One of the most popular lies among conservatives is that the coronavirus is as harmless as the common cold. President Trump, who launched Operation Warp Speed to develop anti-China virus vaccines, disagreed. We are beginning to find out, even from the “official” sources, that the virus came out of a Chinese weapons laboratory.

The United States is presently facing three dangerous threats — China, Russia and Iran.

But instead of exposing these threats, especially the on-going plague, one “popular” conservative commentator is attacking people who followed Trump’s advice and are taking the vaccines. He calls vaccinated people “walking biological time bombs” because they are trying to be, in the words of Franklin Graham, good Samaritans.

Evangelist Graham says that, based on the parable of the Good Samaritan in the Bible, “Jesus Christ would advocate for people using vaccines and medicines to treat suffering and save lives.”

People I know are taking the vaccines because they want their families, friends, and loved ones to live. They believe the scientists commissioned by former President Trump in Operation Warp Speed have made a tremendous breakthrough in vaccine technology at a time when we need it the most. Like Trump, who took the vaccine, they are trusting America’s scientists, who, under Trump’s direction, cut through the government bureaucracy in a race to develop vaccines and save lives.

Israel, whose survival is always threatened by the Arab/Muslim bloc, is taking no chances, using the same vaccines to save their own people.

Franklin Graham has seen the suffering, saying, “Samaritan’s Purse has operated COVID-19 emergency field hospitals, and we have seen the suffering firsthand. I also have staff and their family members who contracted the virus and spent weeks on a ventilator and months hospitalized as a result — I don’t want anyone to have to go through that. Vaccines have worked for polio, smallpox, measles, the flu and so many other deadly illnesses — why not for this virus?”

He adds, “My wife and I have both had the vaccine; and at 68 years old, I want to get as many more miles out of these old bones as possible!”

Don’t be confused by baseball and basketball games occurring. Unless we reach coronavirus herd immunity quickly, the plague will continue to spread.

Former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin is the latest conservative to have an awakening about the China virus. She is quick to note the “bizarre” symptoms, including the loss of taste and smell. She didn’t take it seriously enough until members of her family got it. Now she recommends the use of masks.

Consider the damage already done by the Communist Chinese. Author and filmmaker Robert Orlando says that, as a result of unleashing this virus on the world, “China is now positioned geopolitically the way the U.S. was in the post-World War II era of 1945. For very different reasons than the U.S displayed then, China is now the emerging hegemony.”

He adds, “One leak of the virus has set us back almost 10 trillion dollars. Combined with fear, it has weakened our once rugged nation-state, which now appears blindly committed to its own silent decline. If you were in China, and the self-destructive war was the only alternative, isn’t this what you’d do?”

There are many stories from the victims. I have heard them. One victim of the China virus who was treated by Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse said: “My body would not relax for me. I went to the bathroom, and my throat started swelling. I couldn’t hear, and my son was crying, ‘Mom, wake up, please.’ Suddenly I couldn’t see anything, only black, and then I couldn’t hear his voice anymore.”

The death and suffering are real. This is not the common cold or the flu.

A neutral observer, Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former apostolic nuncio to the United States,declares, “We know that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was in all probability produced in a laboratory with the complicity of the Chinese dictatorship. Since China is one of the main financiers of the World Health Organization (WHO) after the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, it has been able to prevent any investigation on the origin of the virus or the early stages of its spread.”

A true whistleblower, Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan was on Tucker Carlson’s show and released a report indicating that the SARS CoV-2 Coronavirus was created in the Wuhan lab and deliberately released to every nation in the world.

Even World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls for further studies and is not taking the word of the Chinese communists that the virus came from an animal. “The role of animal markets is still unclear,” he says.

He adds, “The team also visited several laboratories in Wuhan and considered the possibility that the virus entered the human population as a result of a laboratory incident.However, I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough. Further data and studies will be needed to reach more robust conclusions. Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy.”

This is about as far as he can or will go. After all, China, he notes, “participated” in the report.

Even worse, Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is supposed to work for the American people, was asked by CNN host Dana Bash if he considers China the United States’ biggest adversary and he would only say there “are clearly and increasingly adversarial aspects of the relationship.”

His next answer was even worse.

She asked, “You said at your confirmation hearing, Mr. Secretary, that you believe the Chinese government misled the world about coronavirus. Given that and the millions of people, of course, who have died around the world, should China be punished for that?”

He answered, “You know, I think the issue for us is to make sure that we do everything possible to prevent another pandemic, even as we’re working through this one, or at the very least to make sure that we can mitigate in much more effective ways any damage done if something happens in the future.” He later said that “we do need to have both accountability for the past, but I think our focus needs to be on building a stronger system for the future.”

Millions are dead, including more than half a million Americans, and he wants to focus instead on the future.

No wonder he works for China Joe.

Meanwhile, Congress failed to act on H.R.6519 the “Holding the Chinese Communist Party Accountable for Infecting Americans Act of 2020.” Only 10 House members bothered to co-sponsor the Rep. Dan Crenshaw bill.

This is worse than a cover-up. This is complicity in mass murder.

Sadly, even to this day, some conservatives debate the nature of the virus, the virus tests, masks, and so forth, without holding the Red Chinese rulers accountable for what they have done. They attack the vaccinated and not the communists who unleashed the virus. They will be burying their dead as a New World Order emerges, with China on top and a “post-communist” Russia and Islamic Iran playing second and third fiddle.

With our own government failing to protect the nation as a whole, our only option is to save ourselves. That means self-defense and survival. Thank heaven Trump was in power long enough to start the process of providing life-saving vaccines.

