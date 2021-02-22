By Frosty Wooldridge

The freezing event in Texas last week stands as a precursor of what’s coming to all of America. The electrical grid crashed. People died. Chaos dominated. Confusion spread. Anger multiplied.

It’s confounding to this writer that few leaders address it, and the entire mainstream media avoid this issue and even suppress it at all costs. Here’s a quote by Isaac Marion, author of The Burning World of what we face in future years. He connects the dots:

“The apocalypse didn’t happen overnight. The world didn’t end in a satisfying climax of explosive special effects. It was slow. It was boring. It was one little thing at a time. One building here another factory over there. [One plastic container tossed into the ocean and then another and another until their numbers reached 5.25 trillion floating or sunk beneath the waves.] One moral compromise, one abandoned ideal, and one more justified injustice. No dramatic wave of destruction sweeping across the world, just scattered spots of rot forming throughout the decades, seemingly isolated incidents until the moment they all merged.” Isaac Marion, The Burning World

Do you understand that profound last sentence…”seemingly isolated incidents until the moment they all merged”?

Every 30 days, Congress imports another 100,000 legal and illegal immigrants from around the world onto the shores of America. It totals over a million more people added, net gain, annually. Our elected leaders don’t have a plan on how to take care of them, they don’t understand the long-term ramifications, nor do they propose any solutions. They just keep jamming them into airplanes, fly them into America and insert them into cities across America. No clue of the consequences!

What does it mean, when “…they all merged”? It’s SO apparent to me because I’ve seen the consequences and results when all those seemingly desperate situations all ‘merged’. Visit India to see it. Or China. Or, Mexico City. Or, Sao Paulo. Or, Rio. Or, LA, New York City, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, etc. I have!

They can’t solve their population problems. They’ve become victims of their fecundity rates. Millions, in fact, billions of people live at the bottom rung of the “human misery index.”

And yet, we don’t think it will happen to us here in the USA.

During the freezing event in Texas last week, what a mess! At only 29 million people, Texas expects to reach 54 million by 2050. Where are those numbers coming from? Answer: immigration. That’s just the legal immigration! (Source: Texas‘ population is projected to double by 2050, according to a report from Texas‘ Office of the State Demographer. According to the report, Texas‘ population, currently estimated to be 26,230,098 residents, will grow to 54,446,355 residents by 2050.)

What happens when another 25 million people need electricity in another ice storm in Texas? What happens when oil is depleted to the point that we cannot transport food to grocery stores? You may read at least a dozen books on the exhaustion of oil by mid-century.

By 2050, Congress will have added 100 million more legal and illegal immigrants to America. What do you think jumping from 330 million to 440 million will look like? How does that taste? How does it feel for your children? What don’t you understand as to the consequences to our civilization? To your family members? (Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Fogle/Martin “US Population Projections”, www.PewResearch.org)

Since North America features a finite land mass, it also offers a finite water supply, finite energy and finite resources. What happens when those resources are exhausted? What do you do when the water tap runs dry or there’s no gas for your tank or you cannot buy a battery because the lead, nickel, rubber, metal and other parts of the battery cannot be accessed?

How will 100 million more people solve that environmental nightmare galloping across the globe: catastrophic climate destabilization?

That’s what Marion meant when he said, “No dramatic wave of destruction sweeping across the world, just scattered spots of rot forming throughout the decades, seemingly isolated incidents until the moment they all merged.”

Does what you just read scare the heck out of you for your children? If it does, what are you doing about it?

I present a program that should be seen on every PBS, NPR and 60 Minutes broadcast: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: and how to change course. It should be seen by a joint session of Congress. It needs to be seen by every American citizen. We need to be educated as to what we are doing to ourselves.

If you’re unsure of what I am addressing, my latest book will really bring it home to you. It publishes in March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge. It shows what we face, and what we need to do to change course. It should become a New York Times national best seller in order to educate all Americans and show them what they can do to change course. You and all of us must force Biden and Congress to stop mass immigration and start preparing for shortages in water, energy, resource, food, and biosphere damage, i.e., climate change.

These three videos need to be seen by every American family in order to educate them as to what they face. And, then, how to change course. Please, send these three videos out to every person on your network. We need to create a national discussion-debate on: “America’s Carrying Capacity Limits…America’s Water Limits…America’s Quality of Life Policy…America’s Resources Limits…America’s Maximum Population Policy.”

Does what you’ve just read make sense? Because if it does, please help create a national discussion-debate on what kind of a future you want for your children.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

