San Diego’s thought-police directive for persecuting an erstwhile free citizenry:

San Diego County’s policy directs the county’s chief administrative officer to implement Murthy’s recommendations with the following strategies:

devote resources to identify and label health misinformation and disseminate timely health information to counter misinformation that is impeding the county’s ability to keep the community safe;

and disseminate timely health information to counter misinformation that is impeding the county’s ability to keep the community safe; partner with federal, state, territorial, tribal, private, nonprofit, research and other local entities to identify best practices to stop the spread of health misinformation;

identify resource gaps to combat health misinformation and work with state and federal partners to meet ongoing needs; and

and work with state and federal partners to meet ongoing needs; and work with the medical community and local partners to develop a website that will serve as a central resource for combating health misinformation in the community. (emphasis mine)

TYRANNY MARCHES ON

Inspired by San Diego’s attempt to quash free speech lest the truth be told, the Monterey Board of Supervisors followed suit, framing their benevolent attempt to protect us from our own supposed poor judgment as follows: “Ceremonial Resolution declaring COVID 19 misinformation a public health crisis.”

This is the template they’ll all use, as these folks are committed to “lockstep.” In fact, Las Vegas stepped up to the same plate in short order: Clark County Commission declares COVID-19 misinformation public health crisis.

San Diego and Monterey counties have been no doubt following orders from on high to safeguard us poor benighted people who can’t figure out truth from falsehood ourselves, so we need their expert iron-fisted control of information and censorship of what they don’t want us to see. Does this remind anyone besides me of Orwell’s novel 1984, or of the Soviet Union back in the day, or of Communist China?

Surprise, surprise! Upping the ante, in September, the California State Assembly passed a measure declaring that…wait for it…medical misinformation is a public crisis! To the myriad insidious ways the CA Legislature has found to tread upon our rights, we can add this one: they’re dutifully following the elites’ program to stifle free speech and keep up the fiction that the Covid vaccines are “safe and effective” while tens of thousands die from the shots, or are rendered seriously ill or impaired from their “vaccines”.

While all these feckless public saboteurs—I mean public servants—obviously follow the same marching orders and don’t even bother changing the “misinformation crisis” wording, actually, I agree with their title. There is a public health crisis as a result of Covid misinformation! It’s just that they got it exactly backwards.

It’s their misinformation—the government’s, the CDC’s, the FDA’s, the County Health Officers’, Dr. Mengele Fauci’s, Beijing Biden’s, and that of paid-off Big Pharma doctors, etc., who’ve created a public health crisis of gargantuan proportions.

This is Ronald Reagan’s warning writ large: “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” With friends like the heavy-handed bureaucrats in our State Assembly riding roughshod over our sacrosanct rights, who needs enemies?

First San Diego County. Then Monterey County. Now the California State Assembly. And as California goes, so goes the nation.

FDA SPILLS THE BEANS

Here’s an excerpt from a Lancet article that would have undoubtedly resulted in the ousting of two top officials at the FDA—Director and Deputy Director of the Office of Vaccines Research, Marion Gruber and Phillip Kause— who contributed to it. They were smart enough to gracefully exit by the back door before the jackals could hound them out of office for daring to question the official medical narrative:

“…there could be risks if boosters are widely introduced too soon, or too frequently, especially with vaccines that can have immune-mediated side-effects such as myocarditis, which is more common after the second dose of some mRNA vaccines, or Guillain-Barre syndrome, which has been associated with adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccines.”

Hmmm…our top vaccine experts just admitted that Covid vaccines have “side effects” such as the very serious myocarditis—inflammation of the heart—that can result in heart failure, and Guillain-Barre syndrome, which causes muscle weakness and can result in paralysis. But I thought these vaccines were “safe and effective”!

If they’re “effective” why would we need boosters at all, let alone a mere six months later? And if they’re “safe” why are they damaging people’s hearts and causing paralysis, not to mention deaths?

Unless what Snake Eyes Fauci, the NIH, the CDC et al. really mean is they’re “effective” at making multi billions for Big Pharma and everyone on its gravy train, and they’re “safe” from lawsuits.

I guess we just have to learn to read between the lines.

MEDICAL TYRANNY FROM THE TOP DOWN

We can thank the CEOs of the Medical Boards mentioned earlier, Messieurs Newton, Baron and Nichols, for their respective organizations’ draconian statement that prevents your doctor from telling you the truth.

And I quote:

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), which supports its member state medical licensing boards, has recently issued a statement saying that providing misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine contradicts physicians’ ethical and professional responsibilities, and therefore may subject a physician to disciplinary actions, including suspension or revocation of their medical license.

… Spreading misinformation or falsehoods to the public during a time of a public health emergency goes against everything our Boards and our community of board-certified physicians stand for. The evidence that we have safe, effective and widely available vaccines against COVID-19 is overwhelming. We are particularly concerned about physicians who use their authority to denigrate vaccination at a time when vaccines continue to demonstrate excellent effectiveness against severe illness, hospitalization and death. (emphasis mine)

Ironically, American doctors are not only prevented from using life-saving therapeutics, they can’t even talk about them without risking their licenses! So the powers-that-be have co-opted both free speech and the American medical profession in one fell swoop.

This means our brave doctors and researchers—the ones standing up for truth, freedom and personal autonomy, and proclaiming the real facts and figures about the dangers of these experimental injections, aka Covid “vaccines”—are now officially silenced. Thankfully, that hasn’t stopped heroes like Dr. Peter McCullough from speaking out.

Another hero, Dr. George Fareed, who saved the lives of many—including elderly patients with co-morbidities—by treating them early with therapeutics, closed his address before the Italian Senate with these words:

“…when doctors are prevented from treating their patients with life-saving medicine, we know that something sinister is going on.”

And that “something sinister,” while ostensibly launched by Gates, Fauci, and their cadre of elite pals, is enabled by men such as Dr. Warren Newton, Dr. Richard J. Baron, and Dr. David G. Nichols—men who’ve been entrusted with key positions as CEOs of powerful medical boards, whose duty it is to insure Americans get excellent medical care.

If and when we have our own Nuremberg trials for high crimes against the American people under the guise of “protection” from Covid, let’s remember their names, in addition to those of all too many others.

